Southampton hires Pellegrino as manager

Southampton has hired Mauricio Pellegrino as its next manager, replacing Claude Puel.

Pellegrino has impressed at all four of his managerial stops so far, with success at Valencia and Alaves in La Liga and Argentine club Independiente and Estudiantes.

Vice chairman Les Reed spoke glowingly of his new hire:

“He has an excellent understanding of the Southampton Way, and his style of play and aspiration matches the philosophy, culture and ambition of the club. We firmly believe Mauricio is the right person to help us take the next steps. He knows our players and believes we have a great squad that with some fine-tuning will be able to deliver continued success.

The Southampton Daily Echo says reports of Frank De Boer’s hiring at Crystal Palace were triggered by news that Southampton favored Mauricio Pellegrino.

Pellegrino, De Boer and Patrick Vieira had been reported as options for Saints, and Pellegrino emerged as the favorite.

The Crystal Palace job is the only vacant seats in the Premier League, with Watford hiring Marco Silva and Leicester keeping Craig Shakespeare.

Again, this is going to be a hectic time for Saints fans. That’s not because Pellegrino isn’t a promising hire; He’s a top prospect. No, we’re just worried for the amount of times Mauricio Pellegrino is going to be called by the name of former Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Looks like Southampton’s again ahead of the curve.

