MLS Snapshots: Manneh inspires Crew SC; Philly, Atlanta win at home

Columbus Crew SC 4-1 Montreal Impact

Three moments that mattered

17′ — Higuain’s free kick beats Bush — Aided by a slight deflection off the top of the wall, Higuain put a free kick past Evan Bush to give the home side an early lead.

Higuaín puts the home team up 1-0. #CLBvMTL https://t.co/cXEyuvcmQI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 25, 2017

70′ — Manneh makes an immediate impact — The initial ball from Higuain is what you came here for, but the elementary defending by three Montreal defenders is what’ll keep you glued until the very end.

72′ — Manneh sets up Kamara for 3-1 — Kekuta Manneh had been on the field for all of three minutes, and he put a goal and an assist to his name. Most importantly, three points to that of Crew SC.

Man of the match: Federico Higuain

Goalscorers: Higuain (17′, 88′), Jackson-Hamel (19′), Manneh (70′), Kamara (72′)

Philadelphia Union 1-0 D.C. United

Three moments that mattered

28′ — Blake gets down to deny Harkes from distance — Ian Harkes had picked out a spot just inside the far post, but Andre Blake was well up to the task of denying DCU’s homegrown rookie.

Ian Harkes looks to get @dcunited on the board with a low driven strike, but @andreblake29 steers it aside. #PHIvDC https://t.co/GGU8SVSIap — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 24, 2017

31′ — Picault slams Bedoya’s cross — Alejandro Bedoya’s cross has some serious loft on it, which it makes it so tough to keep the ensuing shot low and to hit it with such power. Fantastic finish from Picault.

70′ — Blake stone-walls Neagle from the spot — It’s a pretty poor penalty from Lamar Neagle, but it’s a massive moment so badly needed by Andre Blake who’s been well off his own standard this season. Don’t be surprised if it’s a season-turning save for the talented Jamaican.

Big save by @andreblake29! The @PhilaUnion 'keeper keeps out the penalty kick to preserve the lead. #PHIvDC https://t.co/F2PEuhYDB4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 25, 2017

Man of the match: Andre Blake

Goalscorers: Picault (31′)

Atlanta United 1-0 Colorado Rapids

Three One moment that mattered

67′ — Martinez turns and beats Howard for the game’s only goal — You can’t give Josef Martinez this kind of space, and this kind of time, around the six-yard box. He’s shown us seven times already this season (in just seven games) how deadly he is from there.

Man of the match: Josef Martinez

Goalscorers: Martinez (67′)

