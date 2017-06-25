Germany 3-1 Cameroon: Germany cruises to Group B win

The favorites in Group B completed the task as they topped 10-man Cameroon 3-1 in Sochi behind strikes from first-time international goalscorers Kerim Demirbay and Timo Werner.

Germany had a few decent opportunities early, but the best came on 20 minutes as Emre Can opened a bit of space to his right and ripped off a shot from outside the top of the box that skittered just wide.

The favorites held much of the meaningful possession, but had few truly solid chances. Cameroon was pesky down the other end, with a chance for Christian Bassogog that slipped away after a poor touch, and a dangerous free-kick from the left that somehow evaded all attackers in the box.

They had the best chance of the first half just before the whistle as a cross from Ernst Mabouka was misjudged by Josh Kimmich and fell to Andre Zambo Anguissa who hit it on one hop in an effort to chip Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but the German goalkeeper produced an acrobatic tip over the bar.

Straight out of the break, Germany took the lead on the moment they were waiting for and doomed Cameroon to a trip home. Julian Draxler fed Kerim Demirbay with a sumptuous bit of skill, and as nobody closed down the Hoffenheim attacker, he let loose an absolutely vicious strike that found the top corner for a 1-0 lead and his first international goal.

Die Mannschaft nearly had a second minutes later as Timo Werner was clean through, but his poke was clipped by goalkeeper Joseph Ondoa and Kimmich’s follow-up was also saved as Ondoa recovered.

Things would get worse for Cameroon as Mabouka was sent off for a high boot foul on Emre Can. Initially the referee showed Mabouka a yellow card, but after a review changed the decision to a straight red. Immediately after going a man up, Germany bagged their second as Kimmich crossed into the box for Werner who was wide open and opted to use his head for his first international goal and a 2-0 lead.

Cameroon earned a consolation in the 78th minute as ter Stegen failed to aggressively take a cross by substitute Nicolas Ngamelu, and Vincent Aboubakar attacked it instead, glancing a header off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the back of the net for an own-goal.

Werner got his second with 9 minutes left on a cut-back from Benjamin Henrichs, and that put things to bed. The three points sent Germany to the summit of Group B, enough to top Chile after their draw with Australia. The Germans will take on Mexico in Sochi in the semifinals.

