Report: Donnarumma may still re-sign with AC Milan

With Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future still very much up in the air, the public airing of his contract dispute may be weighing heavily on the young goalkeeper.

With a single year left on his contract at AC Milan, the club announced he had turned down a lucrative offer for a long-term extension, thus forcing them to sell. Milan fans turned on the player instantly, calling him disloyal and disrespectful.

Now, the 18-year-old may be having a change of heart.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Donnarumma is set to meet with Enzo Raiola, the cousin of his superagent Mino Raiola, in Krakow where he is with the Italian U-21 team for the U-21 European Championships. According to the report, Enzo – who happens to be the closer with Donnarumma than Mino – will discuss with the youngster his wishes for the future, and re-upping with AC Milan is very much still on the cards.

AC Milan’s strategy through all this has been to air their side of things publicly in the hopes that pressure from fans will help change the goalkeeper’s mind. In that sense, it’s worked, as Donnarumma was showered with fake money during a game while manned the sticks for the Italian U-21 team a week ago. At the very least, it looks to have turned his head slightly.

Follow @the_bonnfire