Report: Swansea rejects Everton bid for Sigurdsson

Everton, a club not known for its vast spending power, just continues to put on a show this transfer market.

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete O’Rourke, Swansea City has turned down an initial offer from the Toffees for playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson. The report states the bid was valued at $34 million.

Sigurdsson is regarded as a player of higher quality and has been the subject of transfer rumors for years. According to Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins back in February, the 27-year-old was the subject of “substantial offers” this past winter. It’s no surprise that a club such as Everton would look to Sigurdsson to boost its attacking play.

The Icelandic international had a prolific year this past season, scoring nine goals and assisting 13 others. In addition to his playmaking talents, Sigurdsson is also known as a set-piece specialist, scoring four goals from direct free-kicks over the past two Premier League seasons.

Despite all the interest, Sigurdsson said last month he was happy at Swansea, and would not force a move unless the club decides to sell. Sigurdsson would fit well into the Everton attack that saw Ross Barkley regress last season and Kevin Mirallas continue his streaky form.

Everton has been a major player in the transfer market so far this summer. They have already spent well above $50 million this summer on the purchases of Jordan Pickford and Davy Klassen, and have been linked with other big-money move. It’s likely the club is banking on a massive haul for Romelu Lukaku, who has stated multiple times he does not wish to return to Everton. Lukaku stated a month ago that he had already agreed to terms with a club, suggesting that Everton probably at this point has a general idea of what they will net from his departure.

However, the Toffees have not been heavily linked with any big-name strikers to replace the big Belgian. This might suggest they could look in-house to fill Lukaku’s shoes, an admittedly tall task no matter the replacement.

