Confederations Cup semifinal preview, picks

The 2017 Confederations Cup will get back underway midweek with two semifinals taking place in Russia.

Group A winners Portugal face Chile in Kazan, while Group B winners Germany clash with Mexico in Sochi for a spot in the Confed Cup final in St. Petersburg on Sunday. This will get very tasty indeed.

Below you will find a preview for each game, while you can click on the links above or below to stream the games live.

Portugal vs. Chile – Kazan – Wednesday, 2 p.m. ET live online via Telemundo Deportes

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Alexis Sanchez. That is all… Seriously, though, this is the most-anticipated battle of the Confederations Cup so far as the European champs collide with the South American champs with both teams having very similar styles. Both like to defend and hit opponents on the counter and both have a genuine superstar in Ronaldo and Sanchez.

With the future of both those stars up in the air, both will want to put on a show to rubber-stamp their world class ability, especially Sanchez as clubs line up to try and pry him away from Arsenal with just one year left on his current contract with the Gunners. Sanchez’s goal against Australia meant he set a new record as Chile’s all-time leading scorer with 38 and along with Arturo Vidal he will lead Juan Antonio Pizzi’s team. Chile looked tired in their 1-1 draw with Australia on Sunday so having a day less of rest should not be overlooked for this veteran squad as the South Americans haven’t quite got going yet.

Ronaldo is the leader for Portugal as he scored against Mexico and New Zealand, while playing in all three games thus far for Fernando Santos’ squad. With 55 goals in 54 games in all competitions this season, Ronaldo will aim to finish the campaign on a high. With his future at Real Madrid reportedly up in the air, the 32-year-old surely won’t miss a chance to shine with the world watching.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Chile – This will probably go to extra time and if it doesn’t go to penalty kicks, Portugal will just edge it as Ronaldo takes center stage.

Germany vs. Mexico – Sochi – Thursday, 2 p.m. ET live online via Telemundo Deportes

This promises to be a classic encounter as a young German squad comes up against a battling El Tri. Mexico fell behind in all three of their Confed Cup group games but Juan Carlos Osorio’s team fought back to beat Russia and New Zealand as well as snatch a late draw with Portugal.

As for Germany, they’re building momentum throughout the tournament, despite goalkeeping issues, as Timo Werner has been among the goals, while Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka, Lars Stindl, Julian Brandt, Joshua Kimmich and Shkodran Mustafi have also impressed. Joachim Low has left the majority of his 2014 World Cup winning team at home, so if this young German side makes the final then everyone will sit up and take notice as Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil and Co. sit on the beach applauding, then possibly go for a jog as they worry about their starting spot next summer…

This won’t be a walk in the park for Germany. Mexico is a tough nut to crack and Osorio, despite his critics, has El Tri set up to defend first and then launch rapid counters with Hirving Lozano dangerous and Javier Hernandez and Oribe Perlata able to finish. Mexico’s added experience in high-pressure situations may be crucial, but losing captain Andres Guardado to suspension will hurt and injuries to Carlos Salcedo and Hector Moreno has left El Tri short in defense.

Prediction: Germany 2-2 Mexico (Germany to win on PKs) – This should be a thrilling encounter but Germany, of course, will likely win on PKs.

