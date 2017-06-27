“Premier League Pass” to launch on NBC Sports Gold

“Premier League Pass” will be launched on NBC Sports Gold for the 2017-18 season.

Exclusive access to 130 Premier League games will now be available via NBC Sports Gold to stream live and on-demand via desktop, mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

What does this mean?

NBC Sports Group will still present the same TV offering with up to 250 Premier League matches featured in the 2017-18 season on NBC, NBCSN and CNBC as well as live online at NBCSports.com.

Marquee matches such as the Manchester Derby, North London Derby, and Merseyside Derby will remain on NBC and NBCSN, as will the main games in each match window, while all of the other linear games in that TV window will now be available on NBC Sports Gold. Plus, full match replays will also now be available exclusively via NBC Sports Gold.

Viewers on NBC Sports Gold will also get access to a huge amount of extra shows around the Premier League, the like of which has never been available before in the U.S.

Below are some more details on the “Premier League Pass” kicking off on NBC Sports Gold for the 2017-18 PL campaign.

NBC Sports Gold will give fans in the U.S. exclusive access to 130 live Premier League matches plus the most robust offering of Premier League shoulder programming ever available in the U.S.

Further information for the 2017-18 season of “Premier League Pass,” priced at $49.99, will be sent to fans who can register today at NBCSportsGold.com.

At least three matches per Premier League club will be available as a live stream exclusively on NBC Sports Gold’s. In addition, subscribers can access replays of most matches (including those not offered on NBC Sports Gold), and a full suite of Premier League Productions and NBC Sports original content and studio shows, plus highlight clips.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will feature a preseason rundown of Premier League clubs’ summer activity, Premier League weekend fixture preview and review shows, an end-of-season recap show, plus series such as Netbusters, Premier League World, Classic Match and archive programming – much of which will be available for the first time ever in the United States. In addition, popular NBC and NBCSN Premier League series such as Premier League Download, The Men in Blazers Show, and Behind the Badge will be available on “Premier League Pass.”

NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

