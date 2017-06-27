Report: Everton agree to deal to sign Nigerian striker Onyekuru

Everton have reportedly agreed to sign Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru from Belgian club KAS Eupen.

The teenage striker was the top scorer in Belgium’s top-flight last season, scoring 22 times, and had been attracting interest from Arsenal and many others with a release clause of just $8.6 million.

However multiple reports state that Onyekuru had a medical at Everton on Monday, with the Toffees agreeing a deal to sign the Nigerian international.

It has also been suggested that Onyekuru will be loaned out to Anderlecht next season as he continues his development, plus he is yet to be granted a UK work permit.

Henry Onyekuru underwent a medical at Everton yesterday. Will go on loan to Anderlecht. He had a entry visa for UK, not a real work permit. pic.twitter.com/mRuH7LRQ3O — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) June 27, 2017

Onyekuru, 20, took the Belgian top-flight by storm last season and has scored 30 goals in 60 games for Eupen following his move to Belgium from the Aspire Academy in Qatar where he spent time from 2010-15. Eupen finished 13th in the Belgium’s top-flight after being promoted from the second-tier.

Below is a look at some of his highlights from last season as the young striker has plenty of pace and is cool in front of goal. Toffees fans will be hoping he develops in the mold of former Anderlecht and Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku and that Onyekuru could step into his shoes if the Belgian striker leaves Goodison Park over the next 12 months.

If that proves to be the case then Onyekuru could be one of the best pieces of business in recent history. Everton’s Director of Football Steve Walsh certainly has an eye for plucking young talent from lower leagues and across Europe when you think about Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante during his time at Leicester, plus the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin already shining at Everton.

