Germany coach wants clarity on Russia doping claims

Associated PressJun 28, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

SOCHI, Russia (AP) Germany football coach Joachim Loew wants more clarity from sports leaders following speculation that doping of Russia’s 2014 World Cup squad was covered up.

The World Cup-winning coach urged the World Anti-Doping Agency and FIFA to be transparent and identify players implicated.

“If there really are names there, they shouldn’t be hidden at all,” Loew said Wednesday at a news conference in Sochi, where his team plays a Confederations Cup semifinal.

“I can’t prove it and no one apparently can if we are not having the facts here on the table,” Loew said through a translator. “And if players have been doped, well, they have to be removed, they have to be suspended.”

Loew was asked by German broadcaster ARD about the World Cup claim and other new allegations that state-backed Russian doping went deeper into football than was previously suspected.

Earlier Wednesday, the broadcaster released an interview with WADA investigator Richard McLaren who said FIFA is aware of 155 potentially suspect samples given by football players in Russia that await analysis.

McLaren told ARD he suspected Russian authorities kept a bank of clean urine samples from footballers to replace tainted ones – a similar system to evade positive doping tests as was used at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

FIFA declined to comment Wednesday on ARD’s report.

The Canadian lawyer’s sprawling investigation of the Olympic doping conspiracy implicated more than 1,000 athletes across many sports. It included evidence in emails and documents of at least 35 football cases for FIFA to prosecute.

The evidence had few details, though included a June 2014 document apparently linked to the squad Russia sent to the World Cup in Brazil. FIFA acknowledged being aware of the document this week after a report by a British Sunday newspaper.

FIFA has not formally identified any players under suspicion, nor imposed provisional suspensions.

“We have the report from WADA but we are not supposed to be disclosing any names,” FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said Wednesday, in Kazan for the Portugal vs. Chile semifinal. “Until we got the final decision from the laboratory we cannot elaborate.”

Football leaders in the 2018 World Cup host nation consistently dismiss suggestions of a problem.

“There hasn’t been a single doping incident in Russian football in many recent years,” Alexei Sorokin, CEO of the World Cup organizing committee, said this week of the British report. “We do not regard this as any serious matter.”

Germany’s Loew was speaking in the Sochi stadium which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the much-criticized Winter Games.

He urged WADA and FIFA to “just call a spade a spade, and then we know what is going to happen from there.”

AP Sports Writer Tales Azzoni in Kazan, Russia, contributed to this report

Eight remain: Ranking the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinalists

By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

We’re down to the Final Eight for the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, though the paths to the final don’t make this a simple power rankings.

The two remaining Division II sides face each other in the quarters, meaning a non-MLS team will make the USOC semifinal for the first time since the 2011 Richmond Kickers.

Meanwhile, two of Major League Soccer’s best will tangle in a match that ensures either 2016 champs FC Dallas or 2015 winners Sporting KC will exit the tournament. And the winner of the Red Bulls and New England Revolution will face either FC Cincinnati or Miami FC and be heavily-favored to advance to the final.

Here’s how we rate ’em:

8. New England Revolution — The Revs may have the opportunity to face a non-MLS side in the semis, but they’ll first have to get by the Red Bulls in a Gold Cup window which sees New England without Juan Agudelo, Kelyn Rowe, and Je-Vaughn Watson (RBNY is without Kemar Lawrence).

7. FC Cincinnati (USL) — It doesn’t matter whether you rate the USL or NASL higher, traveling down to Florida will put FCC at a significant disadvantage.

6. Miami FC (NASL) — As fine as MFC has looked in its last two USOC outings, Alessandro Nesta’s bunch has to complete two more MLS upsets to win it all.

5. San Jose Earthquakes — Face the same problems as New England, missing a trio of players for the Gold Cup as a Cali Clasico date awaits with the LA Galaxy.

4. LA Galaxy — A slight advantage over San Jose, but then will stare down one of the deepest teams in MLS whether it faces FCD or SKC in the semis.

3. Sporting KC — Both SKC and FCD will miss significant players for the quarterfinal, but SKC’s losses — Matt Besler, Dom Dwyer, and Graham Zusi — sting the slightest bit more.

2. FC Dallas — Depth is there to help Dallas become the first back-to-back winners since Seattle clinched a trio of titles in 2011.

  1. New York Red Bulls — The path is clear to the final: Beat a New England team missing a trio of stars and then handle a second-tier side.

Reports: Man City, Spurs open Kyle Walker talks

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Multiple reports Thursday claimed that Manchester City’s rumored pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur right back Kyle Walker have taken the next step.

Spurs and City are talking about a transfer, though it’s very early days and neither personal terms nor fee have been agreed.

Aside from a trio of loan stints, the 27-year-old Walker has been with Spurs since arriving from boyhood club Sheffield United in 2009. The BBC reports that the Blades will make 10 percent of any fee higher than the $4 million they acquired for his services.

Capped 27 times for England, Walker will bring in much more than that should Spurs sell him. Transfermarkt estimates his value around $34 million.

Spurs are expected to sign underrated right back Kieran Trippier to a new contract. Trippier supplanted Walker late in the season for Spurs, and starred at Burnley before arriving at White Hart Lane.

French police raid Paris Saint-Germain facilities

Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) French police raided Paris Saint-Germain’s soccer academy on Thursday, acting on a request from the body responsible for collecting taxes.

A person with knowledge of the case, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the issue, told The Associated Press that police officials searched the facilities for about an hour.

According to the same person, the investigation is targeting several contractor firms linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

The URSSAF, the agency for collecting and distributing social security contributions, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In a separate case last month, police investigating suspected tax fraud linked to the soccer industry raided PSG headquarters and the homes of players Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore.

The national financial prosecutor’s office opened an investigation in December after “football leaks” reports allegedly detailed tax arrangements by top players, coaches and clubs.

WATCH: El Tri’s Fabian scores filthy goal in loss to Germany

By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

Mexico’s lone goal against Germany gave us shades of Danny Williams.

Like the USMNT midfielder in a blowout loss to Brazil, Mexico’s Marco Fabian gave us an absolute stunner that ultimately meant little in El Tri’s 4-1 loss to Germany in Thursday’s Confederations Cup semifinal in Sochi.

Trickery was perhaps the only way Mexico was getting past German backstop Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on Thursday, a quick restart from El Tri followed by Fabian’s knuckling rip.

The goal briefly made it 3-1, though Germany came back moments later to restore its three-goal margin and insure a trip to Sunday’s final against Chile.