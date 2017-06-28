Top five free agents for Premier League clubs to target

With July 1 just around the corner (it’s on Saturday, folks) the summer transfer window will open and you can expect a flurry of deals to be confirmed as free agents sign new deals elsewhere.
[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]
The likes of Jermain Defoe (Sunderland to Bournemouth) and Willy Caballero (Man City to Chelsea) have all but confirmed their moves as upcoming free agents, but plenty of other big names players still have their future up in the air.
Here’s a look at the five players Premir League clubs should target to sign on a freebie.
Pepe – Not everyone’s cup of tea (understatement alert) but an experienced defender who will no doubt suit the physical nature of the PL with his style of play. After winning three UEFA Champions League titles in four years at Real Madrid, Pepe is out of contract with the Spanish giants and the 34-year-old could be a useful proposition for plenty of PL clubs. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United could all do with reinforcement in central defense and Pepe’s pedigree, despite question marks over his temperament, are worth picking him up on a free. Unlikely to want to join a club not in the Champions League though.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 28 goals for Manchester United last season says it all. Zlatan is out of contract on July 1 and it doesn’t seem like he’ll sign a new deal at Old Trafford. His situation is a little more relaxed than others with the 35-year-old currently recovering from surgery after a serious knee injury prematurely ended his heroics. If United don’t offer him a new deal, plenty of other PL clubs will be willing to do so. China and MLS remains an option but Zlatan proved he can score goals and have an impact in the PL. Which PL club would be willing to pay Zlatan the big bucks to score goals?
John Terry – Bournemouth, West Brom and Swansea are all said to have been interested in signing Terry following the end of his deal at Chelsea. The Premier League legend still has plenty to offer at the age of 36, but it appears he may be heading to the Championship with Aston Villa and Birmingham City battling for his transfer. If a midtable PL team want to add experience and leadership to their defense, adding a five-time Premier League winner and one of the finest defenders England and the PL has ever seen would be a grand idea. It seems like JT may try something different and head to the lower leagues, perhaps with a focus on coaching, but it would be great to see him at Swansea of Bournemouth leading young defenders.
Jan Kirchhoff – Soon to be out of contract at Sunderland, the 26-year-old German midfielder/defender missed most of last season through injury. That hurt Sunderland a lot as they were relegated from the PL. His arrival from Bayern Munich in January 2016 helped Sam Allardyce steady the Black Cats and keep them up and his supreme reading of the game is coupled with a destructive calmness. Midtable PL clubs could do a lot worse than picking up Kirchhoff to help shore up the space in front of their defenses.
Bacary Sagna – The speedy right back has departed Manchester City (along with Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas who are both good full back options too) and even at the age of 34 he is appearing for the French national team and is a reliable defender. You don’t see as many marauding runs from Sagna as we did during his early days at City and before that at Arsenal, but he provides power and pace when needed. A great pick up for a top half PL team looking to add a versatile defender who could easily play in any defensive position. Newcastle, Watford or Crystal Palace would be a good fit for him.
Notable mentions: Martin Caceres, George Boyd, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Joe Ledely, Charlie Adam, Zoran Tosic, Iker Casillas