Cristiano Ronaldo announces birth of twin sons via surrogate

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 29, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in Portugal’s third-place match at the 2017 Confederations Cup this Sunday.

He has bigger things to sort out.

Ronaldo, 32, was released from Portugal’s squad late Wednesday after their defeat on penalty kicks to Chile in the Confed Cup semifinals in Russia.  The Real Madrid and Portugal superstar will now travel to visit his new twin sons, who were born via a surrogate earlier this month, with Ronaldo set to meet them for the first time after captaining Portugal in Russia over the past few weeks.

According to reports from Portuguese TV channel SIC, the surrogate mother was based on the west coast of the U.S. (I can already hear you guys asking ‘does that mean they’re eligible to play for the USMNT?’). Ronaldo is now the father of three children after already having a seven-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Reports also suggest that his 22-year-old girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is five months pregnant, so soon he could be a father for the fourth time. He would then be able to field a five-a-side team of Ronaldo’s for indoor games…

Below is the post from Ronaldo confirming his departure from Portugal’s squad, which the national team also confirmed, as he is set to meet his new children for the first time.

“I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born. Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.

“The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national picker have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget. I’m very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.”

Ronaldo later posted a photo of himself with his new children.

Eight remain: Ranking the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinalists

By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

We’re down to the Final Eight for the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, though the paths to the final don’t make this a simple power rankings.

The two remaining Division II sides face each other in the quarters, meaning a non-MLS team will make the USOC semifinal for the first time since the 2011 Richmond Kickers.

Meanwhile, two of Major League Soccer’s best will tangle in a match that ensures either 2016 champs FC Dallas or 2015 winners Sporting KC will exit the tournament. And the winner of the Red Bulls and New England Revolution will face either FC Cincinnati or Miami FC and be heavily-favored to advance to the final.

Here’s how we rate ’em:

8. New England Revolution — The Revs may have the opportunity to face a non-MLS side in the semis, but they’ll first have to get by the Red Bulls in a Gold Cup window which sees New England without Juan Agudelo, Kelyn Rowe, and Je-Vaughn Watson (RBNY is without Kemar Lawrence).

7. FC Cincinnati (USL) — It doesn’t matter whether you rate the USL or NASL higher, traveling down to Florida will put FCC at a significant disadvantage.

6. Miami FC (NASL) — As fine as MFC has looked in its last two USOC outings, Alessandro Nesta’s bunch has to complete two more MLS upsets to win it all.

5. San Jose Earthquakes — Face the same problems as New England, missing a trio of players for the Gold Cup as a Cali Clasico date awaits with the LA Galaxy.

4. LA Galaxy — A slight advantage over San Jose, but then will stare down one of the deepest teams in MLS whether it faces FCD or SKC in the semis.

3. Sporting KC — Both SKC and FCD will miss significant players for the quarterfinal, but SKC’s losses — Matt Besler, Dom Dwyer, and Graham Zusi — sting the slightest bit more.

2. FC Dallas — Depth is there to help Dallas become the first back-to-back winners since Seattle clinched a trio of titles in 2011.

  1. New York Red Bulls — The path is clear to the final: Beat a New England team missing a trio of stars and then handle a second-tier side.

Reports: Man City, Spurs open Kyle Walker talks

By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Multiple reports Thursday claimed that Manchester City’s rumored pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur right back Kyle Walker have taken the next step.

Spurs and City are talking about a transfer, though it’s very early days and neither personal terms nor fee have been agreed.

Aside from a trio of loan stints, the 27-year-old Walker has been with Spurs since arriving from boyhood club Sheffield United in 2009. The BBC reports that the Blades will make 10 percent of any fee higher than the $4 million they acquired for his services.

Capped 27 times for England, Walker will bring in much more than that should Spurs sell him. Transfermarkt estimates his value around $34 million.

Spurs are expected to sign underrated right back Kieran Trippier to a new contract. Trippier supplanted Walker late in the season for Spurs, and starred at Burnley before arriving at White Hart Lane.

French police raid Paris Saint-Germain facilities

Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) French police raided Paris Saint-Germain’s soccer academy on Thursday, acting on a request from the body responsible for collecting taxes.

A person with knowledge of the case, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the issue, told The Associated Press that police officials searched the facilities for about an hour.

According to the same person, the investigation is targeting several contractor firms linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

The URSSAF, the agency for collecting and distributing social security contributions, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In a separate case last month, police investigating suspected tax fraud linked to the soccer industry raided PSG headquarters and the homes of players Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore.

The national financial prosecutor’s office opened an investigation in December after “football leaks” reports allegedly detailed tax arrangements by top players, coaches and clubs.

WATCH: El Tri’s Fabian scores filthy goal in loss to Germany

By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

Mexico’s lone goal against Germany gave us shades of Danny Williams.

Like the USMNT midfielder in a blowout loss to Brazil, Mexico’s Marco Fabian gave us an absolute stunner that ultimately meant little in El Tri’s 4-1 loss to Germany in Thursday’s Confederations Cup semifinal in Sochi.

Trickery was perhaps the only way Mexico was getting past German backstop Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on Thursday, a quick restart from El Tri followed by Fabian’s knuckling rip.

The goal briefly made it 3-1, though Germany came back moments later to restore its three-goal margin and insure a trip to Sunday’s final against Chile.