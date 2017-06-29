More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Eight remain: Ranking the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinalists

By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

We’re down to the Final Eight for the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, though the paths to the final don’t make this a simple power rankings.

The two remaining Division II sides face each other in the quarters, meaning a non-MLS team will make the USOC semifinal for the first time since the 2011 Richmond Kickers.

Meanwhile, two of Major League Soccer’s best will tangle in a match that ensures either 2016 champs FC Dallas or 2015 winners Sporting KC will exit the tournament. And the winner of the Red Bulls and New England Revolution will face either FC Cincinnati or Miami FC and be heavily-favored to advance to the final.

Here’s how we rate ’em:

8. New England Revolution — The Revs may have the opportunity to face a non-MLS side in the semis, but they’ll first have to get by the Red Bulls in a Gold Cup window which sees New England without Juan Agudelo, Kelyn Rowe, and Je-Vaughn Watson (RBNY is without Kemar Lawrence).

7. FC Cincinnati (USL) — It doesn’t matter whether you rate the USL or NASL higher, traveling down to Florida will put FCC at a significant disadvantage.

6. Miami FC (NASL) — As fine as MFC has looked in its last two USOC outings, Alessandro Nesta’s bunch has to complete two more MLS upsets to win it all.

5. San Jose Earthquakes — Face the same problems as New England, missing a trio of players for the Gold Cup as a Cali Clasico date awaits with the LA Galaxy.

4. LA Galaxy — A slight advantage over San Jose, but then will stare down one of the deepest teams in MLS whether it faces FCD or SKC in the semis.

3. Sporting KC — Both SKC and FCD will miss significant players for the quarterfinal, but SKC’s losses — Matt Besler, Dom Dwyer, and Graham Zusi — sting the slightest bit more.

2. FC Dallas — Depth is there to help Dallas become the first back-to-back winners since Seattle clinched a trio of titles in 2011.

  1. New York Red Bulls — The path is clear to the final: Beat a New England team missing a trio of stars and then handle a second-tier side.

Reports: Man City, Spurs open Kyle Walker talks

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Multiple reports Thursday claimed that Manchester City’s rumored pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur right back Kyle Walker have taken the next step.

Spurs and City are talking about a transfer, though it’s very early days and neither personal terms nor fee have been agreed.

Aside from a trio of loan stints, the 27-year-old Walker has been with Spurs since arriving from boyhood club Sheffield United in 2009. The BBC reports that the Blades will make 10 percent of any fee higher than the $4 million they acquired for his services.

Capped 27 times for England, Walker will bring in much more than that should Spurs sell him. Transfermarkt estimates his value around $34 million.

Spurs are expected to sign underrated right back Kieran Trippier to a new contract. Trippier supplanted Walker late in the season for Spurs, and starred at Burnley before arriving at White Hart Lane.

French police raid Paris Saint-Germain facilities

Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) French police raided Paris Saint-Germain’s soccer academy on Thursday, acting on a request from the body responsible for collecting taxes.

A person with knowledge of the case, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the issue, told The Associated Press that police officials searched the facilities for about an hour.

According to the same person, the investigation is targeting several contractor firms linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

The URSSAF, the agency for collecting and distributing social security contributions, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In a separate case last month, police investigating suspected tax fraud linked to the soccer industry raided PSG headquarters and the homes of players Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore.

The national financial prosecutor’s office opened an investigation in December after “football leaks” reports allegedly detailed tax arrangements by top players, coaches and clubs.

WATCH: El Tri’s Fabian scores filthy goal in loss to Germany

By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

Mexico’s lone goal against Germany gave us shades of Danny Williams.

Like the USMNT midfielder in a blowout loss to Brazil, Mexico’s Marco Fabian gave us an absolute stunner that ultimately meant little in El Tri’s 4-1 loss to Germany in Thursday’s Confederations Cup semifinal in Sochi.

Trickery was perhaps the only way Mexico was getting past German backstop Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on Thursday, a quick restart from El Tri followed by Fabian’s knuckling rip.

The goal briefly made it 3-1, though Germany came back moments later to restore its three-goal margin and insure a trip to Sunday’s final against Chile.

Germany pops Mexico 4-1 to reach Confederations Cup Final (video)

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

No El Tri supporters are going to be calling him San Goretzka any time soon.

Leon Goretzka cut through Mexico’s defense like the proverbial hot knife through butter to give Germany a 4-1 win at Thursday’s Confederations Cup semifinal in Russia.

The 22-year-old Schalke midfielder scored 109 seconds apart in the first eight minutes at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, putting the midfielder in front of the Golden Boot race with his second and third goals of the tournament. Werner joined him on three when he made it 3-0, and Amin Younes also scored for Germany.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a terrific save on Miguel Layun as the match hit the 70th minute.

Unlike its Copa America Centenario against Chile, Mexico did not fall apart. El Tri kept pressing and produced several chances. Fabian tore into a clever quick restart to beat Ter Stegen with a knuckling effort from 40 yards away.

But Ajax winger Younes scored in the first minute of stoppage to restore the three-goal lead.

Germany moves on to face Chile in Sunday’s Final. Mexico fails in its bid to win its second Confederations Cup, and to become the first CONCACAF side to make a final since the USMNT’s loss to Brazil in 2009.