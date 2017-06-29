French police raid Paris Saint-Germain facilities

PARIS (AP) French police raided Paris Saint-Germain’s soccer academy on Thursday, acting on a request from the body responsible for collecting taxes.
A person with knowledge of the case, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the issue, told The Associated Press that police officials searched the facilities for about an hour.
According to the same person, the investigation is targeting several contractor firms linked to Paris Saint-Germain.
The URSSAF, the agency for collecting and distributing social security contributions, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
In a separate case last month, police investigating suspected tax fraud linked to the soccer industry raided PSG headquarters and the homes of players Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore.
The national financial prosecutor’s office opened an investigation in December after “football leaks” reports allegedly detailed tax arrangements by top players, coaches and clubs.
No El Tri supporters are going to be calling him San Goretzka any time soon.
Leon Goretzka cut through Mexico’s defense like the proverbial hot knife through butter to give Germany a 4-1 win at Thursday’s Confederations Cup semifinal in Russia.
The 22-year-old Schalke midfielder scored 109 seconds apart in the first eight minutes at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, putting the midfielder in front of the Golden Boot race with his second and third goals of the tournament. Werner joined him on three when he made it 3-0, and Amin Younes also scored for Germany.
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a terrific save on Miguel Layun as the match hit the 70th minute.
Unlike its Copa America Centenario against Chile, Mexico did not fall apart. El Tri kept pressing and produced several chances. Fabian tore into a clever quick restart to beat Ter Stegen with a knuckling effort from 40 yards away.
But Ajax winger Younes scored in the first minute of stoppage to restore the three-goal lead.
Germany moves on to face Chile in Sunday’s Final. Mexico fails in its bid to win its second Confederations Cup, and to become the first CONCACAF side to make a final since the USMNT’s loss to Brazil in 2009.
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) New York Red Bulls midfielder Mike Grella is going to miss the rest of the 2017 season with a knee injury.
The MLS team announced on Thursday that Grella will undergo surgery next week for discomfort in his left knee. He has been limited to playing in eight games this season because of the injury.
The 30-year-old Grella has made 73 regular-season appearances, scoring 16 goals and 13 assists since signing early in 2015.
Germany and Mexico clash in the 2017 Confederations Cup semifinal on Thursday (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) with the winner facing Chile in Sunday’s final in St. Petersburg.
A young German side won Group B, while an injury-hit Mexico came runners up in Group A but will use all of their experience to try and get by an energetic Die Mannschaft who have left several key players at home.
Germany boss Joachim Low decided to see how many of his younger players coped with the Confed Cup and give them a chance to stake their claim for a spot in his World Cup roster next summer. Julian Draxler has led this young team admirably with Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Joshua Kimmich, Lars Stindl and Julian Brandt all stepping up.
As for Mexico, their manager Juan Carlos Osorio will be without captain Andres Guardado through suspension, while El Tri has had to cope with injuries to several key defenders in Russia. Still, reaching the semifinals was always the aim and given the extra experience Mexico has they could well surprise a young German side who has looked shaky at times in defense.
Below is the starting lineup for both teams as Werner starts up top for Germany and Chicharito has overcome tiredness to lead Mexico’s attack.
