Germany pops Mexico 4-1 to reach Confederations Cup Final (video)

No El Tri supporters are going to be calling him San Goretzka any time soon.

Leon Goretzka cut through Mexico’s defense like the proverbial hot knife through butter to give Germany a 4-1 win at Thursday’s Confederations Cup semifinal in Russia.

The 22-year-old Schalke midfielder scored 109 seconds apart in the first eight minutes at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, putting the midfielder in front of the Golden Boot race with his second and third goals of the tournament. Werner joined him on three when he made it 3-0, and Amin Younes also scored for Germany.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a terrific save on Miguel Layun as the match hit the 70th minute.

Unlike its Copa America Centenario against Chile, Mexico did not fall apart. El Tri kept pressing and produced several chances. Fabian tore into a clever quick restart to beat Ter Stegen with a knuckling effort from 40 yards away.

But Ajax winger Younes scored in the first minute of stoppage to restore the three-goal lead.

Germany moves on to face Chile in Sunday’s Final. Mexico fails in its bid to win its second Confederations Cup, and to become the first CONCACAF side to make a final since the USMNT’s loss to Brazil in 2009.

