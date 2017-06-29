More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

MLS Snapshot: NYCFC 3-1 Minnesota United

By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT

The match in 100 words (or less)Comparing players across “eras” is a fool’s errand, except when the league in question is without question better and the player in question performing this well. David Villa’s nutmeg-started, non-dive-finished goal that cap off New York City FC’s 3-1 win over visiting Minnesota United has more people pondering whether anyone’s been as good in the league as the Spaniard. NYCFC is now comfortably Top Three in the East, and Minnesota remains four points back of sixth in the West.

By the way… NYCFC had an excuse for starting slow.

The moments that mattered

9′ — Johansen makes a mess of things — With Sean Johnson on USMNT duty, former Man City backup Eirik Johansen used his chance to shine by spilling on long distance shot onto the path of should-be USMNT call-up Christian Ramirez. 1-0.

38′ — Callens keeps working to goal — Peruvian national teamer Alexander Callens wasn’t going to let the chance he helped produce go to waste, and followed up his dribble to beat (and bang up) Bobby Shuttleworth and tie the score at 1.

52′ — Harrison coolly nods home — Nice cross from Rodney Wallace and all, but how laid back is this fine header from Jack Harrison?

63′ — “Hi guys, it’s me: Dave” — Goodnight, Loons.

Man of the Match: 

Montpellier president Nicollin dies, helped club win title

AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File
Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Montpellier president Louis Nicollin, who helped to produce one of the biggest upsets in French football when his unfashionable club won the league in 2012, has died. He was 74.

Montpellier said in a statement that Nicollin, who had been its president since 1974, died on Thursday, his birthday.

Never shy of controversy, Nicollin made his fortune in waste collection and began funding the southern club after taking control. His reward after 38 years was for Montpellier to become French champions for the first time at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain.

Montpellier’s title-winning squad featured nine homegrown players, in contrast to PSG’s relentless pursuit of stars at the expense of its own youth academy. Striker Olivier Giroud, who scored 21 league goals, left for Arsenal.

A close friend of Nicollin, former France great Michel Platini mourned the death of someone “exceptional.”

“To put it simply, I loved him like a brother. A part of me has just gone,” Platini said in a statement. “Louis was my closest friend in football over the past 30 years.”

Under Nicollin, Montpellier won the second division title in 1987 and the French Cup in 1990 with a team featuring the likes of Eric Cantona, Laurent Blanc and Julio Cesar.

However, Nicollin also made the headlines for the wrong reasons, with his profanity-laced tirades landing him in trouble more than once.

In 2009, he was banned for two months for using an anti-gay term to describe Auxerre midfielder Benoit Pedretti. He later apologized to Pedretti, who did not pursue the matter.

How will the USMNT line up versus Ghana?

AP Photo/Erik Schelzig
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT

The United States players have a lot to gain from this summer’s Gold Cup, as Bruce Arena has left a wealth of star players home for the group stage and beyond.

Many of Arena’s Europe-based stars won’t hit the pitch for the Yanks in the tournament, and mainstays like Michael Bradley, Tim Howard, and Clint Dempsey made the 40-man pool but not the 23-men called up for the group stage (Arena can make changes between the group stage and the knockout rounds).

We’ve shown how many lineup questions are unanswered for the group stage, but how will Arena line ’em up for Saturday’s friendly against Ghana in East Hartford? With Panama, Martinique, and Nicaragua in its group, Saturday’s test is tougher than anything the Yanks will face in the following week.

[ MORE: Latest 2017 Confederations Cup news ]

Here are some ways Arena could go against Ghana.

Let ’em play XI — If Arena wants to throw caution to the wind, he can use a batch of players who have rarely if ever repped their country, and see who shines:

Johnson

Lichaj — Miazga — Hedges — Morrow

Rowe — Roldan — McCarty — Saief

Agudelo — Dwyer

Healthy mix — Arena only included a few players with a number of caps, and he could use them as a safety net for the “unknowns”:

Guzan

Zusi — Hedges — Gonzalez — Villafana

McCarty — Acosta

Arriola — Agudelo — Bedoya

Morris

Writer’s choice — Here’s a personal XI from this lowly writer:

Johnson

Lichaj — Hedges — Miazga — Morrow

McCarty — Roldan — Acosta

Arriola — Morris — Saief

Eight remain: Ranking the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinalists

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

We’re down to the Final Eight for the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, though the paths to the final don’t make this a simple power rankings.

The two remaining Division II sides face each other in the quarters, meaning a non-MLS team will make the USOC semifinal for the first time since the 2011 Richmond Kickers.

[ MORE: Latest 2017 Confederations Cup news ] 

Meanwhile, two of Major League Soccer’s best will tangle in a match that ensures either 2016 champs FC Dallas or 2015 winners Sporting KC will exit the tournament. And the winner of the Red Bulls and New England Revolution will face either FC Cincinnati or Miami FC and be heavily-favored to advance to the final.

Here’s how we rate ’em:

8. New England Revolution — The Revs may have the opportunity to face a non-MLS side in the semis, but they’ll first have to get by the Red Bulls in a Gold Cup window which sees New England without Juan Agudelo, Kelyn Rowe, and Je-Vaughn Watson (RBNY is without Kemar Lawrence).

7. FC Cincinnati (USL) — It doesn’t matter whether you rate the USL or NASL higher, traveling down to Florida will put FCC at a significant disadvantage.

6. Miami FC (NASL) — As fine as MFC has looked in its last two USOC outings, Alessandro Nesta’s bunch has to complete two more MLS upsets to win it all.

5. San Jose Earthquakes — Face the same problems as New England, missing a trio of players for the Gold Cup as a Cali Clasico date awaits with the LA Galaxy.

4. LA Galaxy — A slight advantage over San Jose, but then will stare down one of the deepest teams in MLS whether it faces FCD or SKC in the semis.

3. Sporting KC — Both SKC and FCD will miss significant players for the quarterfinal, but SKC’s losses — Matt Besler, Dom Dwyer, and Graham Zusi — sting the slightest bit more.

2. FC Dallas — Depth is there to help Dallas become the first back-to-back winners since Seattle clinched a trio of titles in 2011.

  1. New York Red Bulls — The path is clear to the final: Beat a New England team missing a trio of stars and then handle a second-tier side.

Reports: Man City, Spurs open Kyle Walker talks

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Multiple reports Thursday claimed that Manchester City’s rumored pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur right back Kyle Walker have taken the next step.

Spurs and City are talking about a transfer, though it’s very early days and neither personal terms nor fee have been agreed.

Aside from a trio of loan stints, the 27-year-old Walker has been with Spurs since arriving from boyhood club Sheffield United in 2009. The BBC reports that the Blades will make 10 percent of any fee higher than the $4 million they acquired for his services.

[ MORE: Germany hammers Mexico ]

Capped 27 times for England, Walker will bring in much more than that should Spurs sell him. Transfermarkt estimates his value around $34 million.

Spurs are expected to sign underrated right back Kieran Trippier to a new contract. Trippier supplanted Walker late in the season for Spurs, and starred at Burnley before arriving at White Hart Lane.