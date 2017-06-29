MLS Snapshot: NYCFC 3-1 Minnesota United

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The match in 100 words (or less) — Comparing players across “eras” is a fool’s errand, except when the league in question is without question better and the player in question performing this well. David Villa’s nutmeg-started, non-dive-finished goal that cap off New York City FC’s 3-1 win over visiting Minnesota United has more people pondering whether anyone’s been as good in the league as the Spaniard. NYCFC is now comfortably Top Three in the East, and Minnesota remains four points back of sixth in the West.

By the way… NYCFC had an excuse for starting slow.

RJ Allen and Ethan White benched tonight for being late for a pre-game meeting. Forced Vieira to alter his starting XI. #NYCvMIN — Dylan Butler (@Dylan_Butler) June 29, 2017

The moments that mattered

9′ — Johansen makes a mess of things — With Sean Johnson on USMNT duty, former Man City backup Eirik Johansen used his chance to shine by spilling on long distance shot onto the path of should-be USMNT call-up Christian Ramirez. 1-0.

38′ — Callens keeps working to goal — Peruvian national teamer Alexander Callens wasn’t going to let the chance he helped produce go to waste, and followed up his dribble to beat (and bang up) Bobby Shuttleworth and tie the score at 1.

52′ — Harrison coolly nods home — Nice cross from Rodney Wallace and all, but how laid back is this fine header from Jack Harrison?

63′ — “Hi guys, it’s me: Dave” — Goodnight, Loons.

Man of the Match:

