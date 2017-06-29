No takeover at Sunderland, but they do have new boss

Ellis Short remains in charge at Sunderland despite several bids for a takeover, and the American businessman has approved a new manager.

Short has tabbed Preston North End boss Simon Grayson, 47, for the gig. Grayson previously coached Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, and gets the first crack at leading Sunderland back into the Premier League.

That they’ll do so with the same owner is a bit of a surprise, but a pair of investment groups did not meet Short’s hopes for a sale. One group withdrew its bid, while the other didn’t work out.

From the BBC:

“We would like to thank our supporters for their patience during what we know has been a period of uncertainty and frustration for them,” said Sunderland’s statement.

Players will be what makes the difference for Sunderland, with all due respect to Grayson. Let’s see who the Black Cats bring in this summer.

