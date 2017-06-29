More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Reports: Man City, Spurs open Kyle Walker talks

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Multiple reports Thursday claimed that Manchester City’s rumored pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur right back Kyle Walker have taken the next step.

Spurs and City are talking about a transfer, though it’s very early days and neither personal terms nor fee have been agreed.

Aside from a trio of loan stints, the 27-year-old Walker has been with Spurs since arriving from boyhood club Sheffield United in 2009. The BBC reports that the Blades will make 10 percent of any fee higher than the $4 million they acquired for his services.

[ MORE: Germany hammers Mexico ]

Capped 27 times for England, Walker will bring in much more than that should Spurs sell him. Transfermarkt estimates his value around $34 million.

Spurs are expected to sign underrated right back Kieran Trippier to a new contract. Trippier supplanted Walker late in the season for Spurs, and starred at Burnley before arriving at White Hart Lane.

Germany wins U-21 European Championship on dazzling header

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Germany has won the U-21 European Championship with a 1-0 victory over Spain, the country’s second U-21 Euro title and first since 2009.

Making the win even more impressive is the depth which the squad has needed to overcome the loss of at least six first-choice players who were selected by senior team manager Joachim Low to take part in the 2017 Confederations Cup. A whopping 11 players from the senior squad currently in Russia would have been eligible to take part in this competition.

The exquisite winning goal came off a cross from the right touchline where Jeremy Toljan worked space past a pair of defenders to send the ball in. It came to 23-year-old Mitchell Weiser who slipped in front of Jesus Vallejo at the near post and tipped the ball high into the air. Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizablaga could do nothing but watch as the ball looped up, over his head, and tucked into the top-left corner.

The defensive partnership of Freiburg’s Marc-Oliver Kempf and Hertha’s Niklas Stark held firm for the rest of the match, and Spain had nothing going forward despite 60% possession, managing just a single shot on target on 12 attempts at net. The best chance for Spain came on

Germany’s depth of talent at the moment is incredibly impressive, and this tournament victory just furthers the proof that Germany will be a nation to fear on all levels of soccer competition for the foreseeable future.

3 key battles in Germany vs. Chile

Associated Press
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

Germany and Chile both shoot for their first Confederations Cup trophy as they meet on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET at St. Petersburg Stadium in Russia.

The match will no doubt be hotly contested, with Chile looking quality at the back, and Germany impressing despite not bringing their first-choice squad.

So, where will the match be won? There will be multiple points of interest for fans to keep an eye on as the game flows.

1. Alexis Sanchez vs. Josh Kimmich

The Arsenal superstar has had a relatively mum tournament, and while Chile has yet to be beaten, the attack has not entirely impressed. Sanchez will now likely see a lot of young Joshua Kimmich in the final, with the Bayern Munich utility man likely to be deployed on Sanchez’s flank.

At just 22 years old, Kimmich has proven much more than his age would suggest. He is the only German to start the last 18 straight games for the national team, and has played the full 90 minutes or more in each one of those matches. However, the German defense hasn’t been rock solid in Russia. Matthias Ginter has proven vulnerable at times, and even Kimmich has shown a slight weakness in the air (see: Cameroon’s goal).

Kimmich has a tall task ahead of him, but if any 22-year-old can take care of business, it’s the German all-star who has risen to heights so great he’s expected to eventually earn the captain’s armband for his country on a long-term basis. Can he stop Alexis Sanchez, who may be playing to earn a few more Premier League bucks?

2. Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara vs. Timo Werner

Germany may not have brought it’s “A” team, but Timo Werner is making a case to be a part of the first-choice squad when Joachim Low picks his 2018 World Cup team. The 21-year-old has three goals in the last two games, and looks to be a high quality player for the future, and even now.

Chile’s strength lies in its organization and defense. While the offense hasn’t exactly clicked this tournament, the back line has been solid. They have allowed just two goals all tournament, and the two central defenders have been a big reason why. Both sport over 100 caps, and only a slight injury to Medel has kept the pair from playing every minute together in Russia. They are highly experienced, and will need that to stop the prolific German spearheading the attack.

3. Arturo Vidal vs. Julian Draxler

Arturo Vidal never holds back. He never has, and he never will. Julian Draxler will be the next man to face the Chilean’s wrath as the two meet again. They have faced off many times in the past in Bundesliga play before Draxler’s move to PSG, so these two will be quite familiar with one another.

The 23-year-old German has been prolific this tournament, and although he’s only had a direct hand in two of Germany’s 11 Confederations Cup goals, he has been one of the best players in the side. Draxler’s technical ability and pace on the ball has opened things up in the German attack, and Vidal’s crunching style will be key in stopping his counterpart.

Sanchez: I know my future but can’t say

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

Alexis Sanchez has told reporters ahead of the Confederations Cup final that he knows where his immediate club future lies, but he can’t disclose the information to the public with the deal not yet complete.

Arsenal has pushed hard to sign Sanchez to a long-term contract, but with just one year left on his deal, the Gunners’ leading scorer has yet to give the public any sign he intends to do so. In the past few days, reports of Sanchez departing for Manchester City have increased significantly, with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola leading the charge.

When asked in his pre-match press conference if he knows where he will be playing next season, he said, “Yes it’s clear but I can’t tell you.”

Sanchez did also contradict that, when asked more specifically about deals at either Arsenal or Manchester City, he responded with, “When [the Confederations Cup] is finished, I will see if I stay or if I go. I don’t know.”

From an objective standpoint, it remains baffling as to why City would continue to spend big money on attacking talent with so much already entrenched at the Etihad and so many holes at the back to fill. Yet they continue to be linked with countless attacking players, with Sanchez now the latest to see his name connected with the cash-infused club.

Similarly, Arsenal will want to keep Sanchez around, considering how vitally important to the squad he has proven. The Chilean played in every single Premier League match last season, and led the club in goalscoring with 24, assisting in 11 others.

Report: Arsenal close to Lacazette deal

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

According to the BBC, Arsenal is close to agreeing with Lyon on a fee for French striker Alexandre Lacazette despite having an initial bid rejected.

The report states that the two sides are in the final stages of negotiations and that Arsenal is set to break its club record transfer fee for the 25-year-old.

Lacazette has been prolific in Ligue 1 the past three seasons, producing single-season goal tallies of 27, 21, and 28. He also has 10 goals in Europe the past three years. With Arsenal out of the Champions League, Lacazette will again take his talents to the Europa League, where he reached the semifinals last campaign.

Should the Gunners secure the services of Lacazette, it will be interesting to see how manager Arsene Wenger makes use of his attacking talent. Olivier Giroud currently resides at the Emirates up front, and the two have been teammates in the French national team setup for the past four years. With Alexis Sanchez also getting a healthy amount of the striker minutes last season en route to leading the club in scoring, Wenger will need to parse out the minutes in a season expected to have plenty of Europa League travel mixed in with the domestic competitions.

With the signing of Lacazette appearing complete, it could begin a domino effect in a summer with oodles of attacking options on the transfer market. Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kylian Mbappe are thought to be big-money options still out there for teams to sign, but recently both their clubs have made renewed pushes to re-sign them to long-term contracts.

The BBC report also states that Arsenal has made a play for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, and while that was also rejected, the prospects of signing Lemar are much more bleak than the positivity surrounding the Lacazette bid.