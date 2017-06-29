More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
STREAM LIVE: Germany vs. Mexico in Confed Cup semifinal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 29, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Germany and Mexico clash in the 2017 Confederations Cup semifinal on Thursday (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) with the winner facing Chile in Sunday’s final in St. Petersburg.

[ STREAM LIVE: Germany vs. Mexico ]

A young German side won Group B, while an injury-hit Mexico came runners up in Group A but will use all of their experience to try and get by an energetic Die Mannschaft who have left several key players at home.

Germany boss Joachim Low decided to see how many of his younger players coped with the Confed Cup and give them a chance to stake their claim for a spot in his World Cup roster next summer. Julian Draxler has led this young team admirably with Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Joshua Kimmich, Lars Stindl and Julian Brandt all stepping up.

As for Mexico, their manager Juan Carlos Osorio will be without captain Andres Guardado through suspension, while El Tri has had to cope with injuries to several key defenders in Russia. Still, reaching the semifinals was always the aim and given the extra experience Mexico has they could well surprise a young German side who has looked shaky at times in defense.

Below is the starting lineup for both teams as Werner starts up top for Germany and Chicharito has overcome tiredness to lead Mexico’s attack.

Click play on the link above to stream the game live online, and we will have analysis and reaction from Sochi right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Fernando Llorente breaks arm in cycling accident on vacation

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 29, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

This is not the news Swansea City fans wanted to hear.

MORE: Ronaldo announces twin sons

Fernando Llorente, 32, has fractured a bone in his lower arm and will require surgery.

Swansea’s leading goalscorer from last season — the Spaniard scored 15 goals in 33 appearances after arriving from Sevilla — injured his arm in a cycling accident while on a family vacation.

The Swans issued the following statement Thursday.

The 32-year-old suffered the accident while cycling on a family holiday, and despite it not being a serious break that requires an operation, it does mean the club will have to tailor his pre-season training accordingly.

The club remain optimistic that he will be available for selection for the first game of the Premier League season against Southampton on Saturday, August 12.

Paul Clement‘s side battled away from the Premier League relegation zone in the final weeks of the season in 2016-17, led by Llorente’s goals and Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s assists. With the former now injured and struggling to be fit for the season opener, plus Sigurdsson linked with big-money moves to Leicester and Everton, the Swans may have to dip into the transfer market to cover their bases. Jordan Ayew will be tasked with leading the line for the Swans throughout preseason and likely in the early weeks of the 2017-18 PL campaign.

Llorente’s aerial ability was particularly well-suited to the PL as Swansea made the most of Sigurdsson and others whipping in inviting crosses for him to finish. That led to Chelsea, coached by Llorente’s former boss at Juventus, Antonio Conte, trying to sign him during the January window, but Llorente stayed in South Wales and became a hero as he rescued them from relegation.

If he doesn’t return to fitness quickly and hit the ground running then Swansea could soon be in yet another relegation battle because his goals are vital if they’re going to kick on and solidify themselves in the PL.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Keane to Everton; Courtois to Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 29, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

Michael Keane is closing in on a move to Everton, say Sky Sports.

MORE: Sanchez to Man City?

Per the report Everton and Keane’s current club Burnley are in “advanced talks” about a move for the England international.

Center back Keane, 24, shone for Burnley last season and broke into the England national team but the Manchester United product is said to have told the Clarets he wants to move on this summer.

Keane’s former club were said to be interested but United instead went for Sweden international Victor Lindelof in central defense, while Liverpool’s desire to sign Keane appears to have dropped but Everton had always made Keane their top defensive target.

Everton have just three senior center back options right now, with veterans Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams, while Argentina international Ramiro Funes Mori is out with a long-term injury. Matthew Pennington and Mason Holgate are Ronald Koeman‘s other options in central defense, although Holgate is mostly used as a right back or right-sided defended in a three-man defense.

The reported fee for Keane, who has entered the final year of his Burnley contract, is $32.4 million and that would mean the Toffees have splashed some considerable cash with Davy Klaassen and Jordan Pickford already arriving for a combined total of $63.1 million.

Koeman is making it clear that he wants to strengthen the spine of his team with adding Pickford in goal and Klaassen to midfield, and Keane would be a fine addition to the Goodison Park club. He is strong in the air and in the tackle but equally as adept on the ball and he is arguably a more powerful version of John Stones.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continues to be linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, and his agent certainly isn’t helping to stop speculation.

Speaking to Belgian media, Courtois’s agent, Christophe Henrotay, admitted that Real Madrid often ask about the 25-year-old when he meets with them.

Here’s what he had to say to Belgium’s Sport magazine about the meetings with Real Madrid.

“Obviously the biggest clubs are interested in Thibaut, and that includes the reigning European champions,” Henrotay said. “He is a goalkeeper who wins you games, wins you trophies. I meet regularly with Real Madrid’s directors and Thibaut’s situation is evaluated. My role is to keep him informed of the situation.”

Should Chelsea’s fans be a little concerned? Taking into account Courtois’ affinity for the city of Madrid after his superb loan spell with Atletico Madrid in 2011-14, it’s no secret that he would fancy a return to Madrid.

It won’t surprise you that Courtois is currently locked in contract talks with Chelsea about extending his stay at Stamford Bridge and substantially increasingly his $127,000 per week salary. It’s highly-likely Courtois will stay at Chelsea, but with Keylor Navas’ shaky displays in goal for Real over the past few seasons, perhaps Zinedine Zidane and Co. will be intrigued by these public comments.

If that does happen then Chelsea are certainly struggling in goal with Asmir Begovic sold to Bournemouth in the offseason, although Willy Caballero is set to join on a free transfer in the coming days. Still, Antonio Conte would need a new marquee goalkeeper.

Courtois impressed for much of last season, bouncing back well after injury and poor form marred his 2015-16 campaign following a stellar first season in the PL in 2014-15 as he led Chelsea to title glory.

Jesse Gonzalez completes one-time switch from Mexico to USA

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 29, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

The U.S. national team has a new goalkeeper: Jesse Gonzalez.

U.S. Soccer confirmed Gonzalez, 22, has had his change of association approved by FIFA as the FC Dallas stopper has switched his international allegiance from Mexico to the U.S.

Born in North Carolina, Gonzalez grew up in Dallas but played for Mexico’s U-20 side in an official competition, meaning he needed a one-time switch from Mexico to the U.S. which was granted. Now, he cannot switch back and he will only be able to represent the U.S. at international level moving forward.

Other players to do this include Jermaine Jones who played for the German national team but switched to the U.S. in 2010, while just last week Gent midfielder Kenny Saief had his one-time switch from Israel to the U.S. approved by FIFA and he will feature in the upcoming Gold Cup tournament.

Gonzalez was on the preliminary U.S. roster for the 2017 Gold Cup which kicks off on July 7 but wasn’t included on the final roster, but he’s still seen as a leading contender to mind the net for the USMNT in the future. Bruce Arena wants added competition for veteran goalkeepers Tim Howard and Brad Guzan, with Nick Rimando, Sean Johnson, Bill Hamid and Ethan Horvath the main contenders as things stand.

Given Gonzalez’s rapid rise from the FCD academy to starting goalkeeper in 2017, he could well be the USA’s future star with Howard likely to retire after the USMNT’s potential World Cup bid in Russia next summer and Guzan 32 years old.

Cincinnati boost MLS hopes with incredible crowd, victory

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 29, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT

32,287 fans packed into Nippert Stadium on Wednesday to see USL side FC Cincinnati beat the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

It was the second-largest crowd in U.S. Open Cup history.

Second-tier FC Cincinnati is the hottest story in American soccer right now.

MORE: Full US Open Cup roundup

On Wednesday Cincinnati won on penalty kicks to embarrass Bastian Schweinsteiger and Co. as the red-hot MLS side came unstuck in front of Cincy’s incredible supporters, with Mitch Hildebrandt saving three penalties to send Cincinnati’s fans wild.

Since their USL debut in 2016 (that’s right, just over 12 months ago) the progress FC Cincinnati has made is startling, first under USMNT legend John Harkes as coach and now under Alan Koch.

With an average crowd of 17,296 for league games in 2016, Cincinnati had crowds of 35,061 for a preseason visit of Crystal Palace last July, 24,376 to watch them play Orlando City B in the USL in September and then 30,187 for a USL playoff defeat to Charleston Battery in October. Palace were blown away by Cincinnati’s support and ProSoccerTalk understands plenty of other Premier League clubs have been interested in including the Ohio city as a stop-off on U.S. tours of their own.

The old saying “if you build it, they will come” doesn’t ring true in Cincinnati. They’re already there.

These attendance numbers are unprecedented at this level, with Sacramento Republic and Orlando City the only two he can come close to the USL records Cincinnati has set over the past 22 months as a club.

With the Ohio city on a shortlist of 12 for the next round of MLS expansion for a $150 million fee, Don Garber and his expansion committee have to sit up and take notice of the incredible progress Cincinnati has made in such a short space of time.

Yes, other cities like Sacramento and San Antonio have now had a strong franchise for many years and the steady attendance figures suggest so, but Cincinnati is blowing all of their expansion competitors out of the water with the scenes witnessed at Nippert time and time again over the past 12 months.

Adding Cincy to MLS makes sense geographically too, as it will help link up Columbus Crew, Sporting KC and Chicago Fire in a mid-west square. Everything about having FC Cincinnati in MLS adds up.

However, the new stadium deal is a must and FC Cincinnati released those plans for a soccer-specific venue earlier this month. However, just like we’ve seen in Atlanta and in Seattle in the past, having an MLS team based at a larger stadium sometimes works. Why couldn’t FC Cincinnati stay at Nippert if they’re packing it out?

All of that remains to be seen but what we do know is that Cincinnati is backing soccer and FCC in a big way. With NASL and USL expanding, lower-league soccer in the U.S. has never been stronger than it is right now.