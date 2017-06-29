Transfer Rumor Roundup: Keane to Everton; Courtois to Real Madrid

Michael Keane is closing in on a move to Everton, say Sky Sports.

Per the report Everton and Keane’s current club Burnley are in “advanced talks” about a move for the England international.

Center back Keane, 24, shone for Burnley last season and broke into the England national team but the Manchester United product is said to have told the Clarets he wants to move on this summer.

Keane’s former club were said to be interested but United instead went for Sweden international Victor Lindelof in central defense, while Liverpool’s desire to sign Keane appears to have dropped but Everton had always made Keane their top defensive target.

Everton have just three senior center back options right now, with veterans Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams, while Argentina international Ramiro Funes Mori is out with a long-term injury. Matthew Pennington and Mason Holgate are Ronald Koeman‘s other options in central defense, although Holgate is mostly used as a right back or right-sided defended in a three-man defense.

The reported fee for Keane, who has entered the final year of his Burnley contract, is $32.4 million and that would mean the Toffees have splashed some considerable cash with Davy Klaassen and Jordan Pickford already arriving for a combined total of $63.1 million.

Koeman is making it clear that he wants to strengthen the spine of his team with adding Pickford in goal and Klaassen to midfield, and Keane would be a fine addition to the Goodison Park club. He is strong in the air and in the tackle but equally as adept on the ball and he is arguably a more powerful version of John Stones.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continues to be linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, and his agent certainly isn’t helping to stop speculation.

Speaking to Belgian media, Courtois’s agent, Christophe Henrotay, admitted that Real Madrid often ask about the 25-year-old when he meets with them.

Here’s what he had to say to Belgium’s Sport magazine about the meetings with Real Madrid.

“Obviously the biggest clubs are interested in Thibaut, and that includes the reigning European champions,” Henrotay said. “He is a goalkeeper who wins you games, wins you trophies. I meet regularly with Real Madrid’s directors and Thibaut’s situation is evaluated. My role is to keep him informed of the situation.”

Should Chelsea’s fans be a little concerned? Taking into account Courtois’ affinity for the city of Madrid after his superb loan spell with Atletico Madrid in 2011-14, it’s no secret that he would fancy a return to Madrid.

It won’t surprise you that Courtois is currently locked in contract talks with Chelsea about extending his stay at Stamford Bridge and substantially increasingly his $127,000 per week salary. It’s highly-likely Courtois will stay at Chelsea, but with Keylor Navas’ shaky displays in goal for Real over the past few seasons, perhaps Zinedine Zidane and Co. will be intrigued by these public comments.

If that does happen then Chelsea are certainly struggling in goal with Asmir Begovic sold to Bournemouth in the offseason, although Willy Caballero is set to join on a free transfer in the coming days. Still, Antonio Conte would need a new marquee goalkeeper.

Courtois impressed for much of last season, bouncing back well after injury and poor form marred his 2015-16 campaign following a stellar first season in the PL in 2014-15 as he led Chelsea to title glory.

