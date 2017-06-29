WATCH: El Tri’s Fabian scores filthy goal in loss to Germany

Mexico’s lone goal against Germany gave us shades of Danny Williams.
Like the USMNT midfielder in a blowout loss to Brazil, Mexico’s Marco Fabian gave us an absolute stunner that ultimately meant little in El Tri’s 4-1 loss to Germany in Thursday’s Confederations Cup semifinal in Sochi.
Trickery was perhaps the only way Mexico was getting past German backstop Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on Thursday, a quick restart from El Tri followed by Fabian’s knuckling rip.
The goal briefly made it 3-1, though Germany came back moments later to restore its three-goal margin and insure a trip to Sunday’s final against Chile.
No El Tri supporters are going to be calling him San Goretzka any time soon.
Leon Goretzka cut through Mexico’s defense like the proverbial hot knife through butter to give Germany a 4-1 win at Thursday’s Confederations Cup semifinal in Russia.
The 22-year-old Schalke midfielder scored 109 seconds apart in the first eight minutes at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, putting the midfielder in front of the Golden Boot race with his second and third goals of the tournament. Werner joined him on three when he made it 3-0, and Amin Younes also scored for Germany.
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a terrific save on Miguel Layun as the match hit the 70th minute.
Unlike its Copa America Centenario against Chile, Mexico did not fall apart. El Tri kept pressing and produced several chances. Fabian tore into a clever quick restart to beat Ter Stegen with a knuckling effort from 40 yards away.
But Ajax winger Younes scored in the first minute of stoppage to restore the three-goal lead.
Germany moves on to face Chile in Sunday’s Final. Mexico fails in its bid to win its second Confederations Cup, and to become the first CONCACAF side to make a final since the USMNT’s loss to Brazil in 2009.
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) New York Red Bulls midfielder Mike Grella is going to miss the rest of the 2017 season with a knee injury.
The MLS team announced on Thursday that Grella will undergo surgery next week for discomfort in his left knee. He has been limited to playing in eight games this season because of the injury.
The 30-year-old Grella has made 73 regular-season appearances, scoring 16 goals and 13 assists since signing early in 2015.
Germany and Mexico clash in the 2017 Confederations Cup semifinal on Thursday (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) with the winner facing Chile in Sunday’s final in St. Petersburg.
A young German side won Group B, while an injury-hit Mexico came runners up in Group A but will use all of their experience to try and get by an energetic Die Mannschaft who have left several key players at home.
Germany boss Joachim Low decided to see how many of his younger players coped with the Confed Cup and give them a chance to stake their claim for a spot in his World Cup roster next summer. Julian Draxler has led this young team admirably with Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Joshua Kimmich, Lars Stindl and Julian Brandt all stepping up.
As for Mexico, their manager Juan Carlos Osorio will be without captain Andres Guardado through suspension, while El Tri has had to cope with injuries to several key defenders in Russia. Still, reaching the semifinals was always the aim and given the extra experience Mexico has they could well surprise a young German side who has looked shaky at times in defense.
Below is the starting lineup for both teams as Werner starts up top for Germany and Chicharito has overcome tiredness to lead Mexico’s attack.
Click play on the link above to stream the game live online, and we will have analysis and reaction from Sochi right here on ProSoccerTalk.
This is not the news Swansea City fans wanted to hear.
Fernando Llorente, 32, has fractured a bone in his lower arm and will require surgery.
Swansea’s leading goalscorer from last season — the Spaniard scored 15 goals in 33 appearances after arriving from Sevilla — injured his arm in a cycling accident while on a family vacation.
The Swans issued the following statement Thursday.
The 32-year-old suffered the accident while cycling on a family holiday, and despite it not being a serious break that requires an operation, it does mean the club will have to tailor his pre-season training accordingly.
The club remain optimistic that he will be available for selection for the first game of the Premier League season against Southampton on Saturday, August 12.
Paul Clement‘s side battled away from the Premier League relegation zone in the final weeks of the season in 2016-17, led by Llorente’s goals and Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s assists. With the former now injured and struggling to be fit for the season opener, plus Sigurdsson linked with big-money moves to Leicester and Everton, the Swans may have to dip into the transfer market to cover their bases. Jordan Ayew will be tasked with leading the line for the Swans throughout preseason and likely in the early weeks of the 2017-18 PL campaign.
Llorente’s aerial ability was particularly well-suited to the PL as Swansea made the most of Sigurdsson and others whipping in inviting crosses for him to finish. That led to Chelsea, coached by Llorente’s former boss at Juventus, Antonio Conte, trying to sign him during the January window, but Llorente stayed in South Wales and became a hero as he rescued them from relegation.
If he doesn’t return to fitness quickly and hit the ground running then Swansea could soon be in yet another relegation battle because his goals are vital if they’re going to kick on and solidify themselves in the PL.