3 key battles in Germany vs. Chile

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

Germany and Chile both shoot for their first Confederations Cup trophy as they meet on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET at St. Petersburg Stadium in Russia.

The match will no doubt be hotly contested, with Chile looking quality at the back, and Germany impressing despite not bringing their first-choice squad.

So, where will the match be won? There will be multiple points of interest for fans to keep an eye on as the game flows.

1. Alexis Sanchez vs. Josh Kimmich

The Arsenal superstar has had a relatively mum tournament, and while Chile has yet to be beaten, the attack has not entirely impressed. Sanchez will now likely see a lot of young Joshua Kimmich in the final, with the Bayern Munich utility man likely to be deployed on Sanchez’s flank.

At just 22 years old, Kimmich has proven much more than his age would suggest. He is the only German to start the last 18 straight games for the national team, and has played the full 90 minutes or more in each one of those matches. However, the German defense hasn’t been rock solid in Russia. Matthias Ginter has proven vulnerable at times, and even Kimmich has shown a slight weakness in the air (see: Cameroon’s goal).

Kimmich has a tall task ahead of him, but if any 22-year-old can take care of business, it’s the German all-star who has risen to heights so great he’s expected to eventually earn the captain’s armband for his country on a long-term basis. Can he stop Alexis Sanchez, who may be playing to earn a few more Premier League bucks?

2. Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara vs. Timo Werner

Germany may not have brought it’s “A” team, but Timo Werner is making a case to be a part of the first-choice squad when Joachim Low picks his 2018 World Cup team. The 21-year-old has three goals in the last two games, and looks to be a high quality player for the future, and even now.

Chile’s strength lies in its organization and defense. While the offense hasn’t exactly clicked this tournament, the back line has been solid. They have allowed just two goals all tournament, and the two central defenders have been a big reason why. Both sport over 100 caps, and only a slight injury to Medel has kept the pair from playing every minute together in Russia. They are highly experienced, and will need that to stop the prolific German spearheading the attack.

3. Arturo Vidal vs. Julian Draxler

Arturo Vidal never holds back. He never has, and he never will. Julian Draxler will be the next man to face the Chilean’s wrath as the two meet again. They have faced off many times in the past in Bundesliga play before Draxler’s move to PSG, so these two will be quite familiar with one another.

The 23-year-old German has been prolific this tournament, and although he’s only had a direct hand in two of Germany’s 11 Confederations Cup goals, he has been one of the best players in the side. Draxler’s technical ability and pace on the ball has opened things up in the German attack, and Vidal’s crunching style will be key in stopping his counterpart.

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

Alexis Sanchez has told reporters ahead of the Confederations Cup final that he knows where his immediate club future lies, but he can’t disclose the information to the public with the deal not yet complete.

Arsenal has pushed hard to sign Sanchez to a long-term contract, but with just one year left on his deal, the Gunners’ leading scorer has yet to give the public any sign he intends to do so. In the past few days, reports of Sanchez departing for Manchester City have increased significantly, with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola leading the charge.

When asked in his pre-match press conference if he knows where he will be playing next season, he said, “Yes it’s clear but I can’t tell you.”

Sanchez did also contradict that, when asked more specifically about deals at either Arsenal or Manchester City, he responded with, “When [the Confederations Cup] is finished, I will see if I stay or if I go. I don’t know.”

From an objective standpoint, it remains baffling as to why City would continue to spend big money on attacking talent with so much already entrenched at the Etihad and so many holes at the back to fill. Yet they continue to be linked with countless attacking players, with Sanchez now the latest to see his name connected with the cash-infused club.

Similarly, Arsenal will want to keep Sanchez around, considering how vitally important to the squad he has proven. The Chilean played in every single Premier League match last season, and led the club in goalscoring with 24, assisting in 11 others.

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

According to the BBC, Arsenal is close to agreeing with Lyon on a fee for French striker Alexandre Lacazette despite having an initial bid rejected.

The report states that the two sides are in the final stages of negotiations and that Arsenal is set to break its club record transfer fee for the 25-year-old.

Lacazette has been prolific in Ligue 1 the past three seasons, producing single-season goal tallies of 27, 21, and 28. He also has 10 goals in Europe the past three years. With Arsenal out of the Champions League, Lacazette will again take his talents to the Europa League, where he reached the semifinals last campaign.

Should the Gunners secure the services of Lacazette, it will be interesting to see how manager Arsene Wenger makes use of his attacking talent. Olivier Giroud currently resides at the Emirates up front, and the two have been teammates in the French national team setup for the past four years. With Alexis Sanchez also getting a healthy amount of the striker minutes last season en route to leading the club in scoring, Wenger will need to parse out the minutes in a season expected to have plenty of Europa League travel mixed in with the domestic competitions.

With the signing of Lacazette appearing complete, it could begin a domino effect in a summer with oodles of attacking options on the transfer market. Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kylian Mbappe are thought to be big-money options still out there for teams to sign, but recently both their clubs have made renewed pushes to re-sign them to long-term contracts.

The BBC report also states that Arsenal has made a play for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, and while that was also rejected, the prospects of signing Lemar are much more bleak than the positivity surrounding the Lacazette bid.

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

MLS Rivalry Week may have officially taken place last weekend, but one of the league’s most-fierce battles will take shape on Saturday, while a cross-conference matchup pits two of the top sides against another.

All eyes will be on Avaya Stadium on Saturday night when the San Jose Earthquakes host California rivals LA Galaxy as both clubs currently sit in playoff positions out west.

Meanwhile, league-leading Toronto FC will travel down to Dallas to face Oscar Pareja’s group.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s full slate of matches around MLS.

Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City — 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday

A battle between two of the league’s most-struggling sides takes shape at Rio Tinto as RSL and Orlando desperately seek a win. The Lions enter Friday’s contest having won just one of their last 11 matches, the worst record in that span of any MLS side.

Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 7 p.m. ET on Saturday

Is there anybody hotter than the Chicago Fire right now? Simply, no. Veljko Paunovic is an early leader for Coach of the Year after leading his side from dead last in the East a season ago to within a point of Toronto FC. The Whitecaps — on the other hand — are starting to find their groove as well after picking up a three-match unbeaten run heading into the weekend.

FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC — 7 p.m. ET on Saturday

In the biggest clash of the weekend we’re served with two of the leagues top sides. Greg Vanney’s men have lost just two matches all season, including a current run of 10 unbeaten in their last 11. Meanwhile, Dallas has hit a bit of a bump in the road after racking up just one league win since May 20. Both sides boast potent attacks, but don’t expect goals galore as Dallas and Toronto are tied for the second-fewest goals allowed in MLS.

Sporting KC vs. Portland Timbers — 7 p.m. ET on Saturday

This one has the makings of a Western Conference final, and it could surely be the case come playoff time. Sporting’s backline continues to shine after allowing just 12 goals thus far through 18 matches, an astounding statistic. The Timbers are hovering at .500 in league play, and with the team struggling to find wins over recent weeks, a win at Children’s Mercy Park would be exactly what the doctor prescribed for Caleb Porter and Co.

Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United — 7 p.m. ET on Saturday

Although these two sides sit at the bottom of the East on 18 points, a win on Saturday could put one of them within three points of the sixth spot. That just shows how clogged the Eastern Conference playoff race is going to be.

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United — 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

See the above match. With the Crew and Atlanta currently in a battle for a playoff position, this is the type of match both would seriously benefit taking three points from, particularly Tata Martino’s men.

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo — 9 p.m. ET on Saturday

As bad as the Rapids have played this season, they still have two games in hand compared to most of the league, which could prove to be all the difference. Back-to-back losses halted the club’s momentum, and a visit from the Dynamo certainly isn’t a walk in the park.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

Ah, another Cali Clasico is upon us. The last five times these two sides have met are about as even as you’d expect a rivalry to be, with the Galaxy taking home two wins, the Quakes picking up one of their own and a pair of 1-1 draws to show. With both clubs fighting for another step in the right direction towards the postseason, this match means a lot to the fierce rivals.

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution — 5 p.m. ET on Sunday

A heartbreaking Open Cup loss is fresh on the minds of the Union, but Jim Curtin’s group will have to turn around quickly in order to get ready for the Revolution — who are losers of two straight against Toronto and Chicago.

Already completed

New York City FC 3-1 Minnesota United (MLS Snapshot)

Confed Cup: Setting the scene for the final and third-place match

Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

It’s not a complete shock that we’ve stumbled upon Germany and Chile in the final, but it will surely be a contest worth watching.

Meanwhile, Mexico and Portugal will meet in the third-place match at the Confederations Cup as both sides look to finish the tournament strong following disappointing semifinal outcomes.

So how’d we get here?

The final

There’s no doubt that Chile’s road to the final has been a bit more bumpy than Germany’s, however, the South American champions have reached the title nonetheless. Led by Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, the Chileans boast a fierce attack and stingy backline that has only conceded two goals the entire tournament (one of which came against Germany).

Germany has out shined all expectations with a roster mostly full of younger players to this point. Joachim Low’s side has scored more goals than anybody else this tournament (10) while improving defensively with every outing. Meanwhile, Temo Werner and Leon Goretzka are drawing great attention to themselves for all the right reasons, having tallied three goals apiece thus far.

When Chile and Germany met in the group stage, we received a solid 1-1 draw, so extra time could very much be in play on Sunday with these two stingy backlines.

Third-place

Mexico’s trend of falling behind early continued against Germany, and the reigning World Cup winners simply never gave El Tri a chance to get back into the match.

While Marco Fabian arguably scored the goal of the tournament as a consolation, Mexico was simply overmatched the entire way, but they’ll have a chance to somewhat make good on Sunday against a Portugal side that will be without its biggest star.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be available for the Portuguese after welcoming twins this week, leaving the Europeans without their greatest attacking threat. That being said, Portugal still boasts several promising goalscoring threats including veteran Ricardo Quaresma and new Manchester City signing Bernardo Silva.

Below is the schedule for Sunday’s matches.

Third place — Mexico vs. Portugal — 8 a.m. ET
Title match — Germany vs. Chile — 2 p.m. ET