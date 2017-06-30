Bournemouth completes record signing of Chelsea’s Ake

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth has signed their man, officially.

[ MORE: No takeover at Sunderland, but club does have new manager ]

The Cherries announced on Friday that the club has agreed to terms on a deal with Chelsea defender Nathan Ake, who becomes Bournemouth’s richest signing in Premier League history.

It’s being reported that the transfer fee was in excess of $25 million, however, neither club has confirmed that number.

“I had a great time here last season so I’m really happy to be back,” said Ake.

“It’s an exciting challenge. Chelsea is a great club and I learned so much there but this is a new step and the right place for me to develop even more.

Ake made 12 appearances for Bournemouth last season in the Premier League while on loan from the Blues, including netting three goals in that span from his outside back position.

The Cherries had been heavily pursuing Ake since he was recalled from his loan during the second half of the 2016/17 season.