Huddersfield has busy day with Mooy signing, Wagner extension

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Premier League welcomes three new clubs every season, and one of them had themselves a busy Friday as they made several key moves.

Promotion playoff winners Huddersfield Town announced the signing of Australia’s Aaron Mooy, while also extending the contract of German-American manager David Wagner — who has overseen the squad since November 2015.

⚡️ “Aaron Mooy becomes Australia's most expensive ever footballer”https://t.co/jWUwtp6ssb — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) June 30, 2017

In signing Mooy, the 26-year-old become the most expensive Australian to sign with a PL side after completing a $17 million move from Manchester City.

Mooy went on loan with the Terriers during the 2016/17 Championship campaign and scored four goals in 45 appearances for the new top-flight team.

Meanwhile, Wagner will continue to manage Huddersfield until at least the conclusion of the 2018/19 season after helping the club reach England’s first division for the first time since 1972.