Huddersfield has busy day with Mooy signing, Wagner extension

The Premier League welcomes three new clubs every season, and one of them had themselves a busy Friday as they made several key moves.
Promotion playoff winners Huddersfield Town announced the signing of Australia’s Aaron Mooy, while also extending the contract of German-American manager David Wagner — who has overseen the squad since November 2015.
Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been an afterthought during his time at Manchester United, however, the 24-year-old could finally have an opportunity to make a push with a Premier League side next season.
The United youth product has never made a first-team appearance for the Red Devils and gone on nine separate loan spells away from Old Trafford throughout his young career, including most recently to Championship side Aston Villa during the 2016/17 campaign.
Johnstone’s agent has admitted though that there are “a number of options” available to his client in the Premier League ahead of the new season, which begins in August.
“Sam has a number of options and is considering them all at this moment in time,” a representative for his agents James Grant Sports said in regards to Johnstone’s future.