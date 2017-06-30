More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS Snapshot: Real Salt Lake 0-1 Orlando City SC

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 11:46 PM EDT

The match in 100 words (or less): A physical, back-and-forth first half saw the visitors take the lead on with a well executed set-piece. RSL had moments, especially as it inched towards the halftime whistle, but otherwise the goal was the only true chance of the opening 45. Out of the break, RSL continued to push for a point at home with all the possession, but nothing would come their way as Joe Bednik made a big save. The Orlando City back line never looked truly troubled, making 31 total clearances to keep RSL out and bounce back from the awful loss in Chicago.

The moments that mattered:

17′ – A set-piece undoes RSL at home as Will Johnson strikes against his former club. A free-kick floated into the box and it fell to Jose Aha at the far post. Aha, free from his defender, clattered his header off the crossbar, but with RSL unable to clear the ball, Johnson pounces and gives Orlando City the early lead.

63′ – With Orlando City in the lead, Joe Bednik made a great play to keep the clean sheet alive. A nice ball from the flank by Joao Plata was chested down expertly by Jefferson Savarino right into the line of Luis Silva. The LA-born striker was free on goal, but Bednik came off his line to put his body on the line and smother the chance before Silva could get a shot off.

 Man Men of the Match: Jonathan Spector, Jose Aja

Goalscorers: Johnson (17′),

Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart in Argentina

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Argentina on Friday in what the local media is calling “the wedding of the century.”

Roccuzzo is the mother of Messi’s two children, and his longtime girlfriend. The two wed in their hometown of Rosario, a port city to the northwest of Buenos Aires. Messi and Roccuzzo have known each other since they were five years old and have been dating since 2008.

A host of soccer stars were on hand to take in the ceremony, including current and former club and national teammates. Including those in attendence were Samuel Eto'o, Sergio Aguero, Xavi Hernandez, Cesc Fabregas, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Angel Di Maria, and the rest of the current Barcelona squad.

The wedding sported a total of 260 guests and attracted a large crowd outside the hotel where the guests stayed.

Messi will have time for a honeymoon before he’s required to report for club duty in the United States, where Barcelona will face Juventus on July 22.

Reports: Chelsea snatches up Roma defender Rudiger

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

According to multiple reports, Chelsea is in the latter stages of acquiring German defender Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma.

Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports and GianlucaDiMarzio.com was the first to suggest the deal is nearing completion, saying a medical will be complete next week. Others have since picked up the story, including The Guardian as well as The Sun and sensational Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

The 24-year-old defender is currently with the Germany senior squad in the Confederations Cup. He has played in three of Germany’s four matches so far, playing the full 90 minutes in all three appearances. He is likely to play a significant part in the final against Chile on Sunday.

According to Romano, Chelsea will pay Roma a $38 million transfer fee, plus another $6 million in possible add-ons. That comes close to the $40 million sum the Blues paid PSG for defender David Luiz just last summer.

Rudiger began last season on the shelf as he finished recovering from a torn ACL, but he returned in late October to make 26 Serie A appearances for Roma, helping the club to a 2nd place finish with the second-best defensive record in the league. He played both center-back and right-back during last season and is currently deployed in a three-CB system by German coach Joachim Low in the Confederations Cup, making him a perfect fit for the similar system Antonio Conte used in Chelsea’s title charge last year.

USA vs. Ghana preview: Gold Cup tune-up

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT

Saturday at 4:45 p.m. ET in East Hartford, CT the US Men’s National Team will get its final chance to mesh ahead of the 2017 Gold Cup as they take on Ghana in a pre-tournament friendly.

The United States features a young and inexperienced squad for at least the tournament’s group stage, devoid of many national team staples like Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, and even Christian Pulisic. Thus, this match against Ghana will be an important step for the team to not just experiment but play together as they look towards the competitive games.

Ghana and the US have an intense rivalry – if you can call it that with just five matches between them in recent history. Nevertheless, three of those five games have been of significant importance, and that has stoked the fire between the two nations.

Particularly painful for the current United States manager is the loss to Ghana in the 2006 World Cup that sealed Bruce Arena’s fate in his first stint as national team coach. Again, the US was eliminated by the African nation in the 2010 World Cup, an extra-time defeat in the knockout round, with Asamoah Gyan’s 93rd-minute winner breaking the US’s hearts.

In the 2014 World Cup, the US got revenge, beating Ghana 2-1 in the opening group stage match to help Jurgen Klinsmann escape the Group of death. It was the only victory for the United States in the competition. That defeat for Ghana saw the end of Kwesi Appiah‘s managerial tenure, but he’s back for a second go and will take charge on Saturday.

Now, after years of World Cup battles, Ghana may be able to help their CONCACAF opponents in their first-ever friendly matchup. With Arena hoping to work in a number of fringe players alongside youthful counterparts looking to break into a more prominent role, Ghana’s presence could be of long-term benefit to the US instead of a thorn in the side.

At Arena’s disposal are both well-known players looking to reignite their national team flame, and lesser-known fringe options hoping to boost their stock. The most significant of the former include Matt Miazga who can help make a push towards his high ceiling, and Juan Agudelo who is looking to play his first competitive minutes since 2011 in what to this point has been a career underperformance. Jordan Morris could use a bright tournament as well, having fallen down the striker pecking order thanks in large part to the emergence of Bobby Wood.

Highlighting those looking to become household names is Cristian Roldan, the promising young Seattle Sounders midfielder who could potentially pair with Kellyn Acosta for years to come. Alongside him is Dom Dwyer who has waited a lifetime for his chance on the national team, and now gets that with the tournament calling his name. Finally, defender Matt Hedges has another shot after a knee injury in January camp derailed his first shot at seeing USMNT time.

The Gold Cup will provide all these men and more with the opportunity to push for a spot on the first-team roster with the World Cup just around the corner, but first the tuneup against Ghana will be a litmus test for what is to come in the next month. Look for Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong to lead the creative attack, most notably on the counter, and Gyan is still a leader for his nation up front.

Report: John Terry to join Aston Villa

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

According to a report by ESPN, longtime Chelsea defender and captain John Terry has agreed to join Championship club Aston Villa for the coming season.

The 36-year-old had his Chelsea contract expire this summer, and with Antonio Conte looking to get younger along the back line, Terry was considered surplus and his contract not renewed. There was plenty of speculation that Terry would finish his career in the United States, but nothing concrete ever materialized. The ESPN report says that “a number of clubs at home and abroad” expressed interest in Terry, but he decided to join a Championship side.

Steve Bruce is hoping to sign Terry to a one-year deal, according to the report, and that will apparently come to fruition after Terry informed his other suitors of his decision.

Terry spent 22 years at Chelsea, from joining the youth system in 1995 to his final professional season with the Blues in 2017, making 690 appearances for the club across all competitions.