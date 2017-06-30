More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Reports: Chelsea snatches up Roma defender Rudiger

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

According to multiple reports, Chelsea is in the latter stages of acquiring German defender Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma.

Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports and GianlucaDiMarzio.com was the first to suggest the deal is nearing completion, saying a medical will be complete next week. Others have since picked up the story, including The Guardian as well as The Sun and sensational Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

The 24-year-old defender is currently with the Germany senior squad in the Confederations Cup. He has played in three of Germany’s four matches so far, playing the full 90 minutes in all three appearances. He is likely to play a significant part in the final against Chile on Sunday.

According to Romano, Chelsea will pay Roma a $38 million transfer fee, plus another $6 million in possible add-ons. That comes close to the $40 million sum the Blues paid PSG for defender David Luiz just last summer.

Rudiger began last season on the shelf as he finished recovering from a torn ACL, but he returned in late October to make 26 Serie A appearances for Roma, helping the club to a 2nd place finish with the second-best defensive record in the league. He played both center-back and right-back during last season and is currently deployed in a three-CB system by German coach Joachim Low in the Confederations Cup, making him a perfect fit for the similar system Antonio Conte used in Chelsea’s title charge last year.

USA vs. Ghana preview: Gold Cup tune-up

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT

Saturday at 4:45 p.m. ET in East Hartford, CT the US Men’s National Team will get its final chance to mesh ahead of the 2017 Gold Cup as they take on Ghana in a pre-tournament friendly.

The United States features a young and inexperienced squad for at least the tournament’s group stage, devoid of many national team staples like Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, and even Christian Pulisic. Thus, this match against Ghana will be an important step for the team to not just experiment but play together as they look towards the competitive games.

Ghana and the US have an intense rivalry – if you can call it that with just five matches between them in recent history. Nevertheless, three of those five games have been of significant importance, and that has stoked the fire between the two nations.

Particularly painful for the current United States manager is the loss to Ghana in the 2006 World Cup that sealed Bruce Arena’s fate in his first stint as national team coach. Again, the US was eliminated by the African nation in the 2010 World Cup, an extra-time defeat in the knockout round, with Asamoah Gyan’s 93rd-minute winner breaking the US’s hearts.

In the 2014 World Cup, the US got revenge, beating Ghana 2-1 in the opening group stage match to help Jurgen Klinsmann escape the Group of death. It was the only victory for the United States in the competition. That defeat for Ghana saw the end of Kwesi Appiah‘s managerial tenure, but he’s back for a second go and will take charge on Saturday.

Now, after years of World Cup battles, Ghana may be able to help their CONCACAF opponents in their first-ever friendly matchup. With Arena hoping to work in a number of fringe players alongside youthful counterparts looking to break into a more prominent role, Ghana’s presence could be of long-term benefit to the US instead of a thorn in the side.

At Arena’s disposal are both well-known players looking to reignite their national team flame, and lesser-known fringe options hoping to boost their stock. The most significant of the former include Matt Miazga who can help make a push towards his high ceiling, and Juan Agudelo who is looking to play his first competitive minutes since 2011 in what to this point has been a career underperformance. Jordan Morris could use a bright tournament as well, having fallen down the striker pecking order thanks in large part to the emergence of Bobby Wood.

Highlighting those looking to become household names is Cristian Roldan, the promising young Seattle Sounders midfielder who could potentially pair with Kellyn Acosta for years to come. Alongside him is Dom Dwyer who has waited a lifetime for his chance on the national team, and now gets that with the tournament calling his name. Finally, defender Matt Hedges has another shot after a knee injury in January camp derailed his first shot at seeing USMNT time.

The Gold Cup will provide all these men and more with the opportunity to push for a spot on the first-team roster with the World Cup just around the corner, but first the tuneup against Ghana will be a litmus test for what is to come in the next month. Look for Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong to lead the creative attack, most notably on the counter, and Gyan is still a leader for his nation up front.

Report: John Terry to join Aston Villa

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

According to a report by ESPN, longtime Chelsea defender and captain John Terry has agreed to join Championship club Aston Villa for the coming season.

The 36-year-old had his Chelsea contract expire this summer, and with Antonio Conte looking to get younger along the back line, Terry was considered surplus and his contract not renewed. There was plenty of speculation that Terry would finish his career in the United States, but nothing concrete ever materialized. The ESPN report says that “a number of clubs at home and abroad” expressed interest in Terry, but he decided to join a Championship side.

Steve Bruce is hoping to sign Terry to a one-year deal, according to the report, and that will apparently come to fruition after Terry informed his other suitors of his decision.

Terry spent 22 years at Chelsea, from joining the youth system in 1995 to his final professional season with the Blues in 2017, making 690 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Germany wins U-21 European Championship on dazzling header

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Germany has won the U-21 European Championship with a 1-0 victory over Spain, the country’s second U-21 Euro title and first since 2009.

Making the win even more impressive is the depth which the squad has needed to overcome the loss of at least six first-choice players who were selected by senior team manager Joachim Low to take part in the 2017 Confederations Cup. A whopping 11 players from the senior squad currently in Russia would have been eligible to take part in this competition.

The exquisite winning goal came off a cross from the right touchline where Jeremy Toljan worked space past a pair of defenders to send the ball in. It came to 23-year-old Mitchell Weiser who slipped in front of Jesus Vallejo at the near post and tipped the ball high into the air. Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizablaga could do nothing but watch as the ball looped up, over his head, and tucked into the top-left corner.

The defensive partnership of Freiburg’s Marc-Oliver Kempf and Hertha’s Niklas Stark held firm for the rest of the match, and Spain had nothing going forward despite 60% possession, managing just a single shot on target on 12 attempts at net. The best chance for Spain came on

Germany’s depth of talent at the moment is incredibly impressive, and this tournament victory just furthers the proof that Germany will be a nation to fear on all levels of soccer competition for the foreseeable future.

Three key battles in Confederations Cup final

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

Germany and Chile both shoot for their first Confederations Cup trophy as they meet on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET at St. Petersburg Stadium in Russia.

The match will no doubt be hotly contested, with Chile looking quality at the back, and Germany impressing despite not bringing their first-choice squad.

So, where will the match be won? There will be multiple points of interest for fans to keep an eye on as the game flows.

1. Alexis Sanchez vs. Josh Kimmich

The Arsenal superstar has had a relatively mum tournament, and while Chile has yet to be beaten, the attack has not entirely impressed. Sanchez will now likely see a lot of young Joshua Kimmich in the final, with the Bayern Munich utility man likely to be deployed on Sanchez’s flank.

At just 22 years old, Kimmich has proven much more than his age would suggest. He is the only German to start the last 18 straight games for the national team, and has played the full 90 minutes or more in each one of those matches. However, the German defense hasn’t been rock solid in Russia. Matthias Ginter has proven vulnerable at times, and even Kimmich has shown a slight weakness in the air (see: Cameroon’s goal).

Kimmich has a tall task ahead of him, but if any 22-year-old can take care of business, it’s the German all-star who has risen to heights so great he’s expected to eventually earn the captain’s armband for his country on a long-term basis. Can he stop Alexis Sanchez, who may be playing to earn a few more Premier League bucks?

2. Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara vs. Timo Werner

Germany may not have brought it’s “A” team, but Timo Werner is making a case to be a part of the first-choice squad when Joachim Low picks his 2018 World Cup team. The 21-year-old has three goals in the last two games, and looks to be a high quality player for the future, and even now.

Chile’s strength lies in its organization and defense. While the offense hasn’t exactly clicked this tournament, the back line has been solid. They have allowed just two goals all tournament, and the two central defenders have been a big reason why. Both sport over 100 caps, and only a slight injury to Medel has kept the pair from playing every minute together in Russia. They are highly experienced, and will need that to stop the prolific German spearheading the attack.

3. Arturo Vidal vs. Julian Draxler

Arturo Vidal never holds back. He never has, and he never will. Julian Draxler will be the next man to face the Chilean’s wrath as the two meet again. They have faced off many times in the past in Bundesliga play before Draxler’s move to PSG, so these two will be quite familiar with one another.

The 23-year-old German has been prolific this tournament, and although he’s only had a direct hand in two of Germany’s 11 Confederations Cup goals, he has been one of the best players in the side. Draxler’s technical ability and pace on the ball has opened things up in the German attack, and Vidal’s crunching style will be key in stopping his counterpart.