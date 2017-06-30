Tottenham announces Nike partnership ahead of 2017/18 season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Tottenham will not only be playing in a new stadium for the 2017/18 season, but the club will also be donning new gear when they step on the Wembley Stadium pitch.

The club has struck a multi-year sponsorship deal with Nike, which will provide Spurs with its kit for the 2017/18 season.

We are pleased to announce the start of a multi-year agreement with @Nike / @NikeFootball as our new kit provider from 2017/18. #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pOLKps2Tt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 30, 2017

Daniel Levy: "We are delighted to be partnering with @Nike, one of the world's leading brands." #COYS pic.twitter.com/qCpberF9dR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 30, 2017

Popular website Footy Headlines has revealed all three potential kits for Spurs next season, which can be seen below.