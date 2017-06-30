More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer rumor roundup: Morata update, Chalobah out at Chelsea?

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

With the summer already approaching July, clubs are looking to bolster their lineups ahead of the return to action.

Bournemouth reveals record signing Nathan Ake

Here are some of the day’s top storylines and rumors as some of Europe’s biggest clubs continue to chase big names.

Manchester United could be close to finding their replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic as another striker has given an indication that he will head to Old Trafford.

Alvaro Morata looks to be set to join United after the Real Madrid striker has reportedly told close friends and family that he will leave La Liga. Real is reportedly open to dropping Morata’s value from $90 to $77 million, making the Red Devils’ willingness to acquire the Spaniard more accessible.

Nathaniel Chalobah is prepared to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as the Chelsea midfielder seeks first-team playing time.

The 22-year-old made just 15 appearances for the Blues during 2016/17, and Chalobah is concerned about his lack of playing time heading into the final year of his deal with Antonio Conte‘s side.

Liverpool is open to a move for Red Bull Leipzig star Naby Keita after a stellar season in the Bundesliga.

The German runners’ up have valued Keita at roughly $90 million, however, it is unexpected that he would be actually command that kind of money.

Confed Cup: Setting the scene for the final and third-place match

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

It’s not a complete shock that we’ve stumbled upon Germany and Chile in the final, but it will surely be a contest worth watching.

Tottenham announces Nike sponsorship ahead of 2017/18 season

Meanwhile, Mexico and Portugal will meet in the third-place match at the Confederations Cup as both sides look to finish the tournament strong following disappointing semifinal outcomes.

So how’d we get here?

The final

There’s no doubt that Chile’s road to the final has been a bit more bumpy than Germany’s, however, the South American champions have reached the title nonetheless. Led by Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, the Chileans boast a fierce attack and stingy backline that has only conceded two goals the entire tournament (one of which came against Germany).

Germany has out shined all expectations with a roster mostly full of younger players to this point. Joachim Low’s side has scored more goals than anybody else this tournament (10) while improving defensively with every outing. Meanwhile, Temo Werner and Leon Goretzka are drawing great attention to themselves for all the right reasons, having tallied three goals apiece thus far.

When Chile and Germany met in the group stage, we received a solid 1-1 draw, so extra time could very much be in play on Sunday with these two stingy backlines.

Third-place

Mexico’s trend of falling behind early continued against Germany, and the reigning World Cup winners simply never gave El Tri a chance to get back into the match.

While Marco Fabian arguably scored the goal of the tournament as a consolation, Mexico was simply overmatched the entire way, but they’ll have a chance to somewhat make good on Sunday against a Portugal side that will be without its biggest star.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be available for the Portuguese after welcoming twins this week, leaving the Europeans without their greatest attacking threat. That being said, Portugal still boasts several promising goalscoring threats including veteran Ricardo Quaresma and new Manchester City signing Bernardo Silva.

Below is the schedule for Sunday’s matches.

Third place — Mexico vs. Portugal — 8 a.m. ET
Title match — Germany vs. Chile — 2 p.m. ET

Report: LA FC facing Serie A battle for Sneijder’s signature

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

An opponent from Serie A has emerged as a potential blip in the plans of Los Angeles FC.

NYCFC defeats Minnesota behind strong second-half performance

According to Sky Sports Italia, Sampdoria is looking to sign LA FC target and Dutch international Wesley Sneijder as the 33-year-old contemplates the next stage of his career.

Reports earlier in the week declared that LA FC had tabled an offer of $3.5 million per season for Sneijder as the 2018 expansion side looks to establish some momentum heading into its inaugural season.

The veteran Dutchman currently plays for Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray — where he’s played since joining the club in 2013 from Inter Milan.

LA FC is seeking its first Designated Player signing and major move to welcome the club to MLS next season. Reports surfaced earlier in June suggesting the Los Angeles side was closing in on a move for Mexican international Andres Guardado, however, no deal has been struck to this point.

Huddersfield has busy day with Mooy signing, Wagner extension

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

The Premier League welcomes three new clubs every season, and one of them had themselves a busy Friday as they made several key moves.

Promotion playoff winners Huddersfield Town announced the signing of Australia’s Aaron Mooy, while also extending the contract of German-American manager David Wagner — who has overseen the squad since November 2015.

In signing Mooy, the 26-year-old become the most expensive Australian to sign with a PL side after completing a $17 million move from Manchester City.

Mooy went on loan with the Terriers during the 2016/17 Championship campaign and scored four goals in 45 appearances for the new top-flight team.

Meanwhile, Wagner will continue to manage Huddersfield until at least the conclusion of the 2018/19 season after helping the club reach England’s first division for the first time since 1972.

USWNT to face Canada twice in November

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

The U.S. Women’s National Team has added to its 2017 calendar with a pair of friendlies against a familiar North American foe.

How will the USMNT line up against Ghana?

U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday that Jill Ellis and Co. will face off with Canada in a home-and-home series in November, with the two nations first meeting at BC Place in Vancouver on Nov. 9.

The two squads will then meet for a second time three days later at a venue to be determined in the United States.

The USWNT will compete in the brand-new Tournament of Nations this summer, which features Australia, Brazil and Japan.

Ellis’ side is 5-2-0 during 2017, which includes a pair of 1-0 victories over Norway and Sweden as their most recent competition earlier in the month.