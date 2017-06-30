Transfer rumor roundup: Morata update, Chalobah out at Chelsea?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

With the summer already approaching July, clubs are looking to bolster their lineups ahead of the return to action.

[ MORE: Bournemouth reveals record signing Nathan Ake ]

Here are some of the day’s top storylines and rumors as some of Europe’s biggest clubs continue to chase big names.

Manchester United could be close to finding their replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic as another striker has given an indication that he will head to Old Trafford.

Alvaro Morata looks to be set to join United after the Real Madrid striker has reportedly told close friends and family that he will leave La Liga. Real is reportedly open to dropping Morata’s value from $90 to $77 million, making the Red Devils’ willingness to acquire the Spaniard more accessible.

Nathaniel Chalobah is prepared to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as the Chelsea midfielder seeks first-team playing time.

The 22-year-old made just 15 appearances for the Blues during 2016/17, and Chalobah is concerned about his lack of playing time heading into the final year of his deal with Antonio Conte‘s side.

Liverpool is open to a move for Red Bull Leipzig star Naby Keita after a stellar season in the Bundesliga.

The German runners’ up have valued Keita at roughly $90 million, however, it is unexpected that he would be actually command that kind of money.