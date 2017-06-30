United keeper Johnstone poised for move away from Old Trafford

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been an afterthought during his time at Manchester United, however, the 24-year-old could finally have an opportunity to make a push with a Premier League side next season.

The United youth product has never made a first-team appearance for the Red Devils and gone on nine separate loan spells away from Old Trafford throughout his young career, including most recently to Championship side Aston Villa during the 2016/17 campaign.

Johnstone’s agent has admitted though that there are “a number of options” available to his client in the Premier League ahead of the new season, which begins in August.

“Sam has a number of options and is considering them all at this moment in time,” a representative for his agents James Grant Sports said in regards to Johnstone’s future.

Sitting behind world-class keeper David De Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira in the United goalkeeping pecking order, a number of have PL clubs have reportedly expressed interest in Englishman, including Leicester City and Huddersfield Town.