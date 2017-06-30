More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
United keeper Johnstone poised for move away from Old Trafford

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been an afterthought during his time at Manchester United, however, the 24-year-old could finally have an opportunity to make a push with a Premier League side next season.

The United youth product has never made a first-team appearance for the Red Devils and gone on nine separate loan spells away from Old Trafford throughout his young career, including most recently to Championship side Aston Villa during the 2016/17 campaign.

Johnstone’s agent has admitted though that there are “a number of options” available to his client in the Premier League ahead of the new season, which begins in August.

“Sam has a number of options and is considering them all at this moment in time,” a representative for his agents James Grant Sports said in regards to Johnstone’s future.

Sitting behind world-class keeper David De Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira in the United goalkeeping pecking order, a number of have PL clubs have reportedly expressed interest in Englishman, including Leicester City and Huddersfield Town.

No takeover at Sunderland, but they do have new boss

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT

Ellis Short remains in charge at Sunderland despite several bids for a takeover, and the American businessman has approved a new manager.

Short has tabbed Preston North End boss Simon Grayson, 47, for the gig. Grayson previously coached Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, and gets the first crack at leading Sunderland back into the Premier League.

That they’ll do so with the same owner is a bit of a surprise, but a pair of investment groups did not meet Short’s hopes for a sale. One group withdrew its bid, while the other didn’t work out.

From the BBC:

“We would like to thank our supporters for their patience during what we know has been a period of uncertainty and frustration for them,” said Sunderland’s statement.

If the last name sounds familiar, Grayson is the son of Dick Grayson (better known as the Robin). Just checking to see if you’re still reading.

Players will be what makes the difference for Sunderland, with all due respect to Grayson. Let’s see who the Black Cats bring in this summer.

MLS Snapshot: NYCFC 3-1 Minnesota United

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT

The match in 100 words (or less)Comparing players across “eras” is a fool’s errand, except when the league in question is without question better and the player in question performing this well. David Villa’s nutmeg-started, non-dive-finished goal that cap off New York City FC’s 3-1 win over visiting Minnesota United has more people pondering whether anyone’s been as good in the league as the Spaniard. NYCFC is now comfortably Top Three in the East, and Minnesota remains four points back of sixth in the West.

By the way… NYCFC had an excuse for starting slow.

The moments that mattered

9′ — Johansen makes a mess of things — With Sean Johnson on USMNT duty, former Man City backup Eirik Johansen used his chance to shine by spilling on long distance shot onto the path of should-be USMNT call-up Christian Ramirez. 1-0.

38′ — Callens keeps working to goal — Peruvian national teamer Alexander Callens wasn’t going to let the chance he helped produce go to waste, and followed up his dribble to beat (and bang up) Bobby Shuttleworth and tie the score at 1.

52′ — Harrison coolly nods home — Nice cross from Rodney Wallace and all, but how laid back is this fine header from Jack Harrison?

63′ — “Hi guys, it’s me: Dave” — Goodnight, Loons.

Man of the Match: David Villa

Goalscorers: Christian Ramirez, Alexandre Callens, Jack Harrison, David Villa

Montpellier president Nicollin dies, helped club win title

AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File
Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Montpellier president Louis Nicollin, who helped to produce one of the biggest upsets in French football when his unfashionable club won the league in 2012, has died. He was 74.

Montpellier said in a statement that Nicollin, who had been its president since 1974, died on Thursday, his birthday.

Never shy of controversy, Nicollin made his fortune in waste collection and began funding the southern club after taking control. His reward after 38 years was for Montpellier to become French champions for the first time at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain.

Montpellier’s title-winning squad featured nine homegrown players, in contrast to PSG’s relentless pursuit of stars at the expense of its own youth academy. Striker Olivier Giroud, who scored 21 league goals, left for Arsenal.

A close friend of Nicollin, former France great Michel Platini mourned the death of someone “exceptional.”

“To put it simply, I loved him like a brother. A part of me has just gone,” Platini said in a statement. “Louis was my closest friend in football over the past 30 years.”

Under Nicollin, Montpellier won the second division title in 1987 and the French Cup in 1990 with a team featuring the likes of Eric Cantona, Laurent Blanc and Julio Cesar.

However, Nicollin also made the headlines for the wrong reasons, with his profanity-laced tirades landing him in trouble more than once.

In 2009, he was banned for two months for using an anti-gay term to describe Auxerre midfielder Benoit Pedretti. He later apologized to Pedretti, who did not pursue the matter.

How will the USMNT line up versus Ghana?

AP Photo/Erik Schelzig
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT

The United States players have a lot to gain from this summer’s Gold Cup, as Bruce Arena has left a wealth of star players home for the group stage and beyond.

Many of Arena’s Europe-based stars won’t hit the pitch for the Yanks in the tournament, and mainstays like Michael Bradley, Tim Howard, and Clint Dempsey made the 40-man pool but not the 23-men called up for the group stage (Arena can make changes between the group stage and the knockout rounds).

We’ve shown how many lineup questions are unanswered for the group stage, but how will Arena line ’em up for Saturday’s friendly against Ghana in East Hartford? With Panama, Martinique, and Nicaragua in its group, Saturday’s test is tougher than anything the Yanks will face in the following week.

Here are some ways Arena could go against Ghana.

Let ’em play XI — If Arena wants to throw caution to the wind, he can use a batch of players who have rarely if ever repped their country, and see who shines:

Johnson

Lichaj — Miazga — Hedges — Morrow

Rowe — Roldan — McCarty — Saief

Agudelo — Dwyer

Healthy mix — Arena only included a few players with a number of caps, and he could use them as a safety net for the “unknowns”:

Guzan

Zusi — Hedges — Gonzalez — Villafana

McCarty — Acosta

Arriola — Agudelo — Bedoya

Morris

Writer’s choice — Here’s a personal XI from this lowly writer:

Johnson

Lichaj — Hedges — Miazga — Morrow

McCarty — Roldan — Acosta

Arriola — Morris — Saief