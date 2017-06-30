USWNT to face Canada twice in November

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Women’s National Team has added to its 2017 calendar with a pair of friendlies against a familiar North American foe.

U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday that Jill Ellis and Co. will face off with Canada in a home-and-home series in November, with the two nations first meeting at BC Place in Vancouver on Nov. 9.

The two squads will then meet for a second time three days later at a venue to be determined in the United States.

The USWNT will compete in the brand-new Tournament of Nations this summer, which features Australia, Brazil and Japan.

Ellis’ side is 5-2-0 during 2017, which includes a pair of 1-0 victories over Norway and Sweden as their most recent competition earlier in the month.