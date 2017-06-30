More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

USWNT to face Canada twice in November

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

The U.S. Women’s National Team has added to its 2017 calendar with a pair of friendlies against a familiar North American foe.

U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday that Jill Ellis and Co. will face off with Canada in a home-and-home series in November, with the two nations first meeting at BC Place in Vancouver on Nov. 9.

The two squads will then meet for a second time three days later at a venue to be determined in the United States.

The USWNT will compete in the brand-new Tournament of Nations this summer, which features Australia, Brazil and Japan.

Ellis’ side is 5-2-0 during 2017, which includes a pair of 1-0 victories over Norway and Sweden as their most recent competition earlier in the month.

Tottenham announces Nike partnership ahead of 2017/18 season

Twitter/@SpursOfficial
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

Tottenham will not only be playing in a new stadium for the 2017/18 season, but the club will also be donning new gear when they step on the Wembley Stadium pitch.

The club has struck a multi-year sponsorship deal with Nike, which will provide Spurs with its kit for the 2017/18 season.

Popular website Footy Headlines has revealed all three potential kits for Spurs next season, which can be seen below.

Footy Headlines
Footy Headlines
Footy Headlines

Bournemouth completes record signing of Chelsea’s Ake

Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

Bournemouth has signed their man, officially.

The Cherries announced on Friday that the club has agreed to terms on a deal with Chelsea defender Nathan Ake, who becomes Bournemouth’s richest signing in Premier League history.

It’s being reported that the transfer fee was in excess of $25 million, however, neither club has confirmed that number.

“I had a great time here last season so I’m really happy to be back,” said Ake.

“It’s an exciting challenge. Chelsea is a great club and I learned so much there but this is a new step and the right place for me to develop even more.

Ake made 12 appearances for Bournemouth last season in the Premier League while on loan from the Blues, including netting three goals in that span from his outside back position.

The Cherries had been heavily pursuing Ake since he was recalled from his loan during the second half of the 2016/17 season.

United keeper Johnstone poised for move away from Old Trafford

Twiter
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been an afterthought during his time at Manchester United, however, the 24-year-old could finally have an opportunity to make a push with a Premier League side next season.

The United youth product has never made a first-team appearance for the Red Devils and gone on nine separate loan spells away from Old Trafford throughout his young career, including most recently to Championship side Aston Villa during the 2016/17 campaign.

Johnstone’s agent has admitted though that there are “a number of options” available to his client in the Premier League ahead of the new season, which begins in August.

“Sam has a number of options and is considering them all at this moment in time,” a representative for his agents James Grant Sports said in regards to Johnstone’s future.

Sitting behind world-class keeper David De Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira in the United goalkeeping pecking order, a number of have PL clubs have reportedly expressed interest in Englishman, including Leicester City and Huddersfield Town.

No takeover at Sunderland, but they do have new boss

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT

Ellis Short remains in charge at Sunderland despite several bids for a takeover, and the American businessman has approved a new manager.

Short has tabbed Preston North End boss Simon Grayson, 47, for the gig. Grayson previously coached Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, and gets the first crack at leading Sunderland back into the Premier League.

That they’ll do so with the same owner is a bit of a surprise, but a pair of investment groups did not meet Short’s hopes for a sale. One group withdrew its bid, while the other didn’t work out.

From the BBC:

“We would like to thank our supporters for their patience during what we know has been a period of uncertainty and frustration for them,” said Sunderland’s statement.

If the last name sounds familiar, Grayson is the son of Dick Grayson (better known as the Robin). Just checking to see if you’re still reading.

Players will be what makes the difference for Sunderland, with all due respect to Grayson. Let’s see who the Black Cats bring in this summer.