Ancelotti unhappy with Lewandowski’s representatives

With the transfer window officially open, Manchester United is being linked with basically every single player in all of Europe. It’s up to fans and media to parse out what deals seem more likely and what appears to be nothing but chatter.

The one that may have legs is a rumor connecting the Red Devils with Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan. The 29-year-old Belgian has been a solid box-to-box presence for Roma since arriving from Cagliari in 2014. Still, he may have reached his ceiling with the Italian club and could look elsewhere.

Nainggolan had been linked to Chelsea but the Blues have appeared to turn their attention towards Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, and that deal looks to be nearing completion.

Still, the Nainggolan rumor hasn’t made it much past the tabloids, with Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport the most adamant of its eventual completion at a rate around $48 million. Whether this comes to fruition or not, it’s clear Jose Mourinho wants another holding midfielder, as United has also linked heavily with Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic. It’s also important to remember that Nainggolan is saying all the right things, admitting a month ago he’d be happy to stay at Roma.

Another, more recent Manchester United rumor is a bit more surprising. With the future of goalkeeper David De Gea still up in the air as Real Madrid links refuse to go away, Mourinho could be weighing up his options between the sticks.

According to a number of reports, the Red Devils boss could turn to Manchester City’s Joe Hart. The England starter has admitted he is nervous about finding a new club this summer, with his City career likely over. Obviously this hinges on the potential departure of de Gea, but if the Spaniard were to head back home, could Mourinho give Hart a lifeline?

Diego Costa could be on his way out of Chelsea, leaving Antonio Conte with work to do up front. The Spanish international has been linked with a return to Atletico Madrid for some time now, but their transfer ban complicates matters.

According to a report by Spanish publication AS, the capital club would not loan Costa out for the first half of the season, instead keeping him in the reserves until they are able to register him on January 2nd. That would leave the 28-year-old on the sidelines for four months until he’s able to play again.

With Antoine Griezmann already back on board, plus the other strike options in Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres, adding Costa would further gluttonize the front line as Atletico Madrid opens play in The Olympic Stadium in Madrid next season. However, with such competition and only a half-season to ply his trade, Costa would likely find playing time at his old club hard to come by.

Monaco’s midfielder Fabinho has been linked with a number of Premier League targets, but it appears now his heaviest suitor comes from France.

According to reports in a pair of French outlets, L’Equipe and So Foot, Paris Saint-Germain has made a $51 million bid for the 23-year-old Brazilian, but Monaco rejected the approach in hopes of keeping Fabinho on board. Even if they do sell Fabinho, it’s likely that Monaco would hope to avoid sending him to a direct Ligue 1 rival. Nevertheless, Goal.com reporter Loic Tanzi states that Fabinho has already agreed to personal terms with PSG, and the Parisians only need to convince Monaco to sell for the deal to be completed.

With Bernardo Silva already gone, the future of Kylian Mbappe up in the air, and Thomas Lemar also drawing heavy interest, Monaco will do well to keep any of these young men at the Stade Louis II next season.

With Watford and Southampton both signing players on Saturday, Middlesbrough could be next as they have reportedly won the signature of Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson.

According to The Mirror’s print version, the 29-year-old has picked the Premier League side over his former club Leeds United. Middlesbrough will reportedly pay $6.5 million for Howson, who has one cap for the England national team.

