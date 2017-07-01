More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Marquinhos signs new PSG contract

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Paris Saint-Germain has looked to ward off suitors for one of its best young talents, signing 23-year-old Brazilian defender Marquinhos to a new contract through 2022.

Marquinhos has been with PSG since 2013, and has been a regular in the team the entire time, but he saw his duties increase further last season with new manager Unai Emery in charge and the sale of David Luiz. Last season, Marquinhos started every Champions League match for PSG, playing the full 90 minutes in every single one.

The Brazilian’s previous contract expired in 2019, leaving PSG to act now or sell, and they tacked another three seasons on top. He extends just six months after center-back partner and fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva signed a contract extension through 2020.

PSG president Nasser El-Khelaifi said in the official club release that Marquinhos has “developed a very strong link with our club (and) its supporters.”

No doubt the club hopes that the contract extension will keep reported interest from Manchester United and Barcelona at bay. Brazilian publication Globe Esporte claimed not long ago that the Red Devils had bid a whopping $80 million for the Brazilian, but likely that came from the player’s camp for leverage in contract negotiations.

Chelsea signs Willy Caballero on free transfer

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

Chelsea has completed its first summer signing, grabbing veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero from Manchester City on a free transfer.

Caballero served as a backup for most of his City career, playing second-fiddle first to Joe Hart and then to Claudio Bravo, but earned plenty of first-team action both in Cup action and also during stretches where each first-teamer was benched for poor performances. Overall, Caballero made 48 appearances for City since arriving from Malaga in 2014.

With the presence of Bravo at City plus the arrival of Ederson to challenge the Chilean for his first-choice position, there was no place for Caballero at the Etihad.

The 35-year-old Argentinian will likely again serve as a backup at Chelsea, with Thibaut Courtois firmly entrenched in the first-team role. Last season Asmir Begovic backed up Courtois, but he was sold to Bournemouth this summer. Begovic only earned eight appearances for the Blues last season across all competitions, but that was skewed slightly due to the lack of European competition.

There were reports that Newcastle United was interested in bringing Caballero in to be their starting goalkeeper, including from Lee Ryder of Newcastle paper The Chronicle, but he has chosen to join the defending champions instead.

Chelsea has done most of its early business on the outgoing end this summer, netting nearly $82 million on the sale of players such as Nathan Ake, Juan Cuadrado, Bertrand Traore, and Begovic.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Nainggolan to Man Utd, Costa to Atleti

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

With the transfer window officially open, Manchester United is being linked with basically every single player in all of Europe. It’s up to fans and media to parse out what deals seem more likely and what appears to be nothing but chatter.

The one that may have legs is a rumor connecting the Red Devils with Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan. The 29-year-old Belgian has been a solid box-to-box presence for Roma since arriving from Cagliari in 2014. Still, he may have reached his ceiling with the Italian club and could look elsewhere.

Nainggolan had been linked to Chelsea but the Blues have appeared to turn their attention towards Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, and that deal looks to be nearing completion.

Still, the Nainggolan rumor hasn’t made it much past the tabloids, with Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport the most adamant of its eventual completion at a rate around $48 million. Whether this comes to fruition or not, it’s clear Jose Mourinho wants another holding midfielder, as United has also linked heavily with Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic. It’s also important to remember that Nainggolan is saying all the right things, admitting a month ago he’d be happy to stay at Roma.

Another, more recent Manchester United rumor is a bit more surprising. With the future of goalkeeper David De Gea still up in the air as Real Madrid links refuse to go away, Mourinho could be weighing up his options between the sticks.

According to a number of reports, the Red Devils boss could turn to Manchester City’s Joe Hart. The England starter has admitted he is nervous about finding a new club this summer, with his City career likely over. Obviously this hinges on the potential departure of de Gea, but if the Spaniard were to head back home, could Mourinho give Hart a lifeline?

Diego Costa could be on his way out of Chelsea, leaving Antonio Conte with work to do up front. The Spanish international has been linked with a return to Atletico Madrid for some time now, but their transfer ban complicates matters.

According to a report by Spanish publication AS, the capital club would not loan Costa out for the first half of the season, instead keeping him in the reserves until they are able to register him on January 2nd. That would leave the 28-year-old on the sidelines for four months until he’s able to play again.

With Antoine Griezmann already back on board, plus the other strike options in Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres, adding Costa would further gluttonize the front line as Atletico Madrid opens play in The Olympic Stadium in Madrid next season. However, with such competition and only a half-season to ply his trade, Costa would likely find playing time at his old club hard to come by.

Monaco’s midfielder Fabinho has been linked with a number of Premier League targets, but it appears now his heaviest suitor comes from France.

According to reports in a pair of French outlets, L’Equipe and So Foot, Paris Saint-Germain has made a $51 million bid for the 23-year-old Brazilian, but Monaco rejected the approach in hopes of keeping Fabinho on board. Even if they do sell Fabinho, it’s likely that Monaco would hope to avoid sending him to a direct Ligue 1 rival. Nevertheless, Goal.com reporter Loic Tanzi states that Fabinho has already agreed to personal terms with PSG, and the Parisians only need to convince Monaco to sell for the deal to be completed.

With Bernardo Silva already gone, the future of Kylian Mbappe up in the air, and Thomas Lemar also drawing heavy interest, Monaco will do well to keep any of these young men at the Stade Louis II next season.

With Watford and Southampton both signing players on Saturday, Middlesbrough could be next as they have reportedly won the signature of Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson.

According to The Mirror’s print version, the 29-year-old has picked the Premier League side over his former club Leeds United. Middlesbrough will reportedly pay $6.5 million for Howson, who has one cap for the England national team.

Vidal says beating Germany would make Chile world’s best

Associated PressJul 1, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Arturo Vidal and Chile want to be the unofficial world champions.

It may be only the Confederations Cup on the line when Chile faces Germany in Sunday’s final, but the combative midfielder wants to claim the bragging rights over his German teammates at Bayern Munich.

It could be the third title in as many years for Chile’s golden generation of players. They racked up Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016, beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in both finals, and defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on penalties in Wednesday’s Confederations Cup semifinal.

After beating two of the sport’s best teams, Vidal says “tomorrow if we win we will be the best team in the world.”

Fagundez suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT

On Friday the MLS Disciplinary Committee has retroactively handed New England Revolution attacker Diego Fagundez a one-match ban for his stamp on Sebastian Giovinco late in the Revs 2-0 loss to Toronto last weekend.

Fagundez was challenged by Giovinco following the clearance of a corner, and the Italian’s challenge was awkward as he slipped and fell to the ground. Fagundez, possibly frustrated with the scoreline, lept and stomped on Giovinco with both feet. Match referee Hilario Grajeda did not card Fagundez for the incident, but the Disciplinary Committee tabbed the action “violent conduct,” believing that Fagundez should have been given a red card.

The Revolution took exception to the decision, believing that Fagundez’s stamp was no worse than an incident from earlier in the match where Giovinco stuck his boot through the legs of Revs midfielder Gerson Koffie, catching him in a sensitive area. They posted an incredibly salty video on social media, juxtaposing the two decisions to explain their bewilderment.

The Giovinco incident is surely debatable, but there’s no question that Fagundez stamped on the Italian and should have been sent off, with the referee in perfect position to see the action but somehow making no call.

The decision from the Disciplinary Committee comes just two days before the Revs take on the Philadelphia Union on the road, leaving them to decide how to fill the void. The Revs are already without midfielder Kelyn Rowe and striker Juan Agudelo, who are on international duty with the United States. Those two will miss at least three games. New England also lost Antonio Delamea in the match against Toronto to a broken nose.