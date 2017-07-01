Saints get young Polish defender, Watford sign 2

It’s been a busy morning for deals in the Premier League now that the transfer window is officially open.
Southampton has completed the signing of 21-year-old defender Jan Bednarek, the club announced Saturday morning. The young defender is a youth product of Polish club Lech Poznan and signs directly after his participation in the U-21 European Championships in his home country. His involvement in that competition means he will take extra time off and join his teammates for preseason later in July.
Bednarek provides needed depth at center-back for the Saints, who stand to potentially lose Virgil Van Dijk this summer. Even if van Dijk stays, defensive replacements were a must for the club this window.
Watford has also done some business Saturday morning, bagging 26-year-old right-back Kiko Femenia and young Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.
Femenia signs from Alaves in his home country of Spain, and will compete with Daryl Janmaat and Jose Holebas for time on the edge of defense. Femenia was a starter last season for Alaves and made 31 La Liga starts en route to a 9th-placed finish for the club. The Spaniard previously saw time at both Real Madrid and Barcelona but never cracked through from the reserve squad.
22-year-old Bachmann moves from Stoke City where he progressed through the youth ranks and spent several trips out on loan but never found his way into the first team. In the last two years Bachmann saw time at Wrexham, Bury FC, and Scottish club Ross County. Goalkeeper isn’t exactly a position of need for Watford, with Costel Pantillimon and Huerelho Gomes both providing stability between the sticks, but the Hornets may have seen potential in a player not otherwise finding his way onto the Premier League pitch.
After a successful U-21 European Championship that saw him bag five goals in four matches, 22-year-old Saul Niguez has extended his contract at Atletico Madrid for a whopping nine years.
The 22-year-old academy product already had a long-term contract at the club that ran through 2021, but has tacked on five more seasons to it, also increasing his buyout clause from the old $104 million along the way, according to reports. He is thus now tied to the club through age 31.
Saul had been linked with both Barcelona and Manchester United, so his new contract is a strong statement to those and other suitors.
The central midfielder scored four La Liga goals last season, racking up over 2,500 league minutes in 33 appearances. He scored another four goals in 12 Champions League matches, including one against cross-town rivals Real Madrid as Atletico attempted a comeback in the second leg of their semifinal matchup.
Saul’s successful U-21 Euro campaign had other clubs hot on his trail, and it’s only a matter of time before Saul becomes a permanent part of the country’s senior setup. He made his Spain debut in September of last year and has three caps, appearing in the country’s last two matches.
FIFA rules state contracts can only be five years in length, but because Spanish employment laws allow for longer, the world governing body defers to the local rules.
The match in 100 words (or less): A physical, back-and-forth first half saw the visitors take the lead on with a well executed set-piece. RSL had moments, especially as it inched towards the halftime whistle, but otherwise the goal was the only true chance of the opening 45. Out of the break, RSL continued to push for a point at home with all the possession, but nothing would come their way as Joe Bednik made a big save. The Orlando City back line never looked truly troubled, making 31 total clearances to keep RSL out and bounce back from the awful loss in Chicago.
The moments that mattered:
17′ – A set-piece undoes RSL at home as Will Johnson strikes against his former club. A free-kick floated into the box and it fell to Jose Aha at the far post. Aha, free from his defender, clattered his header off the crossbar, but with RSL unable to clear the ball, Johnson pounces and gives Orlando City the early lead.
63′ – With Orlando City in the lead, Joe Bednik made a great play to keep the clean sheet alive. A nice ball from the flank by Joao Plata was chested down expertly by Jefferson Savarino right into the line of Luis Silva. The LA-born striker was free on goal, but Bednik came off his line to put his body on the line and smother the chance before Silva could get a shot off.
Man Men of the Match: Jonathan Spector, Jose Aja
Goalscorers: Johnson (17′),
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Argentina on Friday in what the local media is calling “the wedding of the century.”
Roccuzzo is the mother of Messi’s two children, and his longtime girlfriend. The two wed in their hometown of Rosario, a port city to the northwest of Buenos Aires. Messi and Roccuzzo have known each other since they were five years old and have been dating since 2008.
A host of soccer stars were on hand to take in the ceremony, including current and former club and national teammates. Including those in attendence were Samuel Eto'o, Sergio Aguero, Xavi Hernandez, Cesc Fabregas, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Angel Di Maria, and the rest of the current Barcelona squad.
The wedding sported a total of 260 guests and attracted a large crowd outside the hotel where the guests stayed.
Messi will have time for a honeymoon before he’s required to report for club duty in the United States, where Barcelona will face Juventus on July 22.
According to multiple reports, Chelsea is in the latter stages of acquiring German defender Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma.
Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports and GianlucaDiMarzio.com was the first to suggest the deal is nearing completion, saying a medical will be complete next week. Others have since picked up the story, including The Guardian as well as The Sun and sensational Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.
The 24-year-old defender is currently with the Germany senior squad in the Confederations Cup. He has played in three of Germany’s four matches so far, playing the full 90 minutes in all three appearances. He is likely to play a significant part in the final against Chile on Sunday.
According to Romano, Chelsea will pay Roma a $38 million transfer fee, plus another $6 million in possible add-ons. That comes close to the $40 million sum the Blues paid PSG for defender David Luiz just last summer.
Rudiger began last season on the shelf as he finished recovering from a torn ACL, but he returned in late October to make 26 Serie A appearances for Roma, helping the club to a 2nd place finish with the second-best defensive record in the league. He played both center-back and right-back during last season and is currently deployed in a three-CB system by German coach Joachim Low in the Confederations Cup, making him a perfect fit for the similar system Antonio Conte used in Chelsea’s title charge last year.