More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Sounders sign Dutch defender Leerdam to fill hole at RB

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 1, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

SEATTLE (AP) The Sounders have bolstered their defense at the midpoint of the Major League Soccer season by signing Dutch fullback Kelvin Leerdam.

Seattle used targeted allocation money to complete the signing of the 27-year-old on Saturday. He will be eligible to participate for the Sounders after the July transfer window opens on July 10 and upon receipt of his visa and international transfer certificate. Leerdam’s first game with Seattle will likely be July 19 when the Sounders host DC United.

Leerdam has spent all nine seasons of his professional career playing in the top-flight Dutch Eredivisie. Leerdam spent five seasons with Feyenoord before moving to SBV Vitesse for the past four seasons.

Leerdam has appeared in 186 games in the Eredivisie and has scored 16 goals and eight assists. Leerdam also made 19 appearances for the Netherlands U-21 team from 2010-13.

Leerdam will join a Seattle squad that had just one win in four league matches in June. The Sounders are at Colorado on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Dwyer marks his USMNT debut with goal vs. Ghana

Photo credit: U.S. Soccer
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJul 1, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

Dom Dwyer became an official member of the U.S. national team on Saturday, as the English-born, American-nationalized striker made his debut in a friendly against Ghana.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage ]

19 minutes into said debut, the Sporting Kansas City man found the back of the net to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead. It was Dywer’s third scoring chance of the evening, having missed badly on his first two efforts, before blasting home the deflected shot of Joe Corona.

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT vs. longtime World Cup nemesis Ghana

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJul 1, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

In its lone tune-up for the 2017 Gold Cup, the U.S. national team takes on Ghana, the Americans’ longtime World Cup nemesis (the nations have met at each of the last three tournaments), Saturday in Hartford, Conn.

[ FOLLOW: USA vs. Ghana ]

Bruce Arena’s starting 11 features the likes of established internationals Brad Guzan, Matt Besler and Graham Zusi, as well as a handful of newcomers hoping to cement their place ahead of the Gold Cup and ultimately the conclusion of 2018 World Cup qualifying in the fall, including Matt Hedges, Kellyn Acosta, Dax McCarty, Kelyn Rowe and Dom Dwyer.

Hit the above link, or click right here, to follow along during the 90 minutes, and of course check back with PST after the game for wall-to-wall coverage and analysis.

[ PREVIEW: USMNT takes on Ghana in Gold Cup tune-up]

Ancelotti unhappy with Lewandowski’s representatives

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti told reporters despite a transfer rumor swarm around striker Robert Lewandowski, he’s not at all unhappy with the Polish frontman.

He is, however, unhappy with someone else: Lewandowski’s agent.

Ancelotti criticized Lewandowski’s representatives for “talking too much” which he says sparked the transfer rumor circus.

“Lewandowski has never complained to me, I finally congratulated him on his good season,” Ancelotti said on Saturday. “I was satisfied with him and he was pleased with us. As always there are agents who talk too much – I do not know why. It is not the first time an agent has used the newspapers to say something wrong, that’s all. In a perfect world, agents do not talk.”

[ MORE: Atletico Madrid signs Saul to nine-year contract ]

Ancelotti was likely referring directly to Lewandowski’s agent Maik Barthel, who spoke to German paper Kicker and was quoted as saying that Lewandowski was “disappointed” not to score more goals last season, and many extrapolated what they wished from those words.

Sure, it’s easy to see why Ancelotti is upset. Transfer rumors create unrest within the squad and the club, and serve to irritate those on the receiving end of incessant questioning. It’s also, however, easy to see why agents chat to journalists and tabloid writers to intentionally stir up chatter, as the talk serves their purpose of leverage against one party or another. The agents are just doing their job, which is earning themselves and their clients more money.

The English papers have had a field day with rumors of a Lewandowski exit to Chelsea, Manchester United, or Arsenal. Reports that Lewandowski is “unhappy” at Bayern have made the rounds, but as the players returned to the Bayern facilities today, Ancelotti did his best to dispel those rumors.

Marquinhos signs new PSG contract

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Paris Saint-Germain has looked to ward off suitors for one of its best young talents, signing 23-year-old Brazilian defender Marquinhos to a new contract through 2022.

Marquinhos has been with PSG since 2013, and has been a regular in the team the entire time, but he saw his duties increase further last season with new manager Unai Emery in charge and the sale of David Luiz. Last season, Marquinhos started every Champions League match for PSG, playing the full 90 minutes in every single one.

The Brazilian’s previous contract expired in 2019, leaving PSG to act now or sell, and they tacked another three seasons on top. He extends just six months after center-back partner and fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva signed a contract extension through 2020.

PSG president Nasser El-Khelaifi said in the official club release that Marquinhos has “developed a very strong link with our club (and) its supporters.”

No doubt the club hopes that the contract extension will keep reported interest from Manchester United and Barcelona at bay. Brazilian publication Globe Esporte claimed not long ago that the Red Devils had bid a whopping $80 million for the Brazilian, but likely that came from the player’s camp for leverage in contract negotiations.