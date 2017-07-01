More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Vidal says beating Germany would make Chile world’s best

Associated PressJul 1, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Arturo Vidal and Chile want to be the unofficial world champions.

It may be only the Confederations Cup on the line when Chile faces Germany in Sunday’s final, but the combative midfielder wants to claim the bragging rights over his German teammates at Bayern Munich.

It could be the third title in as many years for Chile’s golden generation of players. They racked up Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016, beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in both finals, and defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on penalties in Wednesday’s Confederations Cup semifinal.

After beating two of the sport’s best teams, Vidal says “tomorrow if we win we will be the best team in the world.”

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Nainggolan to Man Utd, Costa to Atleti

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

With the transfer window officially open, Manchester United is being linked with basically every single player in all of Europe. It’s up to fans and media to parse out what deals seem more likely and what appears to be nothing but chatter.

The one that may have legs is a rumor connecting the Red Devils with Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan. The 29-year-old Belgian has been a solid box-to-box presence for Roma since arriving from Cagliari in 2014. Still, he may have reached his ceiling with the Italian club and could look elsewhere.

Nainggolan had been linked to Chelsea but the Blues have appeared to turn their attention towards Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, and that deal looks to be nearing completion.

Still, the Nainggolan rumor hasn’t made it much past the tabloids, with Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport the most adamant of its eventual completion at a rate around $48 million. Whether this comes to fruition or not, it’s clear Jose Mourinho wants another holding midfielder, as United has also linked heavily with Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic. It’s also important to remember that Nainggolan is saying all the right things, admitting a month ago he’d be happy to stay at Roma.

Another, more recent Manchester United rumor is a bit more surprising. With the future of goalkeeper David De Gea still up in the air as Real Madrid links refuse to go away, Mourinho could be weighing up his options between the sticks.

According to a number of reports, the Red Devils boss could turn to Manchester City’s Joe Hart. The England starter has admitted he is nervous about finding a new club this summer, with his City career likely over. Obviously this hinges on the potential departure of de Gea, but if the Spaniard were to head back home, could Mourinho give Hart a lifeline?

Diego Costa could be on his way out of Chelsea, leaving Antonio Conte with work to do up front. The Spanish international has been linked with a return to Atletico Madrid for some time now, but their transfer ban complicates matters.

According to a report by Spanish publication AS, the capital club would not loan Costa out for the first half of the season, instead keeping him in the reserves until they are able to register him on January 2nd. That would leave the 28-year-old on the sidelines for four months until he’s able to play again.

With Antoine Griezmann already back on board, plus the other strike options in Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres, adding Costa would further gluttonize the front line as Atletico Madrid opens play in The Olympic Stadium in Madrid next season. However, with such competition and only a half-season to ply his trade, Costa would likely find playing time at his old club hard to come by.

Monaco’s midfielder Fabinho has been linked with a number of Premier League targets, but it appears now his heaviest suitor comes from France.

According to reports in a pair of French outlets, L’Equipe and So Foot, Paris Saint-Germain has made a $51 million bid for the 23-year-old Brazilian, but Monaco rejected the approach in hopes of keeping Fabinho on board. Even if they do sell Fabinho, it’s likely that Monaco would hope to avoid sending him to a direct Ligue 1 rival. Nevertheless, Goal.com reporter Loic Tanzi states that Fabinho has already agreed to personal terms with PSG, and the Parisians only need to convince Monaco to sell for the deal to be completed.

With Bernardo Silva already gone, the future of Kylian Mbappe up in the air, and Thomas Lemar also drawing heavy interest, Monaco will do well to keep any of these young men at the Stade Louis II next season.

With Watford and Southampton both signing players on Saturday, Middlesbrough could be next as they have reportedly won the signature of Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson.

According to The Mirror’s print version, the 29-year-old has picked the Premier League side over his former club Leeds United. Middlesbrough will reportedly pay $6.5 million for Howson, who has one cap for the England national team.

Fagundez suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT

On Friday the MLS Disciplinary Committee has retroactively handed New England Revolution attacker Diego Fagundez a one-match ban for his stamp on Sebastian Giovinco late in the Revs 2-0 loss to Toronto last weekend.

Fagundez was challenged by Giovinco following the clearance of a corner, and the Italian’s challenge was awkward as he slipped and fell to the ground. Fagundez, possibly frustrated with the scoreline, lept and stomped on Giovinco with both feet. Match referee Hilario Grajeda did not card Fagundez for the incident, but the Disciplinary Committee tabbed the action “violent conduct,” believing that Fagundez should have been given a red card.

The Revolution took exception to the decision, believing that Fagundez’s stamp was no worse than an incident from earlier in the match where Giovinco stuck his boot through the legs of Revs midfielder Gerson Koffie, catching him in a sensitive area. They posted an incredibly salty video on social media, juxtaposing the two decisions to explain their bewilderment.

The Giovinco incident is surely debatable, but there’s no question that Fagundez stamped on the Italian and should have been sent off, with the referee in perfect position to see the action but somehow making no call.

The decision from the Disciplinary Committee comes just two days before the Revs take on the Philadelphia Union on the road, leaving them to decide how to fill the void. The Revs are already without midfielder Kelyn Rowe and striker Juan Agudelo, who are on international duty with the United States. Those two will miss at least three games. New England also lost Antonio Delamea in the match against Toronto to a broken nose.

Atletico Madrid extends Saul contract for 9 years

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 8:24 AM EDT

After a successful U-21 European Championship that saw him bag five goals in four matches, 22-year-old Saul Niguez has extended his contract at Atletico Madrid for a whopping nine years.

The 22-year-old academy product already had a long-term contract at the club that ran through 2021, but has tacked on five more seasons to it, also increasing his buyout clause from the old $104 million along the way, according to reports. He is thus now tied to the club through age 31.

Saul had been linked with both Barcelona and Manchester United, so his new contract is a strong statement to those and other suitors.

The central midfielder scored four La Liga goals last season, racking up over 2,500 league minutes in 33 appearances. He scored another four goals in 12 Champions League matches, including one against cross-town rivals Real Madrid as Atletico attempted a comeback in the second leg of their semifinal matchup.

Saul’s successful U-21 Euro campaign had other clubs hot on his trail, and it’s only a matter of time before Saul becomes a permanent part of the country’s senior setup. He made his Spain debut in September of last year and has three caps, appearing in the country’s last two matches.

FIFA rules state contracts can only be five years in length, but because Spanish employment laws allow for longer, the world governing body defers to the local rules.

Saints get young Polish defender, Watford sign 2

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT

It’s been a busy morning for deals in the Premier League now that the transfer window is officially open.

Southampton has completed the signing of 21-year-old defender Jan Bednarek, the club announced Saturday morning. The young defender is a youth product of Polish club Lech Poznan and signs directly after his participation in the U-21 European Championships in his home country. His involvement in that competition means he will take extra time off and join his teammates for preseason later in July.

Bednarek provides needed depth at center-back for the Saints, who stand to potentially lose Virgil Van Dijk this summer. Even if van Dijk stays, defensive replacements were a must for the club this window.

Watford has also done some business Saturday morning, bagging 26-year-old right-back Kiko Femenia and young Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

Femenia signs from Alaves in his home country of Spain, and will compete with Daryl Janmaat and Jose Holebas for time on the edge of defense. Femenia was a starter last season for Alaves and made 31 La Liga starts en route to a 9th-placed finish for the club. The Spaniard previously saw time at both Real Madrid and Barcelona but never cracked through from the reserve squad.

22-year-old Bachmann moves from Stoke City where he progressed through the youth ranks and spent several trips out on loan but never found his way into the first team. In the last two years Bachmann saw time at Wrexham, Bury FC, and Scottish club Ross County. Goalkeeper isn’t exactly a position of need for Watford, with Costel Pantillimon and Huerelho Gomes both providing stability between the sticks, but the Hornets may have seen potential in a player not otherwise finding his way onto the Premier League pitch.