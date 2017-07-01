More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Vidal says beating Germany would make Chile world’s best

Associated PressJul 1, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Arturo Vidal and Chile want to be the unofficial world champions.

It may be only the Confederations Cup on the line when Chile faces Germany in Sunday’s final, but the combative midfielder wants to claim the bragging rights over his German teammates at Bayern Munich.

It could be the third title in as many years for Chile’s golden generation of players. They racked up Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016, beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in both finals, and defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on penalties in Wednesday’s Confederations Cup semifinal.

After beating two of the sport’s best teams, Vidal says “tomorrow if we win we will be the best team in the world.”

By Andy EdwardsJul 1, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

The U.S. national team’s future is looking quite alright after all, if Saturday’s 2-1 victory, over Ghana, by Bruce Arena’s “B-team” Gold Cup squad is any indication.

Dom Dwyer and Kellyn Acosta got the goals for an experimental side which should see plenty of minutes starting next Saturday when the 2017 CONCACAF tournament kicks off.

The story of the first half was Dwyer. The 26-year-old English-born striker became an American citizen in March and made his USMNT debut on Saturday. After missing a pair of chances inside his first 15 minutes in the Red, White and Blue, Sporting Kansas City’s star striker hit pay dirt in the 19th minute (WATCH HERE).

Joe Corona fired from well outside the penalty area, his shot blocked and sent high into the air by a Ghanaian defender. Dwyer, who was only held onside by a late-arriving defender, lashed at the waist-high ball with his left foot, smashing it past Richard Ofori Antwi for a debut goal.

Ghana’s way back into the game came and went in first-half stoppage time, as Jorge Villafaña got wrong side of his man and tugged at his jersey, gifting the Black Stars a penalty in the process. Brad Guzan bailed out the Santos Laguna left back with a save at his left-hand post to deny Asamoah Gyan with the final kick of the opening 45 minutes.

The story of the second half way the continued emergence of Acosta as arguably the USMNT’s best central midfielder, at the age of 21. Partnering Dax McCarty in the middle of the park, Acosta showed complete control of the game’s tempo and got himself on the scoresheet with a stunning free kick in the 52nd minute.

Ghana pulled a goal back right on the hour mark, as Gyan’s free kick upstaged that of Acosta. Perfectly placed and hit with power, Guzan was never getting to the upper-90 to deny Ghana’s all-time record goalscorer.

The Yanks kick off their Gold Cup campaign next Saturday, in Nashville, against Panama.

By Andy EdwardsJul 1, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

Dom Dwyer became an official member of the U.S. national team on Saturday, as the English-born, American-nationalized striker made his debut in a friendly against Ghana.

19 minutes into said debut, the Sporting Kansas City man found the back of the net to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead. It was Dywer’s third scoring chance of the evening, having missed badly on his first two efforts, before blasting home the deflected shot of Joe Corona.

Sounders sign Dutch defender Leerdam to fill hole at RB

Associated PressJul 1, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

SEATTLE (AP) The Sounders have bolstered their defense at the midpoint of the Major League Soccer season by signing Dutch fullback Kelvin Leerdam.

Seattle used targeted allocation money to complete the signing of the 27-year-old on Saturday. He will be eligible to participate for the Sounders after the July transfer window opens on July 10 and upon receipt of his visa and international transfer certificate. Leerdam’s first game with Seattle will likely be July 19 when the Sounders host DC United.

Leerdam has spent all nine seasons of his professional career playing in the top-flight Dutch Eredivisie. Leerdam spent five seasons with Feyenoord before moving to SBV Vitesse for the past four seasons.

Leerdam has appeared in 186 games in the Eredivisie and has scored 16 goals and eight assists. Leerdam also made 19 appearances for the Netherlands U-21 team from 2010-13.

Leerdam will join a Seattle squad that had just one win in four league matches in June. The Sounders are at Colorado on Tuesday.

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT vs. longtime World Cup nemesis Ghana

By Andy EdwardsJul 1, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

In its lone tune-up for the 2017 Gold Cup, the U.S. national team takes on Ghana, the Americans’ longtime World Cup nemesis (the nations have met at each of the last three tournaments), Saturday in Hartford, Conn.

Bruce Arena’s starting 11 features the likes of established internationals Brad Guzan, Matt Besler and Graham Zusi, as well as a handful of newcomers hoping to cement their place ahead of the Gold Cup and ultimately the conclusion of 2018 World Cup qualifying in the fall, including Matt Hedges, Kellyn Acosta, Dax McCarty, Kelyn Rowe and Dom Dwyer.

Hit the above link, or click right here, to follow along during the 90 minutes, and of course check back with PST after the game for wall-to-wall coverage and analysis.

[ PREVIEW: USMNT takes on Ghana in Gold Cup tune-up]