Champs, again! Germany top Chile in contentious Confed Cup final

By Andy EdwardsJul 2, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

With Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Chile in Saint Petersburg, Russia, you can add the Confederations Cup to the miles-long list of international tournaments (at senior and various youth levels) in which Germany have triumphed over the years.

Chile, on the other hand, were denied a third straight summer with a major international trophy after topping Argentina in the Copa America final in each the summer of 2015 and 2016.

Lars Stindl’s 20th-minute goal, the only one of the game and Stindl’s 2017 Confederations Cup-leading third goal of the tournament (tied with teammates Leon Goretzka and Timo Werner), was all Joachim Loew’s side would need 12 months before they begin defense of their 2014 World Cup title.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was called upon to make a massive save fewer than five minutes into the game, as Arturo Vidal and Eduardo combined down the left flank to put Charles Aranguiz through on Ter Stegen. The ball eventually fell to Vidal atop the six-yard box, but Barcelona’s no. 1 denied him at the near post.

15 minutes later, disaster struck for La Roja. Marcelo Diaz, on top of his own 18-yard box, turned the wrong way and gifted the ball to the on-rushing Werner, who needed just one touch to dispossess the Chilean defender and draw Claudio Bravo off his line. Werner played the simple square ball to Stindl, and the Borussia Monchengladbach striker tapped the ball into an empty net.

Seeing how this summer’s Confederations Cup will forever be remembered for the introduction and implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), one final flubbed video review was the perfect way to close out the tournaments. Gonzalo Jara elbowed Werner in the jaw as he ran past him, which prompted referee Milorad Mazic to look at the replay. In the end, a yellow card was shown for the clear-cut red-card offense.

The battle for places in Loew’s squad next summer, given the fact his “B-team” cruised to Confederations Cup glory, will be a fascinating subplot as the new European club season kicks off in August.

Report: Keane’s move from Burnley to Everton is imminent

By Andy EdwardsJul 2, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

So far this summer, every piece of important transfer business done by Everton has seen a new, potentially star player arrive at Goodison Park.

First, there was the one-day, double-swoop last month that brought goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Davy Klaassen to Merseyside for a combined $68 million. Now, barely two weeks later, the Toffees are set to unveil 24-year-old Burnley defender Michael Keane as the club’s third major signing of the summer transfer window, perhaps as early as Monday, according to a report from the BBC.

The deal, which will see Ronald Koeman‘s side essentially replace John Stones one year after his departure for Manchester City, will reportedly cost Everton $32.5 million, vaulting the total of their summer spending spree over the $100-million mark with six weeks to go before the start of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Of course, the outlook of Everton’s season hinges upon one man, Romelu Lukaku, and his immediate future. Whether or not the big Belgian striker will remain at Everton for another season may have been decided by any number of involved parties, but the general public awaits the conclusion of that particular transfer saga.

Whether or not Everton are preemptively spending the Lukaku cash in an attempt to ease the fears and/or anger of their supporters — a la Tottenham Hotspur when Gareth Bale departed for Real Madrid and a world-record fee in the summer of 2013 — or attempting to strengthen the squad at the earliest possible moment in an attempt to convince Lukaku to commit for one more season, is anyone’s guess.

Does Chile’s Confed Cup defeat hint at trouble ahead?

Associated PressJul 2, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Chile’s players wanted to prove they were the world’s best, but instead showed they’re vulnerable.

Since 2015, the Chileans have won two Copa Americas, and reached Sunday’s Confederations Cup final – a huge achievement for a country which had never before won a tournament.

They’re spectacular to watch, but Chile’s hard-charging style and three summers without rest and could leave players drained for next year’s World Cup – for which Chile is struggling to qualify.

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi wants his players to leave nothing in the tank.

“I was convinced that if we went back home with no energy left, we would be full of glory, and I thought we would we have the trophy,” he said after losing 1-0 to Germany in Sunday’s final. “We go home with no energy, full of glory, but with no trophy.”

Chile is all about overwhelming the opponent with intense, aggressive pressure. It also works as a defensive tactic, giving opposing teams no time to build up dangerous attacks, such as when Chile won both of its Copa America titles on penalties after 0-0 draws.

There’s no Plan B, though, and Chile doesn’t respond well if the opposition scores first.

Pizzi had claimed Chile would be so motivated by playing against Germany that it would make up for tired legs. Arturo Vidal pitched it as an unofficial world championship game, even though Germany left several star players at home.

Chile managed its usual fast start – but missed crucial chances – and bounced back in a second-half revival.

After Lars Stindl scored following some Chile-style high pressing from the Germans, Chile looked frustrated. They had come back to win 2-1 against Australia in the group stage but Germany was a far trickier opponent and there was visible frustration. Vidal confronted Joshua Kimmich; Gonzalo Jara was lucky to avoid a red card for elbowing Timo Werner.

Chile has high hopes for the World Cup, but the Confederations Cup has meant it once again lost weeks of crucial summer rest.

Vidal has seemingly endless energy reserves, though the strain on his teammates is starting to show. The Chileans occupy the last of South America’s four automatic World Cup qualifying spots, but have Argentina and Ecuador close behind.

Further increasing the burden on tired legs, coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has few options to rotate players. Of Chile’s 12 substitutes for Sunday’s final, none play in European leagues. Age is a factor too – Chile’s 23-man Confederations Cup squad had just four players under the age of 26. None of them started more than one game.

Still, Pizzi has no intention of revising his approach.

“We will try to keep this style of play,” he said. “We have fulfilled our commitment, we have followed our game plan, imposed our style.”

MLS Snapshot: Union thump Revs to inch toward playoff places

By Andy EdwardsJul 2, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Raise your hand if you’ve figured out the Philadelphia Union. There shouldn’t be a single hand in the air, because…

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution was the sixth of the season for Jim Curtin’s side, a result which pushes Philly past the Revolution and Montreal Impact, into eighth place in the Eastern Conference, just three points back of Columbus Crew SC for the sixth and final playoff place. Both sides were without key players (Alejandro Bedoya for Philly; Kelyn Rowe and Diego Fagundez for the Revs), and the home side coped in far better fashion. C.J. Sapong opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 4th minute, Ilsinho doubled the lead three minutes into the second half, and Roland Alberg put the game to bed with his first touch of the game, in the 78th minute.

Three moments that mattered

4′ — Sapong converts from the spot for 1-0 — Sapong won the penalty, Sapong scored the penalty.

48′ — Ilsinho smashes it first time for 2-0 — Fafa Picault flicked the ball into Ilsinho’s path, and the Brazilian laced it past Cody Cropper to double the Union’s lead.

78′ — Alberg’s first touch is a 30-yard bomb — Alberg, after subbing on seconds earlier, had only just reached the final third when the ball rolled across his body 30 yards from goal. No mistake about this one.

Man of the match: Giliano Wijnaldum

Goalscorers: Sapong (4′), Ilsinho (48′), Alberg (78′)

Dwyer, Leroux become first husband-wife pair to score for U.S.

Associated PressJul 2, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Dom Dwyer volleyed in a go-ahead goal in the 19th minute of his international debut, ran to the corner flag and did a double back flip that would make a gymnast proud.

Back home in Missouri, wife Sydney Leroux was overjoyed.

The goal made Dwyer and Leroux the first husband-and-wife couple to score for the United States, which beat Ghana 2-1 on Saturday in an exhibition ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“I’m very proud of Sydney and what she’s achieved and still achieving in the national team,” Dwyer said. “I’ve got quite a few caps to catch up to her, and a few goals, too.”

Brad Guzan saved Asamoah Gyan’s penalty kick in first-half stoppage time, and Kellyn Acosta added his first international goal in the 52nd minute on a low free kick that bounced in. Gyan curled a free kick just under the crossbar in the 60th, leaving the final 2-1 – matching Ghana’s victories that eliminated the U.S. from the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and the American win over the Black Stars at the 2014 tournament.

“I got fired in 2006. It took me 11 years to get this job back,” Arena said, laughing, after the U.S. improved to 4-0-4 since he replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November.

Born in Cuckfield, England, Dwyer was in Norwich City’s youth system but broke his right foot three times and was released. He moved to the United States in 2009 to attend Tyler Junior College, shifted to the University of South Florida, then was drafted by Sporting Kansas City in 2012 and has played for the team ever since. He became a U.S. citizen on March 16 and made his international debut at age 26.

Leroux, a 27-year-old forward from British Columbia, played for Canada at age 14 in the 2004 Under-19 Women’s World Cup, became a star at UCLA and switched affiliation to the U.S. She has 35 goals in 75 international appearances and helped the Americans win a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and the title at the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

They met when she was training with the national team in Kansas City and were introduced by a mutual friend.

“We just kind of hung out. We were buddies, and then we started to hit it off,” he said.

Dwyer and Leroux announced on Valentine’s Day 2015 that they had married a month earlier. She wears No. 2 and he No. 14

Of course, the home is filled with competition.

“We have little bits here and there. We definitely encourage each other,” he said. “She definitely owes me money for this one.”

They are only the fourth husband and wife to both play for the U.S., joining Jim Gabarra and Carin Jennings, Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan and Zach Loyd and Casey Nogueira. Egan’s only goal was in 1993, four years before she married Reyna.

“I’m insanely proud of him and so happy for the overall win for the MNT,” Leroux said through a spokesman. “I love the fact that we both came to the USA from other countries and get to chase our dreams together wearing the crest that means so much to us. When he scored, it’s really hard to describe the feeling. Just chills. I know this is only the beginning for him.”

Arena changed eight starters from his lineup in the June 11 World Cup qualifier at Mexico, retaining only Guzan, Acosta and Paul Arriola. Seven American starters entered with fewer than 10 international appearances.

There also were debuts for a pair of midfielders: Kelyn Rowe started on the left flank and Kenny Saief, who played twice for Israel before switching his affiliation to the U.S. last month, entered in the 71st.

Atop a 4-5-1 formation, Dwyer failed to take advantage of scoring chances in the 14th and 17th minutes, then broke through. Jorge Villafana dribbled from the left flank past defenders and laid the ball back to Joe Corona, who made his first U.S. appearance in two years. Corona’s shot hit Villafana and bounced up to Dwyer, who scored with his left foot from 8 yards.

Dwyer broke in again in the 24th and was sent tumbling by a studs-up tackle from goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who was given only a yellow card by referee Ismael Ornejo of El Salvador.

“First 10 minutes or so, he looked a little nervous out there, but he got ahold of the game and did well,” Arena said.

Getting ready to open the Gold Cup against Panama on July 8, the U.S. wore new uniforms with red and blue horizontal stripes. Leroux, at home for FC Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League match on Sunday, watched with 10-month-old son Cassius and teammate Becky Sauerbrunn.

Cassius wore a white home U.S. kit with mom’s number, according to a photo she posted on Instagram. Will he wind up playing for the U.S.?

“I’m not going to put any pressure on him,” Dwyer said, “but he’s probably going to want to copy mommy and daddy.”

Arena, 65, won’t be waiting.

“You don’t expect me to be coaching, do you?” he said.