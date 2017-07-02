FC Dallas’ Lamah pays tribute to friend Tiote

As Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon, and Arsenal sort out their futures, plenty of other names are making their way through the gossip pages.

One of those is a former Premier League Player of the Year, and he’s being linked with the same destination as Lacazette.

CalcioMercato says Riyad Mahrez is close to a North London transfer, though it offers little in the way of concrete details. The report says Arsene Wenger is ready to make the move for one of Leicester City’s Algerian playmakers, and that it should be announced “soon.” Could the move be a domino that helps Alexis Sanchez in his decision to stay, or Arsenal’s readiness to let him go?

West Ham has reportedly seen a $29 million bids turned down by Villarreal and Koln as the Irons aim to pry strikers Cedric Bakambu and Anthony Modeste from their clubs. Modeste, 29, scored a brilliant 25 goals in Bundesliga play last season, improving on his 15-goal 2015-16 campaign.

Bakambu, 26, has five goals in 13 caps for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and has 34 goals in two seasons with the Yellow Submarines. The failed bid is rumored to trigger pursuit from Newcastle United, which is yet to add a new player this season.

Where could West Ham turn in their seemingly eternal search for a star striker? The Mirror claims the Irons could trigger a $17 million release clause in order to bring Mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to London from Bayer Leverkusen.

