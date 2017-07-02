FC Dallas’ Lamah pays tribute to friend Tiote

A big win in an important game allowed Roland Lamah to make an emotional statement to a lost friend.
The Ivorian attacker scored twice for FC Dallas in its 3-1 win over visiting Toronto FC on Saturday, and the 29-year-old paid tribute to his good friend: the late Cheick Tiote.
Lamah lifted his shirt to reveal an undershirt with the words “Forever in my heart, Tiote” with an accompanying heart, and the Belgian international said “in every game, I’m going to play for him” in his post-match comments.
From MLSSoccer.com:
“We’ve always been together. It’s a little difficult [to talk about it],” Lamah said. “He’s always in my heart. When he played, he was a good, good, good player. He always played strong. He never gave up. I’m going to try to never give up every game.”
Tiote, the former Newcastle United midfielder, died in early June after collapsing at a training session for Chinese second-tier club Beijing Enterprises. He was 30 years old, and has been mourned by many in the football community.
As Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon, and Arsenal sort out their futures, plenty of other names are making their way through the gossip pages.
One of those is a former Premier League Player of the Year, and he’s being linked with the same destination as Lacazette.
CalcioMercato says Riyad Mahrez is close to a North London transfer, though it offers little in the way of concrete details. The report says Arsene Wenger is ready to make the move for one of Leicester City’s Algerian playmakers, and that it should be announced “soon.” Could the move be a domino that helps Alexis Sanchez in his decision to stay, or Arsenal’s readiness to let him go?
West Ham has reportedly seen a $29 million bids turned down by Villarreal and Koln as the Irons aim to pry strikers Cedric Bakambu and Anthony Modeste from their clubs. Modeste, 29, scored a brilliant 25 goals in Bundesliga play last season, improving on his 15-goal 2015-16 campaign.
Bakambu, 26, has five goals in 13 caps for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and has 34 goals in two seasons with the Yellow Submarines. The failed bid is rumored to trigger pursuit from Newcastle United, which is yet to add a new player this season.
Where could West Ham turn in their seemingly eternal search for a star striker? The Mirror claims the Irons could trigger a $17 million release clause in order to bring Mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to London from Bayer Leverkusen.
Rematch!
Germany and Portugal clash for the 2017 Confederations Cup title on Sunday (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.
The sides drew 1-1 in the group stage, as Alexis Sanchez became Chile’s all-time leading goal scorer only to see Lars Stindl pull Germany level.
It’s the 10th iteration of the tournament, and includes two first-time finalists. Germany finished third in 2005.
Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 in extra time to clinch third place earlier Sunday.
Jay Rodriguez has a new lease on life, away from the injuries that stalled his time with the England national team.
Southampton has sold Rodriguez, who turns 28 late this month, to West Bromwich Albion, and the Hawthorns set unveiled him Sunday. Reports say the fee is between $15 and $19 million.
Rodriguez said he was thrilled by Tony Pulis‘ pursuit of his talents, and added that he’s looked at Jake Livermore‘s return to international form at West Brom as a possible route back to the Three Lions.
He scored 15 goals for Saints in 2013-14 before suffering an ACL injury and then an ankle injury that cost him a prime time in his career.
But he says it isn’t over. From WBA.co.uk:
“There’s a lot to come from me. I am fully over the injury but for whatever reason it didn’t work out for me at Southampton last season. I worked hard, I was always willing to do extra work because that’s always been my attitude and I was fully fit. But that’s football and you just have to deal with it.
…
“The team is full of top players and it’s pretty clear that they are also a great set of lads. And you look at what has happened to Jake after he joined, getting back into the England squad. My aim is to keep improving, keep working hard and hopefully help Albion get better.”
With Salomon Rondon, Nacer Chadli, and James McClean to go with Rodriguez, there’s plenty of offensive talent at the Hawthorns. Now can Pulis put it into motion?
Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas acknowledged that Arsenal is in the running for star striker Alexandre Lacazette, but says the player is not in London.
French publication Le Progres claimed that Lacazette was in North London for a medical with the Gunners, but not-so-fast: The prolific and powerful 26-year-old striker may want to leave, but Arsenal hasn’t met the valuation.
Aulas says Arsenal’s bid was approximately $52 million, and that’s about $23 million shy of Lyon’s reported valuation.
Lacazette scored 37 times last season, including seven in 12 contests in Europe. He was named to the UEFA Europa League Team of the Season.