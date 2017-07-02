More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

Infantino: “Nothing is standing in the way of using VAR” at World Cup

By Andy EdwardsJul 2, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

If you were bothered by the use of video-assistant referees (VAR) during the just-completed 2017 Confederations Cup, you might want to take a break from international soccer next summer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has stated in no uncertain terms that the plan, as of this moment 347 days before the start of the 2018 World Cup, is for the VAR system to once again be in place in Russia. Infantino has in the past said he intends for VAR to be used at the World Cup, a stance which he reaffirmed this weekend — quotes from the Guardian:

“Nothing is standing in the way of using VARs [at the World Cup], as far as I’m concerned. So far it has been successful. We are learning, we are improving, we are continuing the tests.”

“Without the VARs, we would have had a different [Confederations Cup]. And a tournament which would have been a little less fair.”

“We need to work still on some of the details, on the communication and the speed of the decisions being taken.”

As is the case with all change of such magnitude, it’s going to take some getting used to, but the reality of the situation is increasingly clear: VAR is here to stay. Various domestic leagues around the world, including MLS, will begin using the system next month, and Infantino remains the most vocal, highest-ranking proponent of VAR to date.

It’s the last bit from Infantino’s quote which would go a long way to swaying a majority of the holdovers who think technology shouldn’t be used to make in-game decisions. The process of reviewing and making a decision with the aid of VAR was quick, clear and accurate on so few occasions during the Confederations Cup. That feels like something that’ll be refined through repetition, but it better come quick — these next 11.5 months are going to fly by.

Champs, again! Germany top Chile in contentious Confed Cup final

By Andy EdwardsJul 2, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

With Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Chile in Saint Petersburg, Russia, you can add the Confederations Cup to the miles-long list of international tournaments (at senior and various youth levels) in which Germany have triumphed over the years.

Chile, on the other hand, were denied a third straight summer with a major international trophy after topping Argentina in the Copa America final in each the summer of 2015 and 2016.

Lars Stindl’s 20th-minute goal, the only one of the game and Stindl’s 2017 Confederations Cup-leading third goal of the tournament (tied with teammates Leon Goretzka and Timo Werner), was all Joachim Loew’s side would need 12 months before they begin defense of their 2014 World Cup title.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was called upon to make a massive save fewer than five minutes into the game, as Arturo Vidal and Eduardo combined down the left flank to put Charles Aranguiz through on Ter Stegen. The ball eventually fell to Vidal atop the six-yard box, but Barcelona’s no. 1 denied him at the near post.

15 minutes later, disaster struck for La Roja. Marcelo Diaz, on top of his own 18-yard box, turned the wrong way and gifted the ball to the on-rushing Werner, who needed just one touch to dispossess the Chilean defender and draw Claudio Bravo off his line. Werner played the simple square ball to Stindl, and the Borussia Monchengladbach striker tapped the ball into an empty net.

Seeing how this summer’s Confederations Cup will forever be remembered for the introduction and implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), one final flubbed video review was the perfect way to close out the tournaments. Gonzalo Jara elbowed Werner in the jaw as he ran past him, which prompted referee Milorad Mazic to look at the replay. In the end, a yellow card was shown for the clear-cut red-card offense.

The battle for places in Loew’s squad next summer, given the fact his “B-team” cruised to Confederations Cup glory, will be a fascinating subplot as the new European club season kicks off in August.

Transfer rumor roundup: Mahrez to Arsenal, Bakambu in demand

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

As Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon, and Arsenal sort out their futures, plenty of other names are making their way through the gossip pages.

One of those is a former Premier League Player of the Year, and he’s being linked with the same destination as Lacazette.

CalcioMercato says Riyad Mahrez is close to a North London transfer, though it offers little in the way of concrete details. The report says Arsene Wenger is ready to make the move for one of Leicester City’s Algerian playmakers, and that it should be announced “soon.” Could the move be a domino that helps Alexis Sanchez in his decision to stay, or Arsenal’s readiness to let him go?

West Ham has reportedly seen a $29 million bids turned down by Villarreal and Koln as the Irons aim to pry strikers Cedric Bakambu and Anthony Modeste from their clubs. Modeste, 29, scored a brilliant 25 goals in Bundesliga play last season, improving on his 15-goal 2015-16 campaign.

Bakambu, 26, has five goals in 13 caps for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and has 34 goals in two seasons with the Yellow Submarines. The failed bid is rumored to trigger pursuit from Newcastle United, which is yet to add a new player this season.

Where could West Ham turn in their seemingly eternal search for a star striker? The Mirror claims the Irons could trigger a $17 million release clause in order to bring Mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to London from Bayer Leverkusen.

STREAM LIVE: 2017 Confederations Cup Final

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovestky
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Rematch!

Germany and Chile clash for the 2017 Confederations Cup title on Sunday (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

The sides drew 1-1 in the group stage, as Alexis Sanchez became Chile’s all-time leading goal scorer only to see Lars Stindl pull Germany level.

It’s the 10th iteration of the tournament, and includes two first-time finalists. Germany finished third in 2005.

Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 in extra time to clinch third place earlier Sunday.

West Brom adds Jay Rodriguez: “A lot to come from me”

wba.co.uk
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

Jay Rodriguez has a new lease on life, away from the injuries that stalled his time with the England national team.

Southampton has sold Rodriguez, who turns 28 late this month, to West Bromwich Albion, and the Hawthorns set unveiled him Sunday. Reports say the fee is between $15 and $19 million.

Rodriguez said he was thrilled by Tony Pulis‘ pursuit of his talents, and added that he’s looked at Jake Livermore‘s return to international form at West Brom as a possible route back to the Three Lions.

He scored 15 goals for Saints in 2013-14 before suffering an ACL injury and then an ankle injury that cost him a prime time in his career.

But he says it isn’t over. From WBA.co.uk:

“There’s a lot to come from me. I am fully over the injury but for whatever reason it didn’t work out for me at Southampton last season. I worked hard, I was always willing to do extra work because that’s always been my attitude and I was fully fit. But that’s football and you just have to deal with it.

“The team is full of top players and it’s pretty clear that they are also a great set of lads. And you look at what has happened to Jake after he joined, getting back into the England squad. My aim is to keep improving, keep working hard and hopefully help Albion get better.”

With Salomon Rondon, Nacer Chadli, and James McClean to go with Rodriguez, there’s plenty of offensive talent at the Hawthorns. Now can Pulis put it into motion?