More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Portugal wins third-place at Confederations Cup (video)

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

Pepe’s stoppage time equalizer and Adrien Silva’s extra time penalty kick helped Portugal to a third-place finish in the Confederations Cup as Mexico self-destructed against the EURO 2016 champs in Russia on Sunday.

A Luis Neto own goal and missed Portugal PK had Mexico up 1-0 until the late stages, but Portugal’s deserved win came after the teams played level through 90 minutes for a second time in two weeks.

Nelson Semedo was shown red in the 106th minute, but Raul Jimenez was shown his second yellow six minutes left in the match. Mexico should have been awarded a penalty near the end of stoppage time, but Pepe’s clever foul went uncalled and Juan Carlos Osorio was sent from the stadium after barking into the fourth official’s ear and bumping him.

Portugal will finish third in its first Confederations Cup, while Mexico finishes fourth for the second time.

[ MORE: 2017 Confederations Cup news ]

Rafa Marquez chopped down Andre Silva in the 18, and Video Assistant Referee made sure the Mexican defender gave away a penalty kick.

Marquez was given yellow for the takedown, as he kicked Silva’s knee. The new AC Milan attacker took the pen with Cristiano Ronaldo away from the team, but Guillermo Ochoa dove low and right to slap the ball wide of the frame (VIDEO).

Portugal then headed the ensuing corner over the frame, and the match remained scoreless in the 18th minute.

Chances at either end went wanting as Pizzi’s far post shot took a slight uncalled deflection that dragged wide for a goal kick, and Marquez nearly bundled a crossed free kick past Rui Patricio.

The Portuguese keeper made a point-blank stop on Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez in the 31st minute, drawing “Mex-i-co” chants from the Spartak Stadium crowd.

Portugal was on the front foot in the second half, with Joao Moutinho blazing an effort over the bar and Gelson Martins shooting a clever chipped pass from Silva outside the near post.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s USMNT coverage ]

Yet Mexico went ahead through Chicharito’s cross banging off Luis Neto and into the Portugal goal in the 54th minute.

Pizzi missed wide with a bid for an equalizer just before the hour mark. Ochoa then made a terrific one-handed stop on a Martins header. Captain Nani then headed the ensuing corner wide of the far post.

Pepe then knotted things up in stoppage time, leaping for a martial arts-style finish of substitute Ricardo Quaresma’s cross to make it 1-1.

Jimenez saw a shot deflected out for a corner early in the first period of extra time, and the ensuing corner led to Patricio’s stellar save at the back post.

After what could’ve been red cards to both sides in the Portugal end, Martins won the decisive penalty kick when his cheeky juggle around Miguel Layun clipped the former Watford man’s raised arm.

Mexico nearly found a rescue of its own following the pair of red cards, but Patricio dove to save from Hector Herrera’s bullet. Then Pepe was allowed a push of Hector Moreno as the latter missed a close-range header deep into the second period of extra time. Mexico could have easily been given a penalty, but was not.

FC Dallas’ Lamah pays tribute to friend Tiote

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
2 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

A big win in an important game allowed Roland Lamah to make an emotional statement to a lost friend.

The Ivorian attacker scored twice for FC Dallas in its 3-1 win over visiting Toronto FC on Saturday, and the 29-year-old paid tribute to his good friend: the late Cheick Tiote.

[ CONFED CUP: Portugal tops Mexico ]

Lamah lifted his shirt to reveal an undershirt with the words “Forever in my heart, Tiote” with an accompanying heart, and the Belgian international said “in every game, I’m going to play for him” in his post-match comments.

From MLSSoccer.com:

“We’ve always been together. It’s a little difficult [to talk about it],” Lamah said. “He’s always in my heart. When he played, he was a good, good, good player. He always played strong. He never gave up. I’m going to try to never give up every game.”

Tiote, the former Newcastle United midfielder, died in early June after collapsing at a training session for Chinese second-tier club Beijing Enterprises. He was 30 years old, and has been mourned by many in the football community.

Watford, Southampton add defenders from Spain, Poland

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

Watford and Southampton have strengthened their back lines ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Saints nabbed 21-year-old Lech Poznan center back Jan Bednarek, who is with Poland at the U-21 EURO.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

Bednarek stands 6-foot-2 and made 31 appearances for his Polish club last season, and it sounds like he’s a bit awed by his early experiences at St. Mary’s:

“It’s like a different kind of place to which we see in Poland,” said Bednarek of the facilities at Staplewood Campus. “It’s modern, it’s so big. There is everything that you need to improve. I will do everything to use this time here.

As for the Hornets, they’ve added former Barcelona B and Real Madrid B back Kiko Femenia.

The 26-year-old right back made his name with Alaves the last two seasons, boosting the club into the top flight before making 37 appearances in La Liga. Femenia averaged 1.5 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game last season.

Bednarek seems one for the future, while Femenia is a bit of a risk from Watford in terms of immediate impact. He was not a star for his club in La Liga, but could his style be a better fit in the PL?

VIDEO: VAR gives Portugal a penalty, Ochoa bails out Marquez

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT

Rafa Marquez chopped down Andre Silva in the 18, and Video Assistant Referee made sure the Mexican defender gave away a penalty kick.

[ STREAM LIVE: Portugal vs. Mexico ]

Marquez was given yellow for the takedown, as he kicked Silva’s knee. The new AC Milan attacker took the pen with Cristiano Ronaldo away from the team, but Guillermo Ochoa dove low and right to slap the ball wide of the frame.

Portugal then headed the ensuing corner over the frame, and the match remained scoreless in the 18th minute. This was VAR at its best. though there are plenty of counter examples from this 2017 Confederations Cup.

STREAM LIVE: Mexico vs. Portugal in Confederations Cup

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 7:38 AM EDT

Germany and Portugal clash for third place in the 2017 Confederations Cup semifinal on Sunday (Watch live, 8 a.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

The sides drew 2-2 in the group stage.

[ STREAM LIVE: Portugal vs. Mexico ]

This is Portugal first Confederations Cup, and a podium finish would come without Cristiano Ronaldo in the third-place match. Ronaldo is celebrating the birth of twin sons in the United States.

Andre Silva and Nani will hope to pick up the slack in Ronaldo’s absence, and Portugal did win the EURO 2016 Final

Mexico is playing in its third third-place game, and enters with a 1-1 record. El Tri also won the 1999 Final in a 4-3 thriller against Mexico. Juan Carlos Osorio’s XI is loaded up with veterans for the match.