AP Photo/Dmitri Lovestky

STREAM LIVE: 2017 Confederations Cup Final

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Rematch!

Germany and Portugal clash for the 2017 Confederations Cup title on Sunday (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

The sides drew 1-1 in the group stage, as Alexis Sanchez became Chile’s all-time leading goal scorer only to see Lars Stindl pull Germany level.

It’s the 10th iteration of the tournament, and includes two first-time finalists. Germany finished third in 2005.

Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 in extra time to clinch third place earlier Sunday.

West Brom adds Jay Rodriguez: “A lot to come from me”

wba.co.uk
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

Jay Rodriguez has a new lease on life, away from the injuries that stalled his time with the England national team.

Southampton has sold Rodriguez, who turns 28 late this month, to West Bromwich Albion, and the Hawthorns set unveiled him Sunday. Reports say the fee is between $15 and $19 million.

Rodriguez said he was thrilled by Tony Pulis‘ pursuit of his talents, and added that he’s looked at Jake Livermore‘s return to international form at West Brom as a possible route back to the Three Lions.

He scored 15 goals for Saints in 2013-14 before suffering an ACL injury and then an ankle injury that cost him a prime time in his career.

But he says it isn’t over. From WBA.co.uk:

“There’s a lot to come from me. I am fully over the injury but for whatever reason it didn’t work out for me at Southampton last season. I worked hard, I was always willing to do extra work because that’s always been my attitude and I was fully fit. But that’s football and you just have to deal with it.

“The team is full of top players and it’s pretty clear that they are also a great set of lads. And you look at what has happened to Jake after he joined, getting back into the England squad. My aim is to keep improving, keep working hard and hopefully help Albion get better.”

With Salomon Rondon, Nacer Chadli, and James McClean to go with Rodriguez, there’s plenty of offensive talent at the Hawthorns. Now can Pulis put it into motion?

Lyon president admits Arsenal $52m bid for Lacazette

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas acknowledged that Arsenal is in the running for star striker Alexandre Lacazette, but says the player is not in London.

French publication Le Progres claimed that Lacazette was in North London for a medical with the Gunners, but not-so-fast: The prolific and powerful 26-year-old striker may want to leave, but Arsenal hasn’t met the valuation.

Aulas says Arsenal’s bid was approximately $52 million, and that’s about $23 million shy of Lyon’s reported valuation.

Lacazette scored 37 times last season, including seven in 12 contests in Europe. He was named to the UEFA Europa League Team of the Season.

FC Dallas’ Lamah pays tribute to friend Tiote

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
3 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

A big win in an important game allowed Roland Lamah to make an emotional statement to a lost friend.

The Ivorian attacker scored twice for FC Dallas in its 3-1 win over visiting Toronto FC on Saturday, and the 29-year-old paid tribute to his good friend: the late Cheick Tiote.

Lamah lifted his shirt to reveal an undershirt with the words “Forever in my heart, Tiote” with an accompanying heart, and the Belgian international said “in every game, I’m going to play for him” in his post-match comments.

From MLSSoccer.com:

“We’ve always been together. It’s a little difficult [to talk about it],” Lamah said. “He’s always in my heart. When he played, he was a good, good, good player. He always played strong. He never gave up. I’m going to try to never give up every game.”

Tiote, the former Newcastle United midfielder, died in early June after collapsing at a training session for Chinese second-tier club Beijing Enterprises. He was 30 years old, and has been mourned by many in the football community.

Portugal wins third-place at Confederations Cup (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

Pepe’s stoppage time equalizer and Adrien Silva’s extra time penalty kick helped Portugal to a third-place finish in the Confederations Cup as Mexico self-destructed against the EURO 2016 champs in Russia on Sunday.

A Luis Neto own goal and missed Portugal PK had Mexico up 1-0 until the late stages, but Portugal’s deserved win came after the teams played level through 90 minutes for a second time in two weeks.

Nelson Semedo was shown red in the 106th minute, but Raul Jimenez was shown his second yellow six minutes left in the match. Mexico should have been awarded a penalty near the end of stoppage time, but Pepe’s clever foul went uncalled and Juan Carlos Osorio was sent from the stadium after barking into the fourth official’s ear and bumping him.

Portugal will finish third in its first Confederations Cup, while Mexico finishes fourth for the second time.

Rafa Marquez chopped down Andre Silva in the 18, and Video Assistant Referee made sure the Mexican defender gave away a penalty kick.

Marquez was given yellow for the takedown, as he kicked Silva’s knee. The new AC Milan attacker took the pen with Cristiano Ronaldo away from the team, but Guillermo Ochoa dove low and right to slap the ball wide of the frame (VIDEO).

Portugal then headed the ensuing corner over the frame, and the match remained scoreless in the 18th minute.

Chances at either end went wanting as Pizzi’s far post shot took a slight uncalled deflection that dragged wide for a goal kick, and Marquez nearly bundled a crossed free kick past Rui Patricio.

The Portuguese keeper made a point-blank stop on Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez in the 31st minute, drawing “Mex-i-co” chants from the Spartak Stadium crowd.

Portugal was on the front foot in the second half, with Joao Moutinho blazing an effort over the bar and Gelson Martins shooting a clever chipped pass from Silva outside the near post.

Yet Mexico went ahead through Chicharito’s cross banging off Luis Neto and into the Portugal goal in the 54th minute.

Pizzi missed wide with a bid for an equalizer just before the hour mark. Ochoa then made a terrific one-handed stop on a Martins header. Captain Nani then headed the ensuing corner wide of the far post.

Pepe then knotted things up in stoppage time, leaping for a martial arts-style finish of substitute Ricardo Quaresma’s cross to make it 1-1.

Jimenez saw a shot deflected out for a corner early in the first period of extra time, and the ensuing corner led to Patricio’s stellar save at the back post.

After what could’ve been red cards to both sides in the Portugal end, Martins won the decisive penalty kick when his cheeky juggle around Miguel Layun clipped the former Watford man’s raised arm.

Mexico nearly found a rescue of its own following the pair of red cards, but Patricio dove to save from Hector Herrera’s bullet. Then Pepe was allowed a push of Hector Moreno as the latter missed a close-range header deep into the second period of extra time. Mexico could have easily been given a penalty, but was not.