Photo credit: Paris Saint-Germain

American youngster, son of George Weah, turns pro with PSG

By Andy EdwardsJul 3, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

Timothy Weah, son of the legendary Liberian striker George, and a rising phenom himself, turned professional by signing his first official contract with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

Having been born in New York, the 17-year-old represented the United States at the U-17 CONCACAF Championship this year and has been a member of the PSG youth academy since moving to Paris in 2014. Weah earned rave reviews for his performances in a PSG shirt during last season’s UEFA Youth League.

“I am very proud to continue my adventure with PSG by signing this professional contract,” Weah told the club’s website. “I am at a great club and I cannot wait to continue to progress towards my goal of one day playing for the senior side.”

Rapids auction jerseys to help teammate’s mom fight cancer

Associated PressJul 3, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

DENVER (AP) As far as defender Kortne Ford can recall, his mom has never missed a home soccer game.

Not with his youth teams when Laurie Ford was going through treatments for breast cancer. Not in high school. Not when he played at the University of Denver. Not now, with him a homegrown player for the Colorado Rapids and his mother dealing with the return of a disease that’s spread to her bones.

The two of them leaning on each other — it’s been that way since they moved to Colorado years ago for a fresh start. His teammates are assisting his mom, too, by auctioning their jerseys after the Fourth of July game. Same with the fans, who cheered for her in the 24th minute – Ford’s number – of a recent match.

“The support, it’s just incredible,” said the 21-year-old Ford, who has “Mom” tattooed on his chest inside a breast-cancer symbol. “They gave her a year to live in February. We’re trying to drag that out as long as possible.”

The mother and son moved from Olathe, Kansas, to Greeley, Colorado, when Ford was 12 to escape a tough family situation. She got a job as a math teacher and he directed his passion even more into soccer, joining a local club team and then one in Denver.

His mom would drive him to practice — a round trip that could take two-plus hours. She did this even as she went through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer around 2009. She did this even after a procedure that required 320-some stitches.

“She’s been huge about explaining to me how you have to know when to tune things out and focus on the things you need to focus on while you’re on the field, so you can perform to the best of your ability,” Ford said. “Sometimes, it’s difficult.”

In 2012, Ford joined the Rapids Academy, which is part of a nationwide youth initiative organized by the U.S. Soccer Federation to develop some of the country’s top players. He played on their under-16 and under-18 squads.

He chose Denver for college because he felt the Pioneers were on the verge of something special. He was right, too, as the team made it to the national semifinals last season with Ford anchoring the back line. Ford skipped his senior season and signed a homegrown contract with Colorado on Jan. 6.

About a month later, he was at training camp with the Rapids, when his mom called: Her cancer was back and had spread to her bones. A few weeks later, he said doctors told them it was terminal.

“That’s when it all hit,” Ford said.

This meant the world to him: She was in the stands when he made his professional debut at Sporting Kansas City on April 9. The Rapids fans also showed their support for his mom on May 5 by standing and applauding for 60 seconds. He clapped along from the sideline.

“There are really no words to describe it,” he said.

Or this: Scoring his first MLS goal in a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on May 27. After the game, he headed to the stands to embrace his mom.

“I told her, `That goal was for you,'” he said.

There’s a fund set up for her that’s raised more than $20,000 . To help even more, Ford’s teammate, Micheal Azira, suggested the idea of holding an auction for their game-worn jerseys after Tuesday’s game against Seattle. He got goalkeeper Tim Howard to assist in organizing the auction.

“You can’t do life alone,” Azira said on the Rapids’ team page. “He (Ford) being a part of our team means he is family, and no matter what, we try to help each other out.”

As a Mother’s Day tribute, Ford read a stirring letter in a video posted on Colorado’s website (above video):

“To the woman who seamlessly filled the shoes as both a mother and father for the majority of my life.”

“To the woman who pushed me in the classroom, pushed me on the court, pushed me on the field, pushed me to be a better man.”

“To the woman who encouraged me to ask for socks and underwear on each of my birthdays and promptly took me to the Salvation Army to donate them so I could experience the power of generosity.”

In closing, Ford added: “I cannot wait to stand by your side, support you, love you and to witness a miracle on the horizon when you beat this again.”

Priced out of permanent Sakho deal, Palace focus on other targets

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 3, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Mamadou Sakho was a hugely important figure as Crystal Palace staved off relegation from the Premier League last season, despite playing in just eight games while on loan from Liverpool.

Palace’s record in Sakho’s eight games: 5W-1D-2L, including four wins in his first four games. Not bad for a side that sat in 19th place when he made his debut in late February. After Sakho suffered knee ligament damage in late April, Palace finished the season with three losses (by a combined score of 9-0) from their final four games.

Predictably, Sakho sat atop Palace’s wish list heading into the summer transfer window. Unfortunately for new Palace boss Frank De Boer, Liverpool’s valuation of the 27-year-old Frenchman remains nearly $40 million and has priced the Selhurst Park bunch out of the market.

Instead, Palace intend to spend a combined $40 million on four or five lesser-priced players as De Boer fills out the squad for his first season in the PL, according a report from the Guardian.

With an eye toward solidifying a defense which conceded 63 goals last season, De Boer is reportedly keen on poaching from familiarity territory: Ajax and Netherlands defenders Joel Veltman, 25, and Kenny Tete, 21, could arrive for as little as $13 million combined. Central midfield is the other key area De Boer will have to strengthen, following the departures of Joe Ledley and Mathieu Flamini on expiring contracts.

Everton’s spending spree tops $100 million with Keane signing

Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 3, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

Everton continue to signal loud and clear their intent of challenging for a top-four place in the Premier League, as the Toffees’ summer spending spree continued on Monday with the arrival of Burnley defender Michael Keane.

The 24-year-old England international has arrived at Goodison Park for an initial fee of $32.5 million but could cost the club as much as $39 million, which would be a new club record, after add-ons.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Davy Klaassen arrived on Merseyside for a combined $68 million last month, which combined with the outlay for Keane, as well as Monday’s other singing, Sandro Ramirez, brings Everton’s total spend to more than $100 million with six weeks still to go before the start of the 2017-18 PL season. And still, the only question which matters remains: will it be enough to convince Romelu Lukaku to stay?

Keane has spoken of his delight at joining Everton, courtesy of the club’s official release:

“First and foremost, the manager was a big factor in me coming to the Club. He played in my position when he was a world-class player for a great Barcelona side and a great Dutch side and the style of football he likes to play will suit me, I believe.

“I watched a lot of Everton last season and I believe I really suit how the team likes to play. I feel like this is a great place to come and continue my development as a player.

“He’s convinced me that he can still improve me in certain areas of my game. I’m only 24 which, for a centre-half in the Premier League, is relatively young. I’ve still got a long way to go and I know this and hopefully under his guidance I’ll keep improving.”

2017 Gold Cup full schedule, stadium info

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

The 2017 Gold Cup kicks off this weekend as the U.S. solely host the tournament for the 11th time in its 14 editions since 1991.

[ MORE: Latest news from 2017 Gold Cup ]

Bruce Arena has a youthful squad for the group stage, with Major League Soccer stars such as Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey held out when they can potentially be called-up for the knockout rounds. Until then, Dom Dwyer, Dax McCarty, Matt Besler and Brad Guzan will lead the U.S. as they search for a first Gold Cup trophy since 2013.

Below is a look at the schedules, stadiums and more for the tournament which will take place across 14 U.S. cities from July 7-26.

Also, click on the link above to stay up to date with the latest news from the 2017 Gold Cup.

Group schedule

Group A
July 7: French Guiana vs. Canada – Red Bull Arena, Harrison – 7 p.m. ET
July 7: Hondruas vs. Costa Rica – Red Bull Arena, Harrison – 9 p.m. ET
July 11: Costa Rica vs. Canada – BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston – 7:30 p.m. ET
July 11: Honduras vs. French Guiana – BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston – 10 p.m. ET
July 14: Costa Rica vs. French Guiana – Toyota Stadium, Frisco – 7:30 p.m. ET
July 14: Canada vs. Honduras – Toyota Stadium, Frisco – 10 p.m. ET

Group B
July 8: United States vs. Panama – Nissan Stadium, Nashville – 4:30 p.m. ET
July 8: Martinique vs. Nicaragua – Nissan Stadium, Nashville – 7 p.m. ET
July 12: Panama vs. Nicaragua – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – 6:30 p.m. ET
July 12: United States vs. Martinique – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – 8:30 p.m. ET
July 15: Panama vs. Martinique – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland – 4:30 p.m. ET
July 15: Nicaragua vs. United States – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland – 7 p.m. ET

Group C
July 9: Curacao vs. Jamaica – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego – 7 p.m. ET
July 9: Mexico vs. El Salvador – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego – 9 p.m. ET
July 13: El Salvador vs. Curacao – Sports Authority Field, Denver – 8 p.m. ET
July 13: Mexico vs. Jamaica – Sports Authority Field, Denver – 10 p.m. ET
July 16: Jamaica vs. El Salvador – Alamodome, San Antonio – 6 p.m. ET
July 16: Curacao vs. Mexico – Alamodome, San Antonio – 8 p.m. ET

Knockout schedule

Quarterfinals

July 19: Winner Group A vs. Runner up Group B – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – 6 p.m. ET (Match 19)
July 19: Winner Group B vs. Third place Group A/C – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – 9 p.m. ET (Match 20)
July 20: Winner Group C vs. Third place Group A/B – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale – 7:30 p.m. ET (Match 21)
July 20 Runner up Group C vs. Runner Up A – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale – 10 p.m. ET (Match 22)

Semifinals

July 22: Winner Match 19 vs. Winner Match 20 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington – 9:30 p.m. ET (Match 23)
July 22: Winner Match 21 vs. Winner Match 22 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena – 8:30 p.m. ET (Match 24)

Final

July 26: Winner Match 23 vs. Winner Match 24 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara – 9:30 p.m. ET