John Terry signs for Aston Villa on one-year deal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT

John Terry is no longer a one-club man.

After spending 22 years at Chelsea the 36-year-old center back has landed at Aston Villa after his contract with the reigning Premier League champs expired over the weekend.

Seeing JT in claret and blue will be strange, but his main aim is to propel Villa back to the PL after their relegation from the top-flight in 2016.

Terry has signed a one-year deal at Villa and here’s what he had to say about signing the deal.

“I am delighted to join Aston Villa,” Terry said. It’s a club I have admired from afar for many years – there are fantastic facilities at Bodymoor Heath, Villa Park is one of the finest stadiums in the country and there’s a good group of players here, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce. I can’t wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season.”

Sending out a message via his Twitter account, Villa’s outspoken chairman Dr. Tony Xia had the following to say about Terry’s imminent arrival at Villa Park before it was confirmed later on Monday.

It has been reported that Terry could earn up to $5.5 million if Villa gained promotion to the Premier League this season, while it is also believed that Terry will not have a coaching role at the club but he will continue to complete his coaching badges alongside playing.

The finer details are also said to be close to completion as Terry will drop down to the Championship despite reported offers from PL clubs including Swansea City, Bournemouth, West Brom and West Ham among many others.

Terry had a very brief stint in the second-tier back at the start of his career as he played six times while on loan with Nottingham Forest in 2000.

After becoming the most successful captain in PL history as he led Chelsea to five PL titles, plus won five FA Cups, three League Cups, a UEFA Champions League and Europa League trophy during his glittering Stamford Bridge career, Terry is now chasing another trophy: the Championship and promotion to the PL.

The competitor in him wants to prove he can still play week in, week out and at Villa he will do that under Steve Bruce, a manager who knows all about transitioning from a Premier League title-winning captain into coaching and playing as a center back in the second-tier. Bruce has worked his magic to convince Terry to drop down a division but Villa’s potential is limitless as the Birmingham giant aim to rebuild and they’re among the favorites for promotion to the PL in 2017-18.

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Manchester United have released their new home jersey for the 2017-18 campaign.

Jose Mourino’s will be looking fresh as they return to the UEFA Champions League and plot a Premier League title push. Let’s just hope they’re quite good at doing up buttons, because there are plenty of them on this shirt…

Below you will see photos of star names modeling the new jersey from adidas, which is the latest in a long line of kit reveals from PL clubs over the weekend.

Germany’s young squad comes of age in Confed Cup triumph

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 2, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Die Mannschaft – The conveyor belt which exists for the sole purpose of spitting out world-class German footballing talent has done it again: another golden generation seems ready to take center stage after the reigning world champions claimed the 2017 Confederations Cup on Sunday.

[ MORE: Germany outlast Chile to win Confederations Cup ]

Having used what’s been referred to as a “B-team” squad made up of youngsters seeking their first taste of international competition (not a single player on the 23-man squad was 30 years of age), manager Joachim Loew can, and likely will, begin the process of transitioning away from the group that won the 2014 World Cup as he sets his sights on defending the crown 347 days from now in Russia.

After the game, Germany’s all-time winningest manager (102 victories, in 141 games managed) was predictably pleased with the result of his gamble — quotes from the Guardian:

“The fact that these young players have won this trophy is a historic achievement. It’s unique in Germany history. It is just outstanding: players with so little international experience, with so few caps in other final matches, have been playing at the top level of quality.”

[ MORE: Infantino still expects VAR to be used at 2018 World Cup ]

Loew, who’ll begin his 12th year in charge of Germany 10 days from Sunday’s triumph in Saint Petersburg, has proven himself the lone exception to the widely accepted rule that national team managers should hold the job for no more than one four-year World Cup cycle. He, and his homeland, are better with every passing year, and it’ll be unfathomably difficult to look past Die Mannschaft again next summer.

Report: Keane’s move from Burnley to Everton is imminent

Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 2, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

So far this summer, every piece of important transfer business done by Everton has seen a new, potentially star player arrive at Goodison Park.

[ MORE: Dwyer, Acosta power USMNT to win over Ghana | Three things ]

First, there was the one-day, double-swoop last month that brought goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Davy Klaassen to Merseyside for a combined $68 million. Now, barely two weeks later, the Toffees are set to unveil 24-year-old Burnley defender Michael Keane as the club’s third major signing of the summer transfer window, perhaps as early as Monday, according to a report from the BBC.

The deal, which will see Ronald Koeman‘s side essentially replace John Stones one year after his departure for Manchester City, will reportedly cost Everton $32.5 million, vaulting the total of their summer spending spree over the $100-million mark with six weeks to go before the start of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

[ MORE: Infantino still expects VAR to be used at 2018 World Cup ]

Of course, the outlook of Everton’s season hinges upon one man, Romelu Lukaku, and his immediate future. Whether or not the big Belgian striker will remain at Everton for another season may have been decided by any number of involved parties, but the general public awaits the conclusion of that particular transfer saga.

Whether or not Everton are preemptively spending the Lukaku cash in an attempt to ease the fears and/or anger of their supporters — a la Tottenham Hotspur when Gareth Bale departed for Real Madrid and a world-record fee in the summer of 2013 — or attempting to strengthen the squad at the earliest possible moment in an attempt to convince Lukaku to commit for one more season, is anyone’s guess.

Does Chile’s Confed Cup defeat hint at trouble ahead?

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 2, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Chile’s players wanted to prove they were the world’s best, but instead showed they’re vulnerable.

Since 2015, the Chileans have won two Copa Americas, and reached Sunday’s Confederations Cup final – a huge achievement for a country which had never before won a tournament.

They’re spectacular to watch, but Chile’s hard-charging style and three summers without rest and could leave players drained for next year’s World Cup – for which Chile is struggling to qualify.

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi wants his players to leave nothing in the tank.

“I was convinced that if we went back home with no energy left, we would be full of glory, and I thought we would we have the trophy,” he said after losing 1-0 to Germany in Sunday’s final. “We go home with no energy, full of glory, but with no trophy.”

Chile is all about overwhelming the opponent with intense, aggressive pressure. It also works as a defensive tactic, giving opposing teams no time to build up dangerous attacks, such as when Chile won both of its Copa America titles on penalties after 0-0 draws.

There’s no Plan B, though, and Chile doesn’t respond well if the opposition scores first.

Pizzi had claimed Chile would be so motivated by playing against Germany that it would make up for tired legs. Arturo Vidal pitched it as an unofficial world championship game, even though Germany left several star players at home.

Chile managed its usual fast start – but missed crucial chances – and bounced back in a second-half revival.

After Lars Stindl scored following some Chile-style high pressing from the Germans, Chile looked frustrated. They had come back to win 2-1 against Australia in the group stage but Germany was a far trickier opponent and there was visible frustration. Vidal confronted Joshua Kimmich; Gonzalo Jara was lucky to avoid a red card for elbowing Timo Werner.

Chile has high hopes for the World Cup, but the Confederations Cup has meant it once again lost weeks of crucial summer rest.

Vidal has seemingly endless energy reserves, though the strain on his teammates is starting to show. The Chileans occupy the last of South America’s four automatic World Cup qualifying spots, but have Argentina and Ecuador close behind.

Further increasing the burden on tired legs, coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has few options to rotate players. Of Chile’s 12 substitutes for Sunday’s final, none play in European leagues. Age is a factor too – Chile’s 23-man Confederations Cup squad had just four players under the age of 26. None of them started more than one game.

Still, Pizzi has no intention of revising his approach.

“We will try to keep this style of play,” he said. “We have fulfilled our commitment, we have followed our game plan, imposed our style.”