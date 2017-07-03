More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

MLS preview: Prepare for the rare, 11-game midweek slate

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJul 3, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

When the 2017 Gold Cup set to kick off on Friday, Major League Soccer will go into hibernation mode for two weeks — but not before a full round of midweek games with so many of the league’s stars already away on international duty.

[ MORE: Dwyer, Acosta power USMNT to win over Ghana | Three things ]

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire — Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Timbers are winless in four and have just two wins from their last 11 games, while the Fire have dropped all of four points in nearly the same length of time (10 games). Chicago’s Nemanja Nikolic (16 goals, four ahead of second-place Erick Torres) is running away with the 2017 Golden Boot after scoring two more in a 4-0 thrashing of Vancouver on the weekend. For the first time since July 2005, Chicago sit atop the league table.

Don’t expect to see: David Guzman (int’l duty), Liam Ridgewell (injury), Diego Chara (injury), Dax McCarty (int’l duty), Bastian Schweinsteiger (injury)

Sporting Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Union — Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET

No team has been hit as hard by the combination of international call-ups and injuries as Sporting KC, who’ll be without arguably their four best players this season when the Union visit Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday. Peter Vermes’ side managed a 1-1 draw with Portland on the weekend, but they lost star winger Gerso Fernandes, who’s set miss a few weeks after separating his shoulder and suffering structural damage, in the process. Sporting’s home unbeaten streak in MLS play reached 18 games with the result, which bodes well against a Philadelphia side with just one win away from home this season.

Don’t expect to see: Dom Dwyer (int’l duty), Matt Besler (int’l duty), Graham Zusi (int’l duty), Gerso Fernandes (injury), Alejandro Bedoya (int’l duty), Andre Blake (int’l duty)

FC Dallas vs. D.C. United — Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET

The FC Dallas of the 2017 season’s first half was largely unspectacular in the absence of Mauro Diaz. Now, fully recovered from the achilles injury which cost him the 2016 playoffs and the first three months of 2017, Diaz showed in FCD’s 3-1 victory over then-first-place Toronto FC that he’s still the same game-changing playmaker he’s always been. Already one of the deepest teams in the league, FCD would have gotten by without Diaz’s return and finished first or second in the Western Conference anyway. But, with the Argentine magician back in the fold, a second-half sprint to the top of the table is almost certainly in order for Oscar Pareja’s side.

Don’t expect to see: Kellyn Acosta (int’l duty), Matt Hedges (int’l duty), Walker Zimmerman (injury), Patrick Mullins (injury)

Full MLS schedule

Tuesday

Atlanta United vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7 p.m. ET
Minnesota United vs. Columbus Crew SC — 7 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders — 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake — 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo vs. Montreal Impact — 8:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New York City FC — 10 p.m. ET

Lennon reports for Everton preseason after wellness detainment

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJul 3, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT

Aaron Lennon has reported for preseason at Everton two months after he was detained by police “under section 136 of the Mental Health Act” over concerns for his welfare.

[ MORE: Everton’s spending spree tops $100 million with latest purchase ]

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital for assessment in May over what was called “a stress-related illness.”

[ MORE: Mourinho frustrated by lack of new arrivals at Man United ]

Everton manager Ronald Koeman spoke out in support of Lennon at the time, saying he would “provide support” to Lennon in any way possible — additional quotes from the BBC:

“We try to give him all our support, so that he comes back as soon as possible.”

“Like with every individual player, we try to help him improve as a football player. If we find problems in mental [terms], we have enough people working in different functions in the club to help players with these kinds of problems.”

American youngster, son of George Weah, turns pro with PSG

Photo credit: Paris Saint-Germain
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJul 3, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

Timothy Weah, son of the legendary Liberian striker George, and a rising phenom himself, turned professional by signing his first official contract with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

[ MORE: Dwyer, Acosta power USMNT to win over Ghana | Three things ]

Having been born in New York, the 17-year-old represented the United States at the U-17 CONCACAF Championship this year and has been a member of the PSG youth academy since moving to Paris in 2014. Weah earned rave reviews for his performances in a PSG shirt during last season’s UEFA Youth League.

“I am very proud to continue my adventure with PSG by signing this professional contract,” Weah told the club’s website. “I am at a great club and I cannot wait to continue to progress towards my goal of one day playing for the senior side.”

Rapids auction jerseys to help teammate’s mom fight cancer

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 3, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

DENVER (AP) As far as defender Kortne Ford can recall, his mom has never missed a home soccer game.

Not with his youth teams when Laurie Ford was going through treatments for breast cancer. Not in high school. Not when he played at the University of Denver. Not now, with him a homegrown player for the Colorado Rapids and his mother dealing with the return of a disease that’s spread to her bones.

[ MORE: Dwyer, Acosta power USMNT to win over Ghana | Three things ]

The two of them leaning on each other — it’s been that way since they moved to Colorado years ago for a fresh start. His teammates are assisting his mom, too, by auctioning their jerseys after the Fourth of July game. Same with the fans, who cheered for her in the 24th minute – Ford’s number – of a recent match.

“The support, it’s just incredible,” said the 21-year-old Ford, who has “Mom” tattooed on his chest inside a breast-cancer symbol. “They gave her a year to live in February. We’re trying to drag that out as long as possible.”

The mother and son moved from Olathe, Kansas, to Greeley, Colorado, when Ford was 12 to escape a tough family situation. She got a job as a math teacher and he directed his passion even more into soccer, joining a local club team and then one in Denver.

His mom would drive him to practice — a round trip that could take two-plus hours. She did this even as she went through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer around 2009. She did this even after a procedure that required 320-some stitches.

“She’s been huge about explaining to me how you have to know when to tune things out and focus on the things you need to focus on while you’re on the field, so you can perform to the best of your ability,” Ford said. “Sometimes, it’s difficult.”

In 2012, Ford joined the Rapids Academy, which is part of a nationwide youth initiative organized by the U.S. Soccer Federation to develop some of the country’s top players. He played on their under-16 and under-18 squads.

He chose Denver for college because he felt the Pioneers were on the verge of something special. He was right, too, as the team made it to the national semifinals last season with Ford anchoring the back line. Ford skipped his senior season and signed a homegrown contract with Colorado on Jan. 6.

About a month later, he was at training camp with the Rapids, when his mom called: Her cancer was back and had spread to her bones. A few weeks later, he said doctors told them it was terminal.

“That’s when it all hit,” Ford said.

This meant the world to him: She was in the stands when he made his professional debut at Sporting Kansas City on April 9. The Rapids fans also showed their support for his mom on May 5 by standing and applauding for 60 seconds. He clapped along from the sideline.

“There are really no words to describe it,” he said.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Saturday ]

Or this: Scoring his first MLS goal in a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on May 27. After the game, he headed to the stands to embrace his mom.

“I told her, `That goal was for you,'” he said.

There’s a fund set up for her that’s raised more than $20,000 . To help even more, Ford’s teammate, Micheal Azira, suggested the idea of holding an auction for their game-worn jerseys after Tuesday’s game against Seattle. He got goalkeeper Tim Howard to assist in organizing the auction.

“You can’t do life alone,” Azira said on the Rapids’ team page. “He (Ford) being a part of our team means he is family, and no matter what, we try to help each other out.”

As a Mother’s Day tribute, Ford read a stirring letter in a video posted on Colorado’s website (above video):

“To the woman who seamlessly filled the shoes as both a mother and father for the majority of my life.”

“To the woman who pushed me in the classroom, pushed me on the court, pushed me on the field, pushed me to be a better man.”

“To the woman who encouraged me to ask for socks and underwear on each of my birthdays and promptly took me to the Salvation Army to donate them so I could experience the power of generosity.”

In closing, Ford added: “I cannot wait to stand by your side, support you, love you and to witness a miracle on the horizon when you beat this again.”

Priced out of permanent Sakho deal, Palace focus on other targets

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Andy EdwardsJul 3, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Mamadou Sakho was a hugely important figure as Crystal Palace staved off relegation from the Premier League last season, despite playing in just eight games while on loan from Liverpool.

[ MORE: Mourinho frustrated by lack of new arrivals at Man United ]

Palace’s record in Sakho’s eight games: 5W-1D-2L, including four wins in his first four games. Not bad for a side that sat in 19th place when he made his debut in late February. After Sakho suffered knee ligament damage in late April, Palace finished the season with three losses (by a combined score of 9-0) from their final four games.

Predictably, Sakho sat atop Palace’s wish list heading into the summer transfer window. Unfortunately for new Palace boss Frank De Boer, Liverpool’s valuation of the 27-year-old Frenchman remains nearly $40 million and has priced the Selhurst Park bunch out of the market.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Saturday ]

Instead, Palace intend to spend a combined $40 million on four or five lesser-priced players as De Boer fills out the squad for his first season in the PL, according a report from the Guardian.

With an eye toward solidifying a defense which conceded 63 goals last season, De Boer is reportedly keen on poaching from familiarity territory: Ajax and Netherlands defenders Joel Veltman, 25, and Kenny Tete, 21, could arrive for as little as $13 million combined. Central midfield is the other key area De Boer will have to strengthen, following the departures of Joe Ledley and Mathieu Flamini on expiring contracts.