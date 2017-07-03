PHOTOS: Manchester United unveil new jersey for 2017-18

John Terry is no longer a one-club man.

After spending 22 years at Chelsea the 36-year-old center back has landed at Aston Villa after his contract with the reigning Premier League champs expired over the weekend.

Seeing JT in claret and blue will be strange, but his main aim is to propel Villa back to the PL after their relegation from the top-flight in 2016.

Terry has signed a one-year deal at Villa and here’s what he had to say about signing the deal.

“I am delighted to join Aston Villa,” Terry said. It’s a club I have admired from afar for many years – there are fantastic facilities at Bodymoor Heath, Villa Park is one of the finest stadiums in the country and there’s a good group of players here, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce. I can’t wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season.”

Sending out a message via his Twitter account, Villa’s outspoken chairman Dr. Tony Xia had the following to say about Terry’s imminent arrival at Villa Park before it was confirmed later on Monday.

It has been reported that Terry could earn up to $5.5 million if Villa gained promotion to the Premier League this season, while it is also believed that Terry will not have a coaching role at the club but he will continue to complete his coaching badges alongside playing.

The finer details are also said to be close to completion as Terry will drop down to the Championship despite reported offers from PL clubs including Swansea City, Bournemouth, West Brom and West Ham among many others.

Terry had a very brief stint in the second-tier back at the start of his career as he played six times while on loan with Nottingham Forest in 2000.

After becoming the most successful captain in PL history as he led Chelsea to five PL titles, plus won five FA Cups, three League Cups, a UEFA Champions League and Europa League trophy during his glittering Stamford Bridge career, Terry is now chasing another trophy: the Championship and promotion to the PL.

The competitor in him wants to prove he can still play week in, week out and at Villa he will do that under Steve Bruce, a manager who knows all about transitioning from a Premier League title-winning captain into coaching and playing as a center back in the second-tier. Bruce has worked his magic to convince Terry to drop down a division but Villa’s potential is limitless as the Birmingham giant aim to rebuild and they’re among the favorites for promotion to the PL in 2017-18.

