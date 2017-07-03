More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Priced out of permanent Sakho deal, Palace focus on other targets

By Andy EdwardsJul 3, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Mamadou Sakho was a hugely important figure as Crystal Palace staved off relegation from the Premier League last season, despite playing in just eight games while on loan from Liverpool.

Palace’s record in Sakho’s eight games: 5W-1D-2L, including four wins in his first four games. Not bad for a side that sat in 19th place when he made his debut in late February. After Sakho suffered knee ligament damage in late April, Palace finished the season with three losses (by a combined score of 9-0) from their final four games.

Predictably, Sakho sat atop Palace’s wish list heading into the summer transfer window. Unfortunately for new Palace boss Frank De Boer, Liverpool’s valuation of the 27-year-old Frenchman remains nearly $40 million and has priced the Selhurst Park bunch out of the market.

Instead, Palace intend to spend a combined $40 million on four or five lesser-priced players as De Boer fills out the squad for his first season in the PL, according a report from the Guardian.

With an eye toward solidifying a defense which conceded 63 goals last season, De Boer is reportedly keen on poaching from familiarity territory: Ajax and Netherlands defenders Joel Veltman, 25, and Kenny Tete, 21, could arrive for as little as $13 million combined. Central midfield is the other key area De Boer will have to strengthen, following the departures of Joe Ledley and Mathieu Flamini on expiring contracts.

Everton’s spending spree tops $100 million with Keane signing

Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 3, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

Everton continue to signal loud and clear their intent of challenging for a top-four place in the Premier League, as the Toffees’ summer spending spree continued on Monday with the arrival of Burnley defender Michael Keane.

The 24-year-old England international has arrived at Goodison Park for an initial fee of $32.5 million but could cost the club as much as $39 million, which would be a new club record, after add-ons.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Davy Klaassen arrived on Merseyside for a combined $68 million last month, which combined with the outlay for Keane, as well as Monday’s other singing, Sandro Ramirez, brings Everton’s total spend to more than $100 million with six weeks still to go before the start of the 2017-18 PL season. And still, the only question which matters remains: will it be enough to convince Romelu Lukaku to stay?

Keane has spoken of his delight at joining Everton, courtesy of the club’s official release:

“First and foremost, the manager was a big factor in me coming to the Club. He played in my position when he was a world-class player for a great Barcelona side and a great Dutch side and the style of football he likes to play will suit me, I believe.

“I watched a lot of Everton last season and I believe I really suit how the team likes to play. I feel like this is a great place to come and continue my development as a player.

“He’s convinced me that he can still improve me in certain areas of my game. I’m only 24 which, for a centre-half in the Premier League, is relatively young. I’ve still got a long way to go and I know this and hopefully under his guidance I’ll keep improving.”

2017 Gold Cup full schedule, stadium info

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

The 2017 Gold Cup kicks off this weekend as the U.S. solely host the tournament for the 11th time in its 14 editions since 1991.

Bruce Arena has a youthful squad for the group stage, with Major League Soccer stars such as Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey held out when they can potentially be called-up for the knockout rounds. Until then, Dom Dwyer, Dax McCarty, Matt Besler and Brad Guzan will lead the U.S. as they search for a first Gold Cup trophy since 2013.

Below is a look at the schedules, stadiums and more for the tournament which will take place across 14 U.S. cities from July 7-26.

Also, click on the link above to stay up to date with the latest news from the 2017 Gold Cup.

Group schedule

Group A
July 7: French Guiana vs. Canada – Red Bull Arena, Harrison – 7 p.m. ET
July 7: Hondruas vs. Costa Rica – Red Bull Arena, Harrison – 9 p.m. ET
July 11: Costa Rica vs. Canada – BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston – 7:30 p.m. ET
July 11: Honduras vs. French Guiana – BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston – 10 p.m. ET
July 14: Costa Rica vs. French Guiana – Toyota Stadium, Frisco – 7:30 p.m. ET
July 14: Canada vs. Honduras – Toyota Stadium, Frisco – 10 p.m. ET

Group B
July 8: United States vs. Panama – Nissan Stadium, Nashville – 4:30 p.m. ET
July 8: Martinique vs. Nicaragua – Nissan Stadium, Nashville – 7 p.m. ET
July 12: Panama vs. Nicaragua – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – 6:30 p.m. ET
July 12: United States vs. Martinique – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – 8:30 p.m. ET
July 15: Panama vs. Martinique – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland – 4:30 p.m. ET
July 15: Nicaragua vs. United States – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland – 7 p.m. ET

Group C
July 9: Curacao vs. Jamaica – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego – 7 p.m. ET
July 9: Mexico vs. El Salvador – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego – 9 p.m. ET
July 13: El Salvador vs. Curacao – Sports Authority Field, Denver – 8 p.m. ET
July 13: Mexico vs. Jamaica – Sports Authority Field, Denver – 10 p.m. ET
July 16: Jamaica vs. El Salvador – Alamodome, San Antonio – 6 p.m. ET
July 16: Curacao vs. Mexico – Alamodome, San Antonio – 8 p.m. ET

Knockout schedule

Quarterfinals

July 19: Winner Group A vs. Runner up Group B – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – 6 p.m. ET (Match 19)
July 19: Winner Group B vs. Third place Group A/C – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – 9 p.m. ET (Match 20)
July 20: Winner Group C vs. Third place Group A/B – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale – 7:30 p.m. ET (Match 21)
July 20 Runner up Group C vs. Runner Up A – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale – 10 p.m. ET (Match 22)

Semifinals

July 22: Winner Match 19 vs. Winner Match 20 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington – 9:30 p.m. ET (Match 23)
July 22: Winner Match 21 vs. Winner Match 22 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena – 8:30 p.m. ET (Match 24)

Final

July 26: Winner Match 23 vs. Winner Match 24 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara – 9:30 p.m. ET

PHOTOS: New jerseys for 2017-18 Premier League season

Tottenham Hotspur
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

With teams returning to preseason, the 2017-18 Premier League season is just 40 days away and that means one thing: fresh kits.

Over the weekend a whole host of PL clubs released their new home and away threads for the season, with plenty of others doing so at various points over the summer.

Below is a look at the confirmed new jerseys for each PL club, with plenty more still to drop before the start of the new season.

Which are you favorites?

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Bartra to Man United; Giroud to Everton

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

Spanish outlet AS is reporting that Manchester United want to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Marc Bartra.

The 26-year-old was a regular for the Bundesliga giants last season, his first in Germany’s top-flight after arriving from boyhood club Barcelona.

Per the report, Jose Mourinho wants Bartra to add cover for United’s central defensive area after adding Victor Lindelof from Benfica, plus having Eric Bailly as his top center back. A move for Bartra would likely see Phil Jones and Chris Smalling out of the picture at Old Trafford, with Marcos Rojo set to return from injury after the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Bartra was injured in a bomb explosion close to Dortmund’s team bus before a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against AS Monaco last season. The Spanish international had surgery on his arm as his missed the final months of the season but he made his comeback in the final game of the campaign as Dortmund secured UCL group stage qualification for the 2017-18 campaign.

A ball-playing center back, Bartra would provide a calming influence in United’s defense but it seems unlikely that he would be a regular starter to begin with under Mourinho. That said, with plenty of games next season for United as they return to the UCL, plus mount a PL title challenge, Mourinho will want to make sure he has plenty of cover in defense.

With Everton continuing to splash the cash at a rapid rate, it seems only right to believe that Romelu Lukaku could be on his way out of Goodison Park this summer.

Given Alexandre Lacazette’s imminent arrival at Arsenal and Olivier Giroud‘s Gunners future appearing to be coming to an end, if you start to connect the dots then the latter replacing Lukaku at Everton makes sense.

The Sun has a report which states that the Toffees are willing to buy Giroud, 30, from Arsenal this summer and pay $25.8 million for the French international.

Giroud is still criticized by many for his hot and cold nature, but when you look at his stats it’s tough to not be impressed. He has 69 goals in 164 Premier League appearances since arriving in 2012 from Montpellier, plus has 98 goals in 226 games in all competitions for the Gunners. That’s an average of just over a goal every other game.

If Lukaku does leave Everton then Giroud would be a perfect replacement, and arguably his hold-up play and aerial ability is better than Lukaku’s. With Sandro Ramirez arriving from Malaga to add another forward option, Giroud would be fighting with Ramirez for a starting spot if Lukaku was to leave. All of a sudden the Toffees seem true to their word about investing some serious cash into their squad following the arrival of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez this summer.

Could the Toffees benefit from a transfer merry-go-round which sees Lukaku head to Chelsea, Lacazaette to Arsenal and Giroud to Everton? It appears the dominoes are all in place for Ronald Koeman and Co. to benefit.