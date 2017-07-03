More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
West Ham launch bid for Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT

Is “Chicharito” heading back to the Premier League?

Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer is reportedly attracting interest from West Ham United, with the El Tri star having a $16.8 million release clause in his contract.

Sky Sports in the UK reported on Monday that West Ham are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen and ProSoccerTalk understands that there is strong interest in Hernandez from the Hammers.

Chicharito’s contract has just 12 months remaining and this season is a big one for him ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia with El Tri all but qualified for the tournament.

After scoring once and impressing in Mexico’s fourth-place finish at the 2017 Confederations Cup, the Bayer Leverkusen forward is still highly thought of in England after winning two Premier League titles with Manchester United during his five years at Old Trafford.

At 29 years of age, Hernandez is smack bang in his prime and even if West Ham don’t sign the predatory forward, surely other PL clubs will be intrigued by the news of a fairly cheap release clause.

Hernandez is a streaky forward but he’s managed to score 28 goals in 54 Bundesliga games over the past two seasons, with 39 goals in 76 games in all competitions. Not too shabby.

With Leverkusen coming off a disappointing season as they finished 12th in the Bundesliga — former boss Roger Schmidt lost his job in March and now Heiko Herrlich is in charge — despite reaching the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, perhaps this is a good time for Chicharito to move on.

West Ham certainly need one thing Hernandez can provide: goals.

Slaven Bilic‘s side struggled mightily to an 11th place finish in the PL last season and without regular striker Andy Carroll for most of the campaign due to injury, they scored just 47 goals in 38 games.

With talented wide-men at the London Stadium in Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell and Manuel Lanzini pulling the strings, you would expect plenty of quality deliveries for Carroll and Hernandez to feed off. That old-fashioned little and large partnership could prove fruitful for the Hammers and Hernandez would be a regular starter as they look to push once again for a spot in Europe as they settle at their impressive new home in east London.

This move would be a good fit all around, it would seem.

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

Spanish outlet AS is reporting that Manchester United want to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Marc Bartra.

The 26-year-old was a regular for the Bundesliga giants last season, his first in Germany’s top-flight after arriving from boyhood club Barcelona.

Per the report, Jose Mourinho wants Bartra to add cover for United’s central defensive area after adding Victor Lindelof from Benfica, plus having Eric Bailly as his top center back. A move for Bartra would likely see Phil Jones and Chris Smalling out of the picture at Old Trafford, with Marcos Rojo set to return from injury after the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Bartra was injured in a bomb explosion close to Dortmund’s team bus before a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against AS Monaco last season. The Spanish international had surgery on his arm as his missed the final months of the season but he made his comeback in the final game of the campaign as Dortmund secured UCL group stage qualification for the 2017-18 campaign.

A ball-playing center back, Bartra would provide a calming influence in United’s defense but it seems unlikely that he would be a regular starter to begin with under Mourinho. That said, with plenty of games next season for United as they return to the UCL, plus mount a PL title challenge, Mourinho will want to make sure he has plenty of cover in defense.

With Everton continuing to splash the cash at a rapid rate, it seems only right to believe that Romelu Lukaku could be on his way out of Goodison Park this summer.

Given Alexandre Lacazette’s imminent arrival at Arsenal and Olivier Giroud‘s Gunners future appearing to be coming to an end, if you start to connect the dots then the latter replacing Lukaku at Everton makes sense.

The Sun has a report which states that the Toffees are willing to buy Giroud, 30, from Arsenal this summer and pay $25.8 million for the French international.

Giroud is still criticized by many for his hot and cold nature, but when you look at his stats it’s tough to not be impressed. He has 69 goals in 164 Premier League appearances since arriving in 2012 from Montpellier, plus has 98 goals in 226 games in all competitions for the Gunners. That’s an average of just over a goal every other game.

If Lukaku does leave Everton then Giroud would be a perfect replacement, and arguably his hold-up play and aerial ability is better than Lukaku’s. With Sandro Ramirez arriving from Malaga to add another forward option, Giroud would be fighting with Ramirez for a starting spot if Lukaku was to leave. All of a sudden the Toffees seem true to their word about investing some serious cash into their squad following the arrival of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez this summer.

Could the Toffees benefit from a transfer merry-go-round which sees Lukaku head to Chelsea, Lacazaette to Arsenal and Giroud to Everton? It appears the dominoes are all in place for Ronald Koeman and Co. to benefit.

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

Everton’s busy summer continues with Ronald Koeman making his fourth signing of the transfer window.

Sandro Ramirez, 21, has arrived at Goodison Park from Malaga with the former Barcelona striker arriving for just $6.7 million after the Toffees triggered the release clause in his contract.

He has signed a four-year deal at Everton as the Barca product scored 16 goals for Malaga in La Liga last season after leaving the Nou Camp for regular action.

Speaking to Everton’s website Sandro was full of enthusiasm for the big challenge ahead as he believes the Toffees can challenge for a UEFA Champions League spot.

“I’m very happy, this is a big step in my career,” Sandro said. “I know I’m signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I’ve got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game. I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park.

“It’s a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up. They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing. I’m hoping I can get to know my teammates as soon as possible, and want to adapt to the football and the way of life in the city. Everton have made some big signings and we’re hoping we can put in a great season and hopefully then we can achieve that aim of getting in the Champions League. It will be a big season for us.”

Sandro’s arrival comes after Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaasen and Henry Onyekuru (he will spend next season on loan at Anderlecht), with the total spend now over $90 million.

With Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley expected to leave this summer, Koeman is certainly doing his business early as he looks to rebuild the spine of his team which finished seventh in the PL last season and have UEFA Europa League action to look forward to.

Pickford will start in goal, Klaassen will be the main creator in midfield and Sandro could well be their main forward if Lukaku leaves. Onyekuru is one for the future with the Nigerian youngster the top scorer in Belgium’s top-flight last season, and all of a sudden Everton’s promise to invest heavily in their playing squad has come true.

Owner Farhad Moshiri promised extra funds when he arrived and with a new stadium proposal in the works, Koeman bringing an exciting brand of play to Goodison and youngsters involved with plenty of new signings, Everton is a club on the up.

A top four finish still seems a little way off, especially with the Europa League to contend with in 2017-18, but Koeman’s boys are well-equipped for a battle in all four competitions this season.

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

A report from the Guardian states that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is “unhappy” with the lack of transfer deals completed this summer by the Red Devils.

So far just one new player has arrived with Swedish defender Viktor Lindelof joining for $39.8 million from Benfica.

Per the report, Mourinho isn’t happy that deals for Alvaro Morata and Nemanja Matic haven’t been sorted before United head to the U.S. for their 2017 preseason tour.

United’s tour starts this Sunday as the squad fly out for a six-day training camp in Los Angeles ahead of friendlies against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Mourinho had wanted four key signings to arrive ahead of the 2017 preseason but it now appears that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will not deliver any new players before United’s preseason tour begins, despite Mourinho handing him his “list” of potential new players in May.

It is clear that United needed to add quality throughout the spine of their team with the addition of a center back, central midfielder and a central striker key.

The fact that Mourinho has only got one of those areas sorted will be a concern as the Red Devils aim to make a splash on their return to the UEFA Champions League, plus mount a Premier League title push.

This may just be Mourinho’s way of politely giving Woodward a gentle kick up the backside ahead of a huge season at Old Trafford. Reports of Woodward flying to New Zealand at the weekend to watch the British & Irish Lions rugby side beat the All Blacks are also said to have annoyed Mourinho and some of his staff.

With just over a month until the new PL season begins, you can understand why Mourinho would be a little concerned. When you look back to his title-winning season at Chelsea in 2014-15, deals for Nemanja Matic, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas were all done early so they could be integrated into the team.

Usually having your squad settled heading into the start of preseason provides the best results for the upcoming campaign. Mourinho and United may have to play a waiting game for Morata and Matic and that is far from ideal. United know where they need to strengthen but everybody else knows just how much cash they have and perhaps striking good deals for the club is Woodward’s biggest problem.

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 3, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Manchester United have released their new home jersey for the 2017-18 campaign.

Jose Mourino’s will be looking fresh as they return to the UEFA Champions League and plot a Premier League title push. Let’s just hope they’re quite good at doing up buttons, because there are plenty of them on this shirt…

Below you will see photos of star names modeling the new jersey from adidas, which is the latest in a long line of kit reveals from PL clubs over the weekend.