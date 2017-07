Jonathan Klinsmann making “good impression” in Hertha trial

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai says Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann, is making a “good impression” during his trial with the Bundesliga club.

“He’ll come with us on our training camp and then a decision will be made” on whether the club offers a contract, Dardai says. “I’ll consult with my colleagues and of course the final decision is mine.”

Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, has played for University of California.

Despite being a goalkeeper, 20-year-old Klinsmann impressed with a volleyed goal in his first training session with Hertha (WATCH HERE).