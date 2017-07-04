Leicester agree fee for Sevilla’s Vicente Iborra

Leicester City have agreed a fee with Sevilla for their captain Vicente Iborra.
[ MORE: New kits for 2017-18 PL season ]
The midfielder, 29, is due to travel to Leicester for a medical and to agree personal terms with the transfer fee reported to be in the region of $16.1 million.
In a statement released on their website, Sevilla confirmed that a fee has been agreed and Iborra was flying to England with the La Liga side seeming to bid an emotional farewell to the towering Spaniard.
Sevilla FC and Leicester City FC have reached an agreement on the transfer of Vicente Iborra to the British side, at the expense of the Valencian player traveling to Leicester to undergo medical examination and sign his contract. Once the operation is concluded, he will return to Seville to publicly bid farewell to the fans.
If everything goes as expected, Vicente Iborra will leave Nervión after four seasons of delivery and commitment, wearing the armband as captain in his last campaign. Iborra has always shown an exemplary behavior and has earned the unanimous love and respect of all Sevillians. Three Europa League titles, 172 games and 30 goals are the numbers of a colossus that beyond his achievements will remain in the memory for his leadership on and off the field, as well as for the dignity that he gave the captains armband of Sevilla FC whenever he played.
Iborra is a defensive midfielder who is powerful in the air and can control the tempo of a game. With Wilfred Ndidi and Danny Drinkwater already in the Foxes midfield, Iborra will add plenty more steel if he agrees to join Leicester, plus he has also scored 26 goals over the past three seasons in all competitions and has a knack of timing his runs to perfection.
Following Sevilla’s defeat to the Foxes in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last season, many of Sevilla’s players made remarks about the atmosphere at the King Power Stadium in the second leg where Leicester sealed their passage to the quarterfinals.
With that fresh in his mind Iborra will be attracted to Leicester, but giving up UCL action with Sevilla for a likely midtable scrap with Leicester seems like a bit of an odd decision for a player who has won three Europa League titles and has driven Sevilla on from midfield in recent seasons.
That said, with Sevilla appointing Eduardo Berizzo as their new manager perhaps Iborra isn’t in his plans and whatever way you slice it up, this seems like a massive coup for Leicester.
The Foxes are aiming to rebuild under Craig Shakespeare after he was handed the managers job on a permanent position following an impressive finish to last season which secured their status in the PL, and a top 10 finish in the PL plus a cup run would be a good campaign next season.