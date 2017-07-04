More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

MLS: ATL run wild on 10-man SJ; MNUFC fall to CLB, at home

By Andy EdwardsJul 4, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

Atlanta United 4-2 San Jose Earthquakes

The game in 100 words (or less): Here’s the toughest part of facing Atlanta: they come at you in waves, and they. do. not. ever. stop. coming. San Jose learned that lesson the hard way — made even more difficult by Kofi Sarkodie’s 32nd-minute red card, which forced Chris Leitch’s side to play a man down for an hour, on the road, against one of MLS’s highest-tempo teams — on Tuesday. Tommy Thompson gave the visitors an early lead, which they would hold onto until the 55th minute, at which point all hell broke loose. Carlos Carmona equalized, Josef Martinez put Atlanta in front 10 minutes later, but Chris Wondolowski answered fewer than 90 seconds later. Anton Walkes bagged the winner, Atlanta’s third goal of the night scored on a ball delivered from a wide area, in the 81st minute, and Martinez put the game to bed one minute before full-time. With the victory, Atlanta sit 4th in the Eastern Conference, just three points back of New York City FC, five back of Toronto FC, and seven back of league-leading Chicago Fire.

Three Four Five Six moments that mattered

2′ — Thompson bags his first MLS goal for 1-0 — It took him 2,563 minutes of playing time over three and a half seasons, but Thompson finally has a league goal to his name.

32′ — A second yellow for Sarkodie, SJ down to 10 — Kofi Sarkodie was more than a little fortunate to still be on the field after just 10 minutes, so he can’t complain too much when he’s shown a soft second yellow card 22 minutes later.

55′ — Carmona taps in the equalizer — Josef Martinez is just an unbelievable joy to watch. Some of the things he tries, and pulls off, are so rare to MLS. Turns out, he’s also an Olympic high-jumper.

65′ — Martinez heads home for 2-1 — Greg Garza serves up a tasty ball from his left back spot, and Martinez loves to go up and get it.

66′ — Wondo equalizes 78 seconds later — Apparently, current MLS defenders haven’t been watching MLS at all this decade, because they’ve still not figured out the league’s one unbreakable rule: never leave Wondolowski alone on either post.

81′ — Walkes heads home for 3-2 — Julian Gressel served up the corner kick, no one for San Jose dealt with it, and Walkes powered the header past David Bingham to seal all three points.

Man of the match: Josef Martinez

Goalscorers: Thompson (2′), Carmona (55′), Martinez (65′, 89′), Wondolowski (66′), Walkes (81′)

Minnesota United 0-1 Columbus Crew SC

The game in 100 words (or less): Theoretically, all 22 teams are still very much alive in the race for six playoff places in each the Eastern and Western Conferences. Realistically, however, teams like Minnesota can’t afford to drop many more points the rest of the way — especially at home — if they’re to claw their way back into the fight out West. Tuesday’s 1-0 home defeat to Columbus, while not season-killing, was a bitter blow with Adrian Heath’s side seeking to move to within a single point of 6th-place LA Galaxy. Instead, the Loons managed just a single shot on target all game long and dropped all three points for the sixth time in their last nine games. All four teams that stand between Minnesota and a playoff place currently have at least one game in hand.

Three moments that mattered

56′ — Steffen makes the diving save on Ibson — The Loons were headed for a 1-0 lead not long before the hour mark, but Zack Steffen was all over Ibson’s free kick.

58′ — Manneh fires from distance, makes it 1-0 — Perhaps letting Manneh take so many touches through the center of the field wasn’t so wise.

65′ — Shuttleworth goes full-stretch to deny Kamara — Ola Kamara had picked out the near post with his volley from the edge of the box, but Bobby Shuttleworth was quick to cover his near post and make the save.

Man of the match: Wil Trapp

Goalscorers: Manneh (58′)

FOLLOW LIVE: Five midweek matches in Major League Soccer

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Chicago and Toronto continue to jockey for first place in the East, both on the road for Wednesday’s MLS action.

The Fire travel West to face Portland and TFC is down South for a bout with Orlando City.

Meanwhile, Portland and Houston are at home and aiming to improve their Western Conference stock, while Vancouver plays host to New York City FC.

There’s a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup rematch on the cards to open the night, as the Red Bulls head to Gillette Stadium to face the Revs.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET

Houston Dynamo vs. Montreal Impact — 8:30 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New York City FC— 10 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire — 10:30 p.m. ET

By the numbers, Lacazette an incredibly impressive signing for Arsenal

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

There’s rarely a guarantee that any player’s skill set will translate seamlessly to a new team, let alone a new league, but Alexandre Lacazette’s move to Arsenal promises to bring rich rewards to Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners.

Put plainly, the striker delivers finish to go with physically capable play in the tall trees of defenses. While we’ve yet to see Lacazette play for anyone other than Lyon — he joined the club at age 12 — he’s done enough outside Ligue 1 to ensure he’ll score plenty in this step forward.

Lacazette has 27, 21, and 28 goals in his last three Ligue 1 seasons, and ramped up his continental play this season. He scored against Roma, Besiktas, Alkmaar, and Ajax in the UEL after netting versus Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL.

The advanced stats speak kindly on his performances. Lacazette finished ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Squawka’s attack score, placing behind only names like Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero, Neymar, and Dries Mertens.

Additionally, his 65 percent shot accuracy was barely rivaled despite his status as clear man in Lyon’s attack. If he has a weakness, it’s a preference for his right foot.

Lacazette accounted for 37 percent of Lyon’s goals. In the Top Five leagues of Europe, only Edinson Cavani scored more away goals (19) then Lacazette’s 15 (a total shared by Mertens, Sanchez, Aguero, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).

Moreover the move can serve as a statement of intent as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil ponder life in the UEFA Europa League (the Final is in Lyon next season). Adding Lacazette names Arsenal a favorite in that tournament, and levels its contender status in the Premier League as well.

WATCH: John Terry sings “Stand By Me” to Aston Villa teammates

avfc.co.uk
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

New Aston Villa center back John Terry was not spared the new boy hazing, giving a rendition of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me” to his new teammates on Wednesday.

Villa winger Andre Green is 18, half the age of his new peer, but that didn’t stop the youngster from sharing part of Terry’s performance.

Terry signed a one-year deal with the Villans, putting him in position to play his first club match in a jersey other than Chelsea’s for the first time since a loan to Nottingham Forest in 2000.

As for the performance, it’s actually not bad by footballer standards. Decent rhythm, and not the absolute worst karaoke voice we’ve heard. Score it a C+?

Report: Chelsea nabs Roma center back Rudiger

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Personal terms are all that stand between Chelsea and a new center back, according to Sky Sports.

The English outlet says the Blues have agreed to buy German defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma for a fee that could rise as high as $52 million.

Rudiger, 24, has 17 caps and helped Germany to the Confederations Cup this summer. He spent two years at Roma after making his name with Stuttgart, with i Lupi buying him for around $10 million.

Chelsea needs center back depth for its return to the UEFA Champions League, and Rudiger would join Gary Cahill, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, and David Luiz and men who can settle into Antonio Conte‘s back three.

Chelsea sold Nathan Ake to Bournemouth, and longtime captain John Terry has signed with Aston Villa.