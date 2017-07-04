Newcastle sign Lejuene; Mesa to Swansea; Ince to Huddersfield

This is more like it.
With plenty of Premier League clubs returning for preseason this week, managers are starting to make additions to their squads with Tuesday a very busy day for deals in the PL.
And there’s a big La Liga to Premier League theme going on.
Leicester City agreed a fee for Sevilla’s captain Vicente Iborra and that was followed up by Newcastle signing French center back Florian Lejuene from Spanish club Eibar, Swansea City agreeing a deal with Las Palmas for playmaker Roque Mesa and Tom Ince arriving at Huddersfield Town.
Newcastle’s new addition Lejuene, 26, cost $11.7 million and will strengthen the Magpies defense.
The Frenchman, a former Manchester City player, played a key role in Eibar finishing in 10th place last season. Newcastle’s other central defense options include captain Jamaal Lascelles, Chancel Mbemba, Grant Hanley, Ciaran Clark and utility man Paul Dummett.
Lejuene was praised by Rafael Benitez for his calm defending and added: “If he settles well into English football then I am sure he will be a success.”
Swansea are close to signing Mesa with Las Palmas saying a fee has been agreed, believed to be around $14.2 million, with the Spaniard flying to Swansea on Wednesday for his medical.
Mesa, 28, was a key man in Las Palmas’ midfield last season with the holding midfielder confident and comfortable on the ball as he had a pass success rate of 91.4 percent and was a calming influence as the Canary Island club finished in 14th place after returning to La Liga.
The signing could be sealed within the next 24 hours ahead of Swansea heading out to the United States of America for their preseason tour.
Paul Clement has also signed Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan after the youngster excelled at Bristol City in the Championship last season with 26 goals in 48 appearances.
Huddersfield Town have signed attacker Tom Ince from Derby County for a fee which could rise to $14.2 million.
Ince, 25, has agreed a three-year deal with the Terriers who will compete in their first-ever Premier League season in 2017-18.
The former Blackpool, Hull City and Crystal Palace winger scored 14 goals for Derby last season in England’s second-tier and has 72 goals in 257 appearances in all competitions during his nomadic career to date.
Huddersfield’s head coach David Wagner was delighted to sign a player of Ince’s experience, despite his young age, and believes his wing-play can be a vital weapon for the Terriers.
“I have spoken to Tom and he has a massive desire to come to Huddersfield Town and play in the Premier League,” Wagner said. “He has had a taste of the division for two short spells and he is desperate to show everyone that he belongs in the top division. I think he can be a big player for us.”
As Wagner mentioned, Ince has played for both Palace and Hull City in the PL both failed to break through as a regular on both occasions.